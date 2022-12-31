Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. First National Equities Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNEL   PK0082301018

FIRST NATIONAL EQUITIES LIMITED

(FNEL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-27
3.890 PKR   +4.57%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First National Equities : Transmission of Half Yearly Report for the Period Ended 2022-12-31

03/01/2023 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FIRST NATIONAL EQUITIES LIMITED

第一全国证券有限公司

2022

HALF YEARLY REPORT

半年报

(Un-audited) For the Period Ended

December 31, 2022. (未经审计) 期末 2022 12 31 日。

w w w . f n e t r a d e . c o m

Contents

Vision

02

Mission

03

Company Information

04

Directors' Review Report

05

Financial Statements

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

15

Condensed Interim Proﬁt and Loss Account (Unaudited)

16

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

17

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

18

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

19

Notes to Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited)

20

Branch Network

28

VISION

Connecting people,

ideas and capital,

we will be our clients'

First Choice

for achieving their

financial aspirations

02 |

MISSION

"We will put interest of our stakeholders above our own; and measure our success by how much we help them in achieving theirs".

03 |

FIRST NATIONAL EQUITIES LIMITED.

COMPANY INFORMATION

Board of Directors

  1. Mr. Adnan Amjad Khan
  2. Mr. Ali A. Malik
  3. Mr. Amir Shehzad
  4. Mr. Abid Yousaf
  5. Mr. Muhammad Bilal
  6. Ms. Ayesha Anam
  7. Mr. Zeeshan Tahir

Chief Executive Officer:

Mr. Ali A. Malik

Audit Committee:

  1. Mr. Muhammad Bilal
  2. Mr. Abid Yousaf
  3. Mr. Adnan Amjad Khan
  4. Mr. Arslan Tahir

HR & Remuneration Committee:

  1. Mr. Zeeshan Tahir
  2. Mr. Ali A. Malik
  3. Ms. Ayesha Anam
  4. Mr. Arslan Tahir

Company Secretary

Mr. Arslan Tahir

Chief Financial Ocer:

Ms. Ammara Zakriya

Auditors:

Tariq Abdul Ghani Maqbool & Co. Chartered Accountants Lahore.

Legal Advisor:

Director/Chairman

Lashari & Co. Advocates

Director

Director

Shares Registrar:

Director

CorpTec Associates (Pvt.) Limited

Director

503-E, Johar Town, Lahore

Director

Tel: 92-042-35170336-7

Director

Fax: 92-042-35170338

Bankers:

Summit Bank Limited

Bank Alfalah Limited

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

Chairman

The Bank of Punjab Limited

Member

Allied Bank Limited

Member

Bank Al Habib Limited

Secretary

Registered Office:

Chairman

FNE House, 179-B, Abu Bakar

Member

Block, New Garden Town, Lahore.

Member

Tel: 042-35843721-27

Secretary

Fax: 042-35843730

04 |

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First National Equities Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 12:00:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
