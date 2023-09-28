First National Corporation (NASDAQCM: FXNC)

Investor Presentation

September 2023

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

First National Corporation (the Company) makes forward-looking statements in this presentation that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding profitability, liquidity, adequacy of capital, allowance for loan losses, interest rate sensitivity, market risk, and growth strategy, as well as certain financial and other goals. The words "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends," or other similar words or terms are intended to identify forward- looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties.

Because of these and other uncertainties, actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, past results of operations do not necessarily indicate future results. The following presentation should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and related notes included in Part II, Item 8, and Item 1A. Risk Factors of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

2

Overview of First National Corporation

Q2 2023 YTD Financial Snapshot

Total Assets

$1.4B

Balance

Gross Loans

$930.2M

Winchester

Sheet

Total Deposits

$1.2B

Locations: 20

Strasburg

Washington

Loans / Deposits

74.9%

D.C.

NIM

3.48%

Profitability

ROAA

1.09%

ROAE

13.39%

Staunton

Virginia

Efficiency Ratio

66.91%

Richmond

TCE / TA3

8.00%

Regulatory

Tier 1 Leverage¹

9.72%

Capital

Tier 1 Capital Ratio¹

13.93%

Roanoke

Virginia

Total Capital Ratio¹

14.88%

Beach

NCOs / Average Loans

0.18%

Asset Quality

NPAs / Assets²

0.05%

Allowance for Credit Losses / Loans

0.95%

  1. Represents bank-level ratio
  2. Nonperforming assets defined as nonaccrual loans and real estate owned
  3. See Slide 20 for certain calculations related to Non-GAAP reconciliations Note: Grey shading indicates FXNC market presence in respective county or city Second quarter year-to-date 2023 financial information is unaudited.

3

Attractive Markets of Operation

County

Market

Branches (#)

Deposits In Market

Deposit Market

'23 - '28 Proj.

'23 Median

'23 - '28 Proj.

Rank

($000)

Share (%)

Pop Change (%)

HHI ($)

HHI Growth (%)

Active Branch Markets

Shenandoah

1

3

$378,861

39.84%

3.78%

$68,822

14.09%

Winchester (City)

2

1

258,382

10.64

2.13

71,885

12.77

Botetourt

2

6

233,139

37.59

2.56

84,726

13.63

Warren

4

2

106,890

14.11

3.59

79,483

11.25

Frederick

5

2

97,263

8.01

6.88

93,500

11.80

Staunton (City)

5

1

48,168

4.59

2.46

63,118

10.84

Rockingham

7

1

45,760

3.23

3.41

76,947

19.30

Waynesboro (City)

7

1

44,227

6.43

4.32

51,476

15.56

Richmond (City)

11

1

41,629

0.12

2.59

58,557

16.39

Buckingham

3

1

27,511

23.29

1.46

57,433

10.47

Prince Edward

6

1

22,860

4.38

(0.41)

52,364

13.70

FXNC Average

3.25%

$73,614

13.45%

Virginia Average

2.57%

$87,219

12.85%

National Average

2.14%

$73,503

13.37%

Note: Sorted by the amount of First Bank deposits in market; Deposit data as of June 30, 2022

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence; FDIC

4

Products Offerings and Capabilities

Commercial Banking

Retail Banking

Mortgage

Wealth Management

  • 20 branches and 2 LPOs
  • Seasoned bankers including 12 full-time lenders, deposit specialists, online and mobile banking
  • Cash / treasury management
  • 20 branches
  • Call center
  • Online and mobile banking
  • Online deposit account opening
  • Online mortgage applications
  • 4 dedicated residential MLOs
  • Diverse and flexible products includes construction and permanent financing, online applications
  • 3 trust officers and 3 operations specialists
  • Estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, individual retirement accounts, estate settlement

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

First National Corporation published this content on 28 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2023 19:33:48 UTC.