First National Energy : Feb 7 22 FNEC Dec 31 2021 Financial Statements
02/07/2022 | 01:10pm EST
First National Energy Corporation Consolidated Financial Statements December 31, 2021 (Amounts expressed in US Dollars) (unaudited)
TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF FIRST NATIONAL ENERGY CORP.
The consolidated balance sheets of First National Energy Corp. at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and the consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, Changes in Stockholders' Deficiency and Cash Flows for the periods then ended have not been audited by the Company's auditors. These financial statements are the responsibility of management and have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors
Index
Consolidated Balance Sheets as at December 31, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020 (unaudited)
3
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the 3‐ and 12‐month periods ended
4
December 31, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020 (unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Deficiency for the years ended December 31, 2015
5
(unaudited) to December 31, 2021 (unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the 12‐month periods ended December 31, 2021 (unaudited)
6
and December 31, 2020 (unaudited)
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
7 - 15
Page 2
FIRST NATIONAL ENERGY CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(Amounts expressed in US Dollars)
December 31
December 31
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
$
$
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash
‐
108
Total Current Assets
‐
108
Licenses for Technology (Note 4)
200
200
Vertical Wind Powered Generators
70,000
70,000
Total Assets
70,200
70,308
LIABILITIES
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bank indebtedness
12
‐
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
36,319
44,328
Loan payable to director (Note 8)
203,621
190,872
Loan payable to related party (note 5)
610,000
610,000
849,952
845,200
Going Concern (Note 2)
Related Party Transactions (Note 5 and Note 8)
Commitments (Note 10)
STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
Capital Stock ($.001 par value, 300,000,000 common shares authorized,
100,365,228 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and
100,365,228 as of December 31, 2020 (Note 6)
100,365
100,365
Additional paid‐in Capital
312,829
312,829
Deficit Accumulated during the development stage
(1,192,990)
(1,188,130)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10)
(10)
Total Stockholders' Deficiency Attributable to the Company's Stockholders
(779,806)
(774,946)
Non‐controlling interest
53
53
Total FNEC Stockholders' Deficit
(779,753)
(774,893)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
70,200
70,308
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements
Page 3
FIRST NATIONAL ENERGY CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
For the periods ended
(Amounts expressed in US Dollars)
12 Months Ended December 31
3 Months Ended December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
REVENUE
$
$
$
$
200
‐
‐
‐
EXPENSES
General and administrative expenses (recovery)
5,060
26,017
(3,998)
10,055
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES/(RECOVERY)
5,060
26,017
(3,998)
10,055
(LOSS)/INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
(4,860)
(26,017)
3,998
(10,055)
Income taxes
‐
‐
‐
‐
NET (LOSS)/INCOME
(4,860)
(26,017)
3,998
(10,055)
Net income (loss) attributable to non‐controlling interest
‐
‐
‐
‐
Net (loss)/income attributable to FNEC Stockholders
(4,860)
(26,017)
3,998
(10,055)
Loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
0.00
$
(0.00)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
100,365,228
100,365,228
100,365,228
100,365,228
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
NET (LOSS)/INCOME INCLUDING NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
(4,860)
(26,017)
3,998
(10,055)
Foreign exchange translation adjustment for the period
‐
‐
‐
‐
Other Comprehensive (Loss)/Income
(4,860)
(26,017)
3,998
(10,055)
Comprehensive Income (Loss) attributable to non‐
controlling interest
‐
‐
‐
‐
Comprehensive (Loss)/Income attributable to FNEC
(4,860)
(26,017)
3,999
(10,055)
Stockholders
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements
Page 4
FIRST NATIONAL ENERGY CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Deficiency For the periods ended December 31, 2015 to December 31 2021 (Amounts expressed in US Dollars)
Common stock
Accumulated
Common stock
‐ dollar
other
Non‐
Total
‐ number of
amount at par
Additional
Accumulated
comprehensive
controlling
stockholders'
shares
value
paid‐in capital
Deficit
loss
interests
deficit
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance as of December 31, 2015 (audited)
99,865,228
99,865
103,329
(899,087)
(10)
53
(695,850)
Net loss for the Period
‐
‐
‐
(12,364)
‐
‐
(12,364)
Balance as of December 31, 2016 (audited)
99,865,228
99,865
103,329
(911,451)
(10)
53
(708,214)
Sale of Shares
50,000
50
24,950
25,000
Financing Costs
(5,000)
(5,000)
Sale of shares
30,000
30
14,970
15,000
Stock based compensation
250,000
250
124,750
125,000
Net Loss for the Period
‐
‐
‐
(176,676)
‐
‐
(176,676)
Balance as of December 31, 2017 (audited)
100,195,228
100,195
262,999
(1,088,127)
(10)
53
(724,890)
Sale of Shares
30,000
30
14,970
15,000
Net Loss for the Period
‐
‐
‐
(25,385)
‐
(25,385)
Balance as of December 31, 2018 (unaudited)
100,225,228
100,225
277,969
(1,113,512)
(10)
53
(735,275)
Stock based compensation
40,000
40
9,960
10,000
Sale of shares
100,000
100
24,900
25,000
Net Loss for the Period
‐
‐
(48,601)
‐
‐
(48,601)
Balance as of December 31, 2019 (unaudited)
100,365,228
100,365
312,829
(1,162,113)
(10)
53
(748,876)
Net Loss for the Period
‐
‐
(26,017)
‐
‐
(26,017)
Balance as of December 31 2020 (unaudited)
100,365,228
100,365
312,829
(1,188,130)
(10)
53
(774,893)
Net Loss for the Period
‐
‐
(4,860)
‐
‐
(4,860)
Balance as of December 31 2021 (unaudited)
100,365,228
100,365
312,829
(1,192,990)
(10)
53
(779,753)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements
Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
First National Energy Corporation published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 18:09:01 UTC.