First National Financial : 2023 Annual Information Form (AIF)

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

MARCH 27, 2023

TABLE OF CONTENTS

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION ............................................................................................................ 1

CORPORATE STRUCTURE .................................................................................................................................. 1

Name, Address and Incorporation ....................................................................................................................... 1

Inter-Corporate Relationships .............................................................................................................................. 2

GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS ............................................................................................ 2

Three-Year History ................................................................................................................................................ 2

DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS ..................................................................................................................... 4

Overview ................................................................................................................................................................. 4

Lines of Business .................................................................................................................................................... 5

Originating and Underwriting Single-Family Residential Mortgages ............................................................ 6

Originating and Underwriting of Multi-Unit Residential and Commercial Mortgages ............................... 8

Other Mortgage Origination Activities ............................................................................................................... 9

Servicing of Mortgages ........................................................................................................................................ 10

Third Party Underwriting Services .................................................................................................................... 11

Sources of Funding ............................................................................................................................................... 11

Environmental, Social and Governance ........................................................................................................... 15

Intangible Property .............................................................................................................................................. 15

Employees ............................................................................................................................................................. 15

Risk Factors .......................................................................................................................................................... 16

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE .................................................................................................... 29

Description of Capital Structure ........................................................................................................................ 29

DIVIDENDS ............................................................................................................................................................. 32

Dividends .............................................................................................................................................................. 32

MARKET FOR SECURITIES ................................................................................................................................ 34

Trading Prices and Volume ................................................................................................................................. 34

DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS ............................................................................................................................. 35

Name, Occupation and Security Holding .......................................................................................................... 35

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS ....................................................................................................................................... 41

Legal Proceedings ................................................................................................................................................ 41

TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR ........................................................................................................... 41

Transfer Agent and Registrar ............................................................................................................................. 41

MATERIAL CONTRACTS ................................................................................................................................... 41

Material Contracts ............................................................................................................................................... 41

AUDITORS ............................................................................................................................................................... 42

Names of Auditors ............................................................................................................................................... 42

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION .......................................................................................................................... 42

Additional Information ....................................................................................................................................... 42

APPENDICES

Appendix "A" - Audit Committee Information Appendix "B" - Charter of the Audit Committee

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Included in this Annual Information Form, and the information incorporated by reference herein, is certain forward-looking information, as such term is defined under securities laws. This information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management's expectations and assumptions regarding the growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities of the Corporation (defined herein) and First National (defined herein). Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management of the Corporation and a number of assumptions that management believed were reasonable on the day such forward-looking information was presented. Refer, in particular, to the sections of the Corporation's 2022 management's discussion and analysis (the "2022 MD&A") entitled "Vision and Strategy","Forward-Looking Information" and "Outlook", for a discussion of certain assumptions management has made in presenting forward-looking information, which sections are incorporated by reference herein. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, information regarding the Corporation's or First National's future operating results and economic performance is forward-looking information. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking information.

In evaluating this forward-looking information, investors should specifically consider various factors, including the risks outlined under "Risk Factors" of this Annual Information Form and under the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties Affecting the Business" in the 2022 MD&A, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward-looking information. These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking information are discussed throughout this Annual Information Form and in the 2022 MD&A, including in the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties Affecting the Business", which section is incorporated by reference herein.

Although the forward-looking information contained in this Annual Information Form, and the information incorporated by reference herein, is based on what management of the Corporation considers reasonable assumptions based on information currently available to it, there can be no assurance that actual events or results will be consistent with this forward-looking information, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Except as may be required by Canadian securities law, the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Unless otherwise stated in this Annual Information Form, the information contained herein is as at December 31, 2022, and all currency references are in Canadian dollars.

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

Name, Address and Incorporation

First National Financial Corporation (the "Corporation") is the successor to First National Financial Income Fund (the "Fund"), following completion of the conversion of the Fund from an income trust to a corporate structure by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "OBCA") on January 1, 2011 (the "Arrangement"). Immediately subsequent to the completion of the Arrangement, the resulting corporation amalgamated to form the Corporation. The Corporation's head and registered office is located at Suite 1900, 16 York Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 0E6.

On January 1, 2011, the effective date of the Arrangement, the Corporation became a reporting issuer in all of the provinces and territories of Canada and became subject to the informational reporting requirements under the securities laws of such jurisdictions as a result of the Arrangement.

Inter-Corporate Relationships

The Corporation holds a 99.99% voting interest in First National Financial LP (the "Limited Partner") and a 100% voting interest in First National Financial GP Corporation (the "General Partner"), the general partner of the Limited Partner. The Corporation also holds a 100% interest in First National Mortgage Corporation. References in this Annual Information Form to "First National" are to the Limited Partner (together, as applicable, with the General Partner).

The Limited Partner is a limited partnership established under the laws of the Province of Ontario pursuant to a limited partnership agreement dated as of April 19, 2006, as amended and restated on June 15, 2006, and further amended and restated on January 1, 2011.

The General Partner is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The General Partner holds a 0.01% voting interest in the Limited Partner. The General Partner also holds a 100% voting interest in First National Asset Management Inc.

Both First National Asset Management Inc. and First National Mortgage Corporation are corporations incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario.

GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS

Three-Year History

First National is a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime single-family residential, multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. First National sources its single-family residential mortgages almost exclusively through independent mortgage brokers and its existing customer base and sources its multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages largely through its experienced in-house mortgage underwriters, who are employees of First National. First National funds the mortgages it originates primarily through institutional placements and a diversified range of securitization alternatives. Over the past ten years, First National has experienced stable and consistent growth in revenue and earnings supportive of a growing dividend rate on its common shares. An important source of First National's stable and growing revenue and performance is its mortgage servicing business. First National services virtually all mortgages generated through its mortgage origination activities and management believes that First National is the largest third-party servicer of multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages in Canada.

The value of First National's mortgages under administration has grown from approximately $835 million as at March 31, 1997 to $131.0 billion at December 31, 2022. This is an annualized increase of almost 6% from September 30, 2022, when the value was $129.3 billion, and an increase of 5% from December 31, 2021, when the value of mortgages under administration was $123.9 billion. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased by 13% over the comparative year, and income before income taxes increased by 2% for the year ended December 31, 2022, in comparison to the prior year. First National's 13% increase in revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022, was driven primarily by the result of higher interest rates. 2022 featured a rapidly rising interest rate environment with bond yields and mortgage rates increasing as monetary policy tightened to counteract inflation risks. These changes led to higher interest revenue earned on securitized mortgages, higher interest revenue earned on mortgages accumulated for securitization and higher interest earned on mortgage investments. In 2021 revenue was higher because of gains on financialinstruments, which increased revenue by $5.8 million. In 2022 the Corporation recorded gains of $59.6 million which increased revenue. The Corporation continued to securitize a portion of its mortgage origination such that as at December 31, 2022, the Corporation had over $37.1 billion of securitized mortgage assets in its portfolio. This growth has helped to fuel increases in net interest - securitized mortgages. First National's servicing business grew while the third-party underwriting and fulfillment services business slowed down as housing activity across the country declined.

For more than 10 years, the Corporation has arranged credit facilities with syndicates of financial institutions which it has used primarily to fund mortgages accumulated for sale and securitization. First National entered into a revolving credit facility with a syndicate of lenders on January 27, 2014. The facility has been amended from time to time to increase the aggregate commitment to $1.5 billion and to extend the maturity date to 2027

(the "Credit Facility"). The additional commitment was arranged to fund growing amounts of mortgages accumulated for sale and securitization and for general corporate purposes.

In November 2019, the Corporation issued 200,000 3.582% Series 2 Senior Unsecured Notes (the "Series 2

Notes") due November 25, 2024 for gross proceeds of $200,000,000. In November, 2020, the Corporation

issued 200,000 2.961% Series 3 Senior Unsecured Notes (the "Series 3 Notes") due November 17, 2025 for gross proceeds of $200,000,000. The net proceeds of the Series 2 Notes and Series 3 Notes were used to repay bank indebtedness under the Credit Facility. The Corporation repaid all amounts outstanding under the

Corporation's 4.01% Series 1 Senior Unsecured Notes (the "Series 1 Notes"), issued in April, 2015, on the maturity date of April 9, 2020.

In 2020 and 2021, the Corporation was significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first quarter of 2020, financial markets experienced significant volatility and the Corporation incurred large losses on account of the fair value of financial instruments. These losses offset operational results which were relatively favorable. In March 2020 First National executed its business continuity plan in response to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan implemented a "work from home" contingency strategy. Shortly thereafter, approximately 95% of First National's staff across the country transitioned to working from home. The plan's successful implementation allowed First National to remain operationally effective and productive during the pandemic period which has continued through the end of 2021. The Corporation believes that the value of First National's business model was demonstrated over the final three quarters of 2020. By designing systems that do not rely on face-to-face interactions, First National's business practices resonated with mortgage brokers and borrowers alike during the pandemic period. Both the residential and commercial segments benefited from reduced competition and First National increased its market share while earning wider spreads. These trends continued into the first two quarters of 2021. Accordingly, both segments recorded strong origination volumes and higher profitability. In mid 2021, competition for mortgage assets returned and mortgage spreads narrowed abruptly. Accordingly while origination continued to be strong in the final two quarters of 2021, profitability was lower than in the comparative period in 2020. Generally at this point, the COVID-19 pandemic ceased to have a significant impact on the Corporation.

To start 2022, mortgage rates remained historically low and housing activity continued at levels evidenced during the pandemic. However wages and prices began to grow at rates nearing 10% and the risks of inflation were addressed by the Bank of Canada's ("BoC"). Beginning on March 2, the BoC commenced a period of policy decisions to increase its overnight lending rate so as to reduce inflation. These increases led to increased mortgage rates. Between March 2, 2022 and January 25, 2023, the overnight rate was increased eight times from 0.25% at the beginning of March to 4.50% at the end of January 2023. Throughout most of these increases, the BoC's statements indicated the likelihood of more interest rate hikes to follow. The Corporation believes these increases contributed to significantly higher mortgage rates and reduced the affordability of housing across the country. The Corporation believes this significantly affected its origination volumes in 2022 as well as the volumes that its third-party underwriting customers referred to the Corporation. Despite this uncertain business environment, the Corporation successfully grew MUA and continued to build its portfolio of mortgages pledged under securitization.