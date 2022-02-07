First National Energy : Feb 7 22 FNEC Dec 31 21 MDA and OTC Guidelines Report

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines FIRST NATIONAL ENERGY CORP A NevadaCorporation c/o Peter Wanner, 44 Greystone Crescent Georgetown, ON Canada L7G 1G9 ________________________________ 416 918 6987 www.firstnationalenergy.com pete.wanner@firstnationalenergy.com SIC 221118 Annual Report For the 12‐month Period Ending: December 31 2021 (the "Reporting Period") At the date of this filing, January 26, 2022, as of December 31 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 100,365,228 As of September 30 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 100,365,228 As of December 31 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 100,365,228 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b‐2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: No: (Double‐click and select "Default Value" to check) Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: No: Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.0 February 2019) Page 1 of 7

First National Energy Corporation ("Company") was incorporated as Capstone International Corporation on November 16, 2000, in the state of Delaware, and has a class of shares registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form SB‐2 ( SEC File No. 333‐62588, filed on June 8, 2001). The Company's name was changed to "First National Power Corporation" on January 28, 2004, and was changed again to "First National Energy Corporation" on February 12, 2009, at which time the Company effected a reverse stock split, adopted a holding company structure, and relocated its corporate charter from Delaware to Nevada as part of the reorganization described in the next succeeding paragraph. On February 12, 2009, the Company effected a reorganization pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger to Form Holding Company, dated as of December 10, 2009, which had the effect of (1) implementing a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common shares at the rate of 100 to 1 ; (2) merging the Company with and into First National Power Corporation, a Nevada corporation and a wholly‐owned indirect (second tier) subsidiary of the Company, such that First National Energy Corporation, a Nevada corporation and a wholly‐owned direct (first tier) subsidiary of the Company, succeeded the Company as a successor issuer of its registered securities, pursuant to Rule 12g‐3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and continued the business of the Company for all purposes; (3) exchanging each issued and outstanding share of the Company on the record date (and after giving effect to the reverse stock split described above) into one new common share of the successor issuer; (4) shifting the Company's charter from the State of Delaware to the State of Nevada; (5) increasing the authorized capital of the Company from 100 million common shares to 300 million common shares; (6) changing the Company's name from "First National Power Corporation" to "First National Energy Corporation"; and (7) changing the Company's stock symbol from FNPR to FNEC. Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? No Security Information Trading symbol: FNEC Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common CUSIP: 321129 Par or stated value: $.001 Total shares authorized: 300,000,000 as of date: December 31 2021 Total shares outstanding: 100,365,228 as of date: December 31 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float: 440,710 as of date: December 31 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 35 as of date: December 31 2021

Transfer Agent Name: Capital Transfer Agency Address: 121 Richmond Street West, Suite 401, Toronto, ON, M5H 2K1 Phone: 416 350 5007 Email: emilia@capitaltransferagency.com Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? No Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors: none List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin‐off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: none Issuance History Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: Date of Note Issuance: November 30, 2019 Outstanding Balance ($): 70,000 Principal Amount at Issuance ($): 70,000 Interest Accrued ($): none Maturity Date: None specified Conversion Terms: None Name of Noteholder: Frank Cavicchia, Markham ON Reason for Issuance: Purchase of turbines

U.S. GAAP

The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual):

Name: Eva Wolosiuk Title: Consultant Relationship to Issuer: Consultant FNEC Annual Financial Statements for December 31 2021 Issuer's Business, Products and Services Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations") Alternative wind power generation for unique applications Describe any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies, if applicable, and a description of their business contact information for the business, officers, directors, managers or control persons.

Pavana Power Corp - subsidiary ‐ no operations

First National Energy (Canada) Corp - subsidiary - no operations Describe the issuers' principal products or services, and their markets Wind power generation for unique hard to access locations - previous sites included Arctic locations Issuer's Facilities The Company has no operations so has no manufacturing facilities. All administration happens from 44 Greystone Crescent, Georgetown, ON L7G1G9 and all marketing happens from 9826 Discovery Terrace, Bradenton, Fl 34212 Officers, Directors, and Control Persons