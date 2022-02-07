First National Energy : Feb 7 22 FNEC Dec 31 2021 Financial Statements

The consolidated balance sheets of First National Energy Corp. at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and the consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, Changes in Stockholders' Deficiency and Cash Flows for the periods then ended have not been audited by the Company's auditors. These financial statements are the responsibility of management and have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors

TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF FIRST NATIONAL ENERGY CORP.

First National Energy Corporation Consolidated Financial Statements December 31, 2021 (Amounts expressed in US Dollars) (unaudited)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the 12‐month periods ended December 31, 2021 (unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Deficiency for the years ended December 31, 2015

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the 3‐ and 12‐month periods ended

Consolidated Balance Sheets as at December 31, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020 (unaudited)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements

Total Stockholders' Deficiency Attributable to the Company's Stockholders

Deficit Accumulated during the development stage

100,365,228 as of December 31, 2020 (Note 6)

100,365,228 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and

(Amounts expressed in US Dollars)

As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements

Foreign exchange translation adjustment for the period

Loss per share, basic and diluted

(Amounts expressed in US Dollars)

For the periods ended

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

FIRST NATIONAL ENERGY CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Deficiency For the periods ended December 31, 2015 to December 31 2021 (Amounts expressed in US Dollars)

Common stock Accumulated Common stock ‐ dollar other Non‐ Total ‐ number of amount at par Additional Accumulated comprehensive controlling stockholders' shares value paid‐in capital Deficit loss interests deficit $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance as of December 31, 2015 (audited) 99,865,228 99,865 103,329 (899,087) (10) 53 (695,850) Net loss for the Period ‐ ‐ ‐ (12,364) ‐ ‐ (12,364) Balance as of December 31, 2016 (audited) 99,865,228 99,865 103,329 (911,451) (10) 53 (708,214) Sale of Shares 50,000 50 24,950 25,000 Financing Costs (5,000) (5,000) Sale of shares 30,000 30 14,970 15,000 Stock based compensation 250,000 250 124,750 125,000 Net Loss for the Period ‐ ‐ ‐ (176,676) ‐ ‐ (176,676) Balance as of December 31, 2017 (audited) 100,195,228 100,195 262,999 (1,088,127) (10) 53 (724,890) Sale of Shares 30,000 30 14,970 15,000 Net Loss for the Period ‐ ‐ ‐ (25,385) ‐ (25,385) Balance as of December 31, 2018 (unaudited) 100,225,228 100,225 277,969 (1,113,512) (10) 53 (735,275) Stock based compensation 40,000 40 9,960 10,000 Sale of shares 100,000 100 24,900 25,000 Net Loss for the Period ‐ ‐ (48,601) ‐ ‐ (48,601) Balance as of December 31, 2019 (unaudited) 100,365,228 100,365 312,829 (1,162,113) (10) 53 (748,876) Net Loss for the Period ‐ ‐ (26,017) ‐ ‐ (26,017) Balance as of December 31 2020 (unaudited) 100,365,228 100,365 312,829 (1,188,130) (10) 53 (774,893) Net Loss for the Period ‐ ‐ (4,860) ‐ ‐ (4,860) Balance as of December 31 2021 (unaudited) 100,365,228 100,365 312,829 (1,192,990) (10) 53 (779,753)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements

Page 5