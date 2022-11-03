Advanced search
    FXNC   US32106V1070

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

(FXNC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:38 2022-11-03 pm EDT
18.19 USD   +3.59%
03:23pFirst National : September 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
11:35aFirst National Corp /va/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/26First National Corp /va/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
First National : September 2022 Investor Presentation

11/03/2022 | 03:23pm EDT
First National Corporation (NASDAQCM: FXNC)

Investor Presentation

September 2022

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

First National Corporation (the Company) makes forward-looking statements in this presentation that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding profitability, liquidity, adequacy of capital, allowance for loan losses, interest rate sensitivity, market risk, growth strategy, and the impact of the Company's acquisitions of The Bank of Fincastle (Fincastle) and the SmartBank Richmond office loan portfolio, including the expected benefits of the acquisitions and the potential impact of the acquisitions on the Company's liquidity and capital levels, as well as certain financial and other goals. The words "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends," or other similar words or terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties.

Because of these and other uncertainties, actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, past results of operations do not necessarily indicate future results. The following presentation should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and related notes included in Part II, Item 8, and Item 1A. Risk Factors of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

2

Overview of First National Corporation

Q2 2022 YTD Financial Snapshot

Total Assets

$1.4B

Balance

Gross Loans

$880M

Winchester

Sheet

Total Deposits

$1.3B

Locations: 20

Strasburg

Washington

Loans / Deposits

67.9%

D.C.

NIM

3.39%

Profitability

ROAA

1.07%

ROAE

14.16%

Staunton

Virginia

Efficiency Ratio

63.5%

Richmond

TCE / TA3

6.88%

Regulatory

Tier 1 Leverage¹

8.87%

Capital

Tier 1 Capital Ratio¹

13.56%

Roanoke

Virginia

Total Capital Ratio¹

14.23%

Beach

NCOs / Average Loans

(0.02%)

Asset Quality

NPAs / Assets²

0.15%

Loan Loss Reserves / Gross Loans

0.70%

  1. Represents bank-level ratio
  2. Nonperforming assets defined as nonaccrual loans and real estate owned
  1. Represents bank-level ratio
  2. Nonperforming assets defined as nonaccrual loans and real estate owned
  3. See Slide 20 for certain calculations related to GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations

3

Attractive Markets of Operation

County

Market

Branches (#)

Deposits In Market

Deposit Market

'22 - '27 Proj.

'22 Median

'22 - '27 Proj.

Rank

($000)

Share (%)

Pop Change (%)

HHI ($)

HHI Growth (%)

Active Branch Markets

Shenandoah

1

3

$327,678

35.68%

3.43%

$66,405

10.37%

Botetourt

2

6

236,276

39.02

2.59

81,906

11.25

Winchester (City)

3

1

192,784

8.73

2.51

67,511

8.65

Frederick

5

2

94,837

8.63

6.07

90,002

6.88

Warren

3

2

93,289

13.91

4.13

79,830

11.12

Staunton (City)

5

1

51,734

5.61

4.19

61,593

10.71

Waynesboro (City)

7

1

44,535

7.47

4.68

51,824

10.69

Rockingham

8

1

39,655

3.08

4.24

73,365

13.25

Richmond (City)

11

1

34,976

0.11

4.93

56,228

12.41

Buckingham

3

1

26,436

22.41

2.19

56,517

9.42

Prince Edward

6

1

23,357

5.11

1.97

51,091

7.22

FXNC Average

3.48%

$71,354

10.14%

Virginia Average

3.51%

$84,251

10.00%

National Average

3.21%

$72,465

12.10%

Note: Sorted by number of First Bank deposits in market; Deposit and demographic data as of June 30, 2021

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence; FDIC

4

Deep Management Team with Significant Experience in the Markets We Operate In

Executive

Officers

Senior

Management

Market

Executives

Scott Harvard

Dennis Dysart

Shane Bell

President / CEO

Sr. EVP / COO

EVP / CFO

40+ Years Experience

25+ Years Experience

25+ Years Experience

Chris Martin

Sam Crow

Lisa Rutherford

Blake Curtis

EVP / CRO

EVP / CCO

SVP / Human Resources

SVP / Wealth Management

20+ Years Experience

30+ Years Experience

20+ Years Experience

35+ Years Experience

Jim Youngblood

Paul Martin

Scott Steele

Matt Paciocco

EVP / SLO

Market President

Regional President

Regional Executive

Northern Shenandoah

Southern Shenandoah

Roanoke Valley / Botetourt

Richmond

Valley / Winchester

Valley / Staunton

County

Market

30+ Years Experience

35+ Years Experience

25+ Years Experience

15+ Years Experience

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First National Corporation published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 19:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
