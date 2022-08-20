First National Energy : Aug 20 22 FNEC filing of June 30 22 Financial Statements

First National Energy Corporation Consolidated Financial Statements June 30, 2022 (Amounts expressed in US Dollars) (unaudited)

TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF FIRST NATIONAL ENERGY CORP.

The consolidated balance sheets of First National Energy Corp. at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and the consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, Changes in Stockholders' Deficiency and Cash Flows for the periods then ended have not been audited by the Company's auditors. These financial statements are the responsibility of management and have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors