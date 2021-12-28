First National Energy : Dec 18 21 FNEC MDA and Guidance report for Sept 30 2021 12/28/2021 | 09:27am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines FIRST NATIONAL ENERGY CORP A NevadaCorporation c/o Peter Wanner, 44 Greystone Crescent Georgetown, ON Canada L7G 1G9 ________________________________ 416 918 6987 www.firstnationalenergy.com pete.wanner@firstnationalenergy.com SIC 221118 Quarterly Report For the 9‐month Period Ending: September 30 2021 (the "Reporting Period") At the date of this filing, October 30, 2021, as of September 30 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 100,365,228 As of June 30 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 100,365,228 As of December 31 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 100,365,228 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b‐2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: No: (Double‐click and select "Default Value" to check) Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: No: Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.0 February 2019) Page 1 of 7 Yes: No: Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) First National Energy Corporation ("Company") was incorporated as Capstone International Corporation on November 16, 2000, in the state of Delaware, and has a class of shares registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form SB‐2 ( SEC File No. 333‐62588, filed on June 8, 2001). The Company's name was changed to "First National Power Corporation" on January 28, 2004, and was changed again to "First National Energy Corporation" on February 12, 2009, at which time the Company effected a reverse stock split, adopted a holding company structure, and relocated its corporate charter from Delaware to Nevada as part of the reorganization described in the next succeeding paragraph. On February 12, 2009, the Company effected a reorganization pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger to Form Holding Company, dated as of December 10, 2009, which had the effect of (1) implementing a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common shares at the rate of 100 to 1 ; (2) merging the Company with and into First National Power Corporation, a Nevada corporation and a wholly‐owned indirect (second tier) subsidiary of the Company, such that First National Energy Corporation, a Nevada corporation and a wholly‐owned direct (first tier) subsidiary of the Company, succeeded the Company as a successor issuer of its registered securities, pursuant to Rule 12g‐3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and continued the business of the Company for all purposes; (3) exchanging each issued and outstanding share of the Company on the record date (and after giving effect to the reverse stock split described above) into one new common share of the successor issuer; (4) shifting the Company's charter from the State of Delaware to the State of Nevada; (5) increasing the authorized capital of the Company from 100 million common shares to 300 million common shares; (6) changing the Company's name from "First National Power Corporation" to "First National Energy Corporation"; and (7) changing the Company's stock symbol from FNPR to FNEC. Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: No: 2) Security Information Trading symbol: FNEC Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common CUSIP: 321129 Par or stated value: $.001 Total shares authorized: 300,000,000 as of date: September 30 2021 Total shares outstanding: 100,365,228 as of date: September 30 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 440,710 as of date: September 30 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 35 as of date: September 30 2021 Additional class of securities (if any): Trading symbol: Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP: Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: as of date: Total shares outstanding: as of date: 2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.0 February 2019) Page 2 of 7 Transfer Agent Name: Capital Transfer Agency Address: 121 Richmond Street West, Suite 401, Toronto, ON, M5H 2K1 Phone: 416 350 5007 Email: emilia@capitaltransferagency.com Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: No: Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors: none List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin‐off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: none Issuance History Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: Number of shares outstanding as Opening of Balances 1-Jan-18 Common 100,195,228 Value of Control person if Reason for Restricted Transacti Number of Class of shares Discounted Date of Transaction Issued to issued to on Type Shares Securities issued ? corporate Issuance ? $/share entity Paul Scargall, Toronto working 5-Jun-18 new issuan 30,000 common 0.300 No Paul Scargall capital no Sylwia Swider, Newmarket ON working 22-May-19 new issuan 100,000 common 0.250 Yes Sylwia Swider capital no Harvest House, Vaughn ON - working 5-Jun-19 new issuan 40,000 common 0.250 Yes majority owner Peter Coulter Peter Coulter capital no Net Change 170,000 Shares outstanding on Closing 30-Sep-21 Common 100,365,228 Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. 3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.0 February 2019) Page 3 of 7 Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing Date of Note Issuance Outstanding Principal Amount Interest Accrued Maturity Date mechanism for determining Name of Noteholder Reason for Issuance (e.g. Loan, Balance ($) at Issuance ($) ($) conversion of instrument to Services, etc.) shares) November30, 2019 70,000 70,000 none None specified None Frank Cavicchia, Markham ON Purchase of turbines Financial Statements The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

U.S. GAAP

IFRS The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual) 4 : Name: Peter Wanner Title: CFO Relationship to Issuer: CFO and Director Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods. Balance sheet; Statement of income; Statement of cash flows; Financial notes; and Audit letter, if audited FNEC Quarterly Financial Statements for September 30 2021 Financial statement information is considered current until the due date for the subsequent report (as set forth in the qualifications section above). To remain qualified for Current Information, a company must post its Annual Report within 90 days from its fiscal year‐end date and Quarterly Reports within 45 days of each fiscal quarter‐end date. Issuer's Business, Products and Services Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations") Alternative wind power generation for unique applications Describe any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies, if applicable, and a description of their business contact information for the business, officers, directors, managers or control persons. Subsidiary information may be included by reference

Pavana Power Corp - subsidiary ‐ no operations

First National Energy (Canada) Corp - subsidiary - no operations Describe the issuers' principal products or services, and their markets

Wind power generation for unique hard to access locations - previous sites included Arctic locations 4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.0 February 2019) Page 4 of 7 Issuer's Facilities The Company has no operations so has no manufacturing facilities. All administration happens from 44 Greystone Crescent, Georgetown, ON L7G1G9 and all marketing happens from 9826 Discovery Terrace, Bradenton, Fl 34212 Officers, Directors, and Control Persons The goal of this section is to provide an investor with a clear understanding of the identity of all the persons or entities that are involved in managing, controlling or advising the operations, business development and disclosure of the issuer, as well as the identity of any significant or beneficial shareholders. Name of Officer/Director Affiliation with Residential Address Number of Share Ownership Note and Control Person Company (e.g. (City / State Only) shares owned type/class Percentage of Officer/Director/Owner Class of more than 5%) Outstanding Greg Sheller CEO Sarasota, FL 40,000 Common .03% 9826 Discovery Terrace Bradenton, Fl 34212 Peter Wanner CFO Georgetown, ON 14,395 Common .01% 44 Greystone Crescent, Georgetown, ON L7G1G9 Gianni Caputo Director Sarasota, FL 1,824,600 Common 1.8% 111 Park Crescent Richmond Hill, ON L4E, 3J6 Frank Cavicchia Toronto, ON 87,644,760 Common 87.3% majority shareholder Legal/Disciplinary History Please identify whether any of the persons listed above have, in the past 10 years , been the subject of:

1. A conviction in a criminal proceeding or named as a defendant in a pending criminal proceeding (excluding traffic violations and other minor offenses); none 2. The entry of an order, judgment, or decree, not subsequently reversed, suspended or vacated, by a court of competent jurisdiction that permanently or temporarily enjoined, barred, suspended or otherwise limited such person's involvement in any type of business, securities, commodities, or banking activities; none 3. A finding or judgment by a court of competent jurisdiction (in a civil action), the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or a state securities regulator of a violation of federal or state securities or commodities law, which finding or judgment has not been reversed, suspended, or vacated; or none OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.0 February 2019) Page 5 of 7

