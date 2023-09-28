Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

First National Corporation (the Company) makes forward-looking statements in this presentation that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding profitability, liquidity, adequacy of capital, allowance for loan losses, interest rate sensitivity, market risk, and growth strategy, as well as certain financial and other goals. The words "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends," or other similar words or terms are intended to identify forward- looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties.

Because of these and other uncertainties, actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, past results of operations do not necessarily indicate future results. The following presentation should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and related notes included in Part II, Item 8, and Item 1A. Risk Factors of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.