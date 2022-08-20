First National Energy : Aug 20 22 FNEC filing of June 30 22 Financial Statements
First National Energy Corporation Consolidated Financial Statements June 30, 2022 (Amounts expressed in US Dollars) (unaudited)
TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF FIRST NATIONAL ENERGY CORP.
The consolidated balance sheets of First National Energy Corp. at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and the consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, Changes in Stockholders' Deficiency and Cash Flows for the periods then ended have not been audited by the Company's auditors. These financial statements are the responsibility of management and have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors
Index
Consolidated Balance Sheets as at June 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (unaudited)
3
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the 3‐ and 6‐month periods ended
4
June 30, 2022 (unaudited) and June 30, 2021 (unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Deficiency for the years ended December 31, 2015
5
(unaudited) to June 30, 2022 (unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the 6‐month periods ended June 30, 2022 (unaudited) and
6
June 30, 2021 (unaudited)
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
7 - 15
Page 2
FIRST NATIONAL ENERGY CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(Amounts expressed in US Dollars)
June 30
December 31
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
$
$
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash
1,352
‐
Accounts Receivable
‐
‐
Total Current Assets
1,352
‐
Licenses for Technology (Note 4)
200
200
Vertical Wind Powered Generators
70,000
70,000
Total Assets
71,552
70,200
LIABILITIES
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bank Indebtedness
12
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
13,999
36,319
Loan payable to director (Note 8)
210,507
203,621
Loan payable to related party (note 5)
610,000
610,000
834,505
849,952
Going Concern (Note 2)
Related Party Transactions (Note 5 and Note 8)
Commitments (Note 10)
STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
Capital Stock ($.001 par value, 300,000,000 common shares authorized,
100,365,228 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and 100,365,228
as of December 31, 2019 (Note 6)
100,425
100,365
Additional paid‐in Capital
327,769
312,829
Deficit Accumulated during the development stage
(1,191,191)
(1,192,990)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10)
(10)
Total Stockholders' Deficiency Attributable to the Company's Stockholders
(763,007)
(779,806)
Non‐controlling interest
53
53
Total FNEC Stockholders' Deficit
(762,954)
(779,753)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
71,552
70,200
Accepted on behalf of the Board
Peter Wanner
Page 3
FIRST NATIONAL ENERGY CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
For the periods ended
(Amounts expressed in US Dollars)
6 Months Ended June 30
3 Months Ended June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
REVENUE
$
$
$
$
‐
200
‐
‐
EXPENSES
General and administrative expenses / (recovery)
(1,799)
8,578
10,078
5,938
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES / (RECOVERY)
(1,799)
8,578
10,078
5,938
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX
1,799
(8,378)
(10,078)
(5,938)
Income taxes
‐
‐
‐
‐
NET INCOME (LOSS)
1,799
(8,378)
(10,078)
(5,938)
Net income (loss) attributable to non‐controlling interest
‐
‐
‐
‐
Net income (loss) attributable to FNEC Stockholders
1,799
(8,378)
(10,078)
(5,938)
Loss per share, basic and diluted
$
0.00
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
100,425,228
100,365,228
100,425,228
100,365,228
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
NET INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
1,799
(8,378)
(10,078)
(5,938)
Foreign exchange translation adjustment for the period
‐
‐
‐
‐
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
1,799
(8,378)
(10,078)
(5,938)
Comprehensive Income (Loss) attributable to non‐
controlling interest
‐
‐
‐
‐
Comprehensive Income (Loss) attributable to FNEC
Stockholders
1,799
(8,378)
(10,078)
(5,938)
Page 4
FIRST NATIONAL ENERGY CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Deficiency
For the periods ended December 31, 2015 to June 30 2022
(Amounts expressed in US Dollars)
Common stock
Accumulated
Common stock
‐ dollar
other
Non‐
Total
‐ number of
amount at par
Additional
Accumulated
comprehensive
controlling
stockholders'
shares
value
paid‐in capital
Deficit
loss
interests
deficit
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance as of December 31, 2015 (audited)
99,865,228
99,865
103,329
(899,087)
(10)
53
(695,850)
Net loss for the Period
‐
‐
‐
(12,364)
‐
‐
(12,364)
Balance as of December 31, 2016 (audited)
99,865,228
99,865
103,329
(911,451)
(10)
53
(708,214)
Sale of Shares
50,000
50
24,950
25,000
Financing Costs
(5,000)
(5,000)
Sale of shares
30,000
30
14,970
15,000
Stock based compensation
250,000
250
124,750
125,000
Net Loss for the Period
‐
‐
‐
(176,676)
‐
‐
(176,676)
Balance as of December 31, 2017 (audited)
100,195,228
100,195
262,999
(1,088,127)
(10)
53
(724,890)
Sale of Shares
30,000
30
14,970
15,000
Net Loss for the Period
‐
‐
‐
(25,385)
‐
(25,385)
Balance as of December 31, 2018 (unaudited)
100,225,228
100,225
277,969
(1,113,512)
(10)
53
(735,275)
Stock based compensation
40,000
40
9,960
10,000
Sale of shares
100,000
100
24,900
25,000
Net Loss for the Period
‐
‐
(48,601)
‐
‐
(48,601)
Balance as of December 31, 2019 (unaudited)
100,365,228
100,365
312,829
(1,162,113)
(10)
53
(748,876)
Net Loss for the Period
‐
‐
(26,017)
‐
‐
(26,017)
Balance as of December 31 2020 (unaudited)
100,365,228
100,365
312,829
(1,188,130)
(10)
53
(774,893)
Net Loss for the Period
‐
‐
(4,860)
‐
‐
(4,860)
Balance as of December 31 2021 (unaudited)
100,365,228
100,365
312,829
(1,192,990)
(10)
53
(779,753)
Sale of shares in a private placement
60,000
60
14,940
15,000
Net Loss for the Period
‐
‐
1,799
‐
‐
1,799
Balance as of June 30 2022 (unaudited)
100,425,228
100,425
327,769
(1,191,191)
(10)
53
(762,954)
Page 5
