First National : September 2022 Investor Presentation

First National Corporation (the Company) makes forward-looking statements in this presentation that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding profitability, liquidity, adequacy of capital, allowance for loan losses, interest rate sensitivity, market risk, growth strategy, and the impact of the Company's acquisitions of The Bank of Fincastle (Fincastle) and the SmartBank Richmond office loan portfolio, including the expected benefits of the acquisitions and the potential impact of the acquisitions on the Company's liquidity and capital levels, as well as certain financial and other goals. The words "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends," or other similar words or terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties.
Because of these and other uncertainties, actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, past results of operations do not necessarily indicate future results. The following presentation should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and related notes included in Part II, Item 8, and Item 1A. Risk Factors of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
2
Overview of First National Corporation
Q2 2022 YTD Financial Snapshot
Total Assets
$1.4B
Balance
Gross Loans
$880M
Winchester
Sheet
Total Deposits
$1.3B
Locations: 20
Strasburg
Washington
Loans / Deposits
67.9%
D.C.
NIM
3.39%
Profitability
ROAA
1.07%
ROAE
14.16%
Staunton
Virginia
Efficiency Ratio
63.5%
Richmond
TCE / TA3
6.88%
Regulatory
Tier 1 Leverage¹
8.87%
Capital
Tier 1 Capital Ratio¹
13.56%
Roanoke
Virginia
Total Capital Ratio¹
14.23%
Beach
NCOs / Average Loans
(0.02%)
Asset Quality
NPAs / Assets²
0.15%
Loan Loss Reserves / Gross Loans
0.70%
Represents bank-level ratio
Nonperforming assets defined as nonaccrual loans and real estate owned
See Slide 20 for certain calculations related to GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations Note: Grey shading indicates FXNC market presence in respective county or city Second quarter 2022 financial information is unaudited.
3
Attractive Markets of Operation
County
Market
Branches (#)
Deposits In Market
Deposit Market
'22 - '27 Proj.
'22 Median
'22 - '27 Proj.
Rank
($000)
Share (%)
Pop Change (%)
HHI ($)
HHI Growth (%)
Active Branch Markets
Shenandoah
1
3
$327,678
35.68%
3.43%
$66,405
10.37%
Botetourt
2
6
236,276
39.02
2.59
81,906
11.25
Winchester (City)
3
1
192,784
8.73
2.51
67,511
8.65
Frederick
5
2
94,837
8.63
6.07
90,002
6.88
Warren
3
2
93,289
13.91
4.13
79,830
11.12
Staunton (City)
5
1
51,734
5.61
4.19
61,593
10.71
Waynesboro (City)
7
1
44,535
7.47
4.68
51,824
10.69
Rockingham
8
1
39,655
3.08
4.24
73,365
13.25
Richmond (City)
11
1
34,976
0.11
4.93
56,228
12.41
Buckingham
3
1
26,436
22.41
2.19
56,517
9.42
Prince Edward
6
1
23,357
5.11
1.97
51,091
7.22
FXNC Average
3.48%
$71,354
10.14%
Virginia Average
3.51%
$84,251
10.00%
National Average
3.21%
$72,465
12.10%
Note: Sorted by number of First Bank deposits in market; Deposit and demographic data as of June 30, 2021
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence; FDIC
4
Deep Management Team with Significant Experience in the Markets We Operate In
Executive
Officers
Senior
Management
Market
Executives
Scott Harvard
Dennis Dysart
Shane Bell
President / CEO
Sr. EVP / COO
EVP / CFO
40+ Years Experience
25+ Years Experience
25+ Years Experience
Chris Martin
Sam Crow
Lisa Rutherford
Blake Curtis
EVP / CRO
EVP / CCO
SVP / Human Resources
SVP / Wealth Management
20+ Years Experience
30+ Years Experience
20+ Years Experience
35+ Years Experience
Jim Youngblood
Paul Martin
Scott Steele
Matt Paciocco
EVP / SLO
Market President
Regional President
Regional Executive
Northern Shenandoah
Southern Shenandoah
Roanoke Valley / Botetourt
Richmond
Valley / Winchester
Valley / Staunton
County
Market
30+ Years Experience
35+ Years Experience
25+ Years Experience
15+ Years Experience
5
