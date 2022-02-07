Log in
First National Energy : Feb 7 22 FNEC Dec 31 2021 Financial Statements

02/07/2022
First National Energy Corporation Consolidated Financial Statements December 31, 2021 (Amounts expressed in US Dollars) (unaudited)

TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF FIRST NATIONAL ENERGY CORP.

The consolidated balance sheets of First National Energy Corp. at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and the consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, Changes in Stockholders' Deficiency and Cash Flows for the periods then ended have not been audited by the Company's auditors. These financial statements are the responsibility of management and have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors

Index

Consolidated Balance Sheets as at December 31, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020 (unaudited)

3

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the 3‐ and 12‐month periods ended

4

December 31, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020 (unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Deficiency for the years ended December 31, 2015

5

(unaudited) to December 31, 2021 (unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the 12‐month periods ended December 31, 2021 (unaudited)

6

and December 31, 2020 (unaudited)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

7 - 15

Page 2

FIRST NATIONAL ENERGY CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(Amounts expressed in US Dollars)

December 31

December 31

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

ASSETS

$

$

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash

108

Total Current Assets

108

Licenses for Technology (Note 4)

200

200

Vertical Wind Powered Generators

70,000

70,000

Total Assets

70,200

70,308

LIABILITIES

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Bank indebtedness

12

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

36,319

44,328

Loan payable to director (Note 8)

203,621

190,872

Loan payable to related party (note 5)

610,000

610,000

849,952

845,200

Going Concern (Note 2)

Related Party Transactions (Note 5 and Note 8)

Commitments (Note 10)

STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY

Capital Stock ($.001 par value, 300,000,000 common shares authorized,

100,365,228 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and

100,365,228 as of December 31, 2020 (Note 6)

100,365

100,365

Additional paid‐in Capital

312,829

312,829

Deficit Accumulated during the development stage

(1,192,990)

(1,188,130)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10)

(10)

Total Stockholders' Deficiency Attributable to the Company's Stockholders

(779,806)

(774,946)

Non‐controlling interest

53

53

Total FNEC Stockholders' Deficit

(779,753)

(774,893)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY

70,200

70,308

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements

Page 3

FIRST NATIONAL ENERGY CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the periods ended

(Amounts expressed in US Dollars)

12 Months Ended December 31

3 Months Ended December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

REVENUE

$

$

$

$

200

EXPENSES

General and administrative expenses (recovery)

5,060

26,017

(3,998)

10,055

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES/(RECOVERY)

5,060

26,017

(3,998)

10,055

(LOSS)/INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

(4,860)

(26,017)

3,998

(10,055)

Income taxes

NET (LOSS)/INCOME

(4,860)

(26,017)

3,998

(10,055)

Net income (loss) attributable to non‐controlling interest

Net (loss)/income attributable to FNEC Stockholders

(4,860)

(26,017)

3,998

(10,055)

Loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

0.00

$

(0.00)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

100,365,228

100,365,228

100,365,228

100,365,228

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

NET (LOSS)/INCOME INCLUDING NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

(4,860)

(26,017)

3,998

(10,055)

Foreign exchange translation adjustment for the period

Other Comprehensive (Loss)/Income

(4,860)

(26,017)

3,998

(10,055)

Comprehensive Income (Loss) attributable to non‐

controlling interest

Comprehensive (Loss)/Income attributable to FNEC

(4,860)

(26,017)

3,999

(10,055)

Stockholders

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements

Page 4

FIRST NATIONAL ENERGY CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Deficiency For the periods ended December 31, 2015 to December 31 2021 (Amounts expressed in US Dollars)

Common stock

Accumulated

Common stock

‐ dollar

other

Non‐

Total

‐ number of

amount at par

Additional

Accumulated

comprehensive

controlling

stockholders'

shares

value

paid‐in capital

Deficit

loss

interests

deficit

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance as of December 31, 2015 (audited)

99,865,228

99,865

103,329

(899,087)

(10)

53

(695,850)

Net loss for the Period

(12,364)

(12,364)

Balance as of December 31, 2016 (audited)

99,865,228

99,865

103,329

(911,451)

(10)

53

(708,214)

Sale of Shares

50,000

50

24,950

25,000

Financing Costs

(5,000)

(5,000)

Sale of shares

30,000

30

14,970

15,000

Stock based compensation

250,000

250

124,750

125,000

Net Loss for the Period

(176,676)

(176,676)

Balance as of December 31, 2017 (audited)

100,195,228

100,195

262,999

(1,088,127)

(10)

53

(724,890)

Sale of Shares

30,000

30

14,970

15,000

Net Loss for the Period

(25,385)

(25,385)

Balance as of December 31, 2018 (unaudited)

100,225,228

100,225

277,969

(1,113,512)

(10)

53

(735,275)

Stock based compensation

40,000

40

9,960

10,000

Sale of shares

100,000

100

24,900

25,000

Net Loss for the Period

(48,601)

(48,601)

Balance as of December 31, 2019 (unaudited)

100,365,228

100,365

312,829

(1,162,113)

(10)

53

(748,876)

Net Loss for the Period

(26,017)

(26,017)

Balance as of December 31 2020 (unaudited)

100,365,228

100,365

312,829

(1,188,130)

(10)

53

(774,893)

Net Loss for the Period

(4,860)

(4,860)

Balance as of December 31 2021 (unaudited)

100,365,228

100,365

312,829

(1,192,990)

(10)

53

(779,753)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements

Page 5

Disclaimer

First National Energy Corporation published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 18:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
