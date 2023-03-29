First National Financial : 2023 Management Information Circular (MIC)

FIRST NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

OF SHAREHOLDERS

AND

MANAGEMENT INFORMATION

CIRCULAR

Meeting to be held at TMX Market Centre, 120 Adelaide Street West, Toronto.

TUESDAY, MAY 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of common shares (the "Common Shares") of First National Financial Corporation (the "Corporation") will be held in-

person at TMX Market Centre, 120 Adelaide Street West, Toronto on May 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) for the following purposes:

1. to receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the fiscal period ended December 31, 2022, together with the report of the auditors thereon (collectively the "Audited Financial Statements");

2. to elect directors of the Corporation;

3. to appoint auditors for the Corporation and to authorize the directors of the Corporation to fix the remuneration of the auditors; and

4. to transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Record Date

The Corporation has fixed March 22, 2023 as the record date for the Meeting.

Notice-and-Access

The Corporation is using notice-and-access to send this notice of meeting and the management information circular of the Corporation (the "Management Information Circular"), as well as the Audited Financial Statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis (collectively, the "Proxy-Related Materials") to beneficial and registered holders of its Common Shares. Under notice-and-access, you still receive a proxy or voting instruction form enabling you to vote at the Meeting. However, instead of a paper copy of the Proxy-Related Materials, you receive this notice of meeting which contains information about how to access the Proxy-Related Materials electronically.

The Corporation is sending the Proxy-Related Materials directly to beneficial owners of its Common Shares who have not objected to an intermediary disclosing their beneficial ownership information. The Corporation also does not intend to pay for the cost of intermediaries to deliver the Proxy-Related Materials and the form of proxy (or voting instruction form) to beneficial owners of its Common Shares who have objected to an intermediary disclosing their beneficial ownership information. Such objecting beneficial owners will not receive such materials unless the intermediary assumes the cost of sending these materials to them.

The Management Information Circular and form of proxy (or voting instruction form) for the Common Shares provide additional information concerning the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting. You should access and review all information contained in the Management Information Circular and form of proxy (or voting instruction form) before voting.

Shareholders with questions about notice-and-access can call Broadridge Investor Communication Solutions at 1-855-887-2244.

Websites Where Meeting Materials are Posted

The Proxy-Related Materials can be viewed online on the Corporation's website, http://www.firstnational.ca/investor-relations/financial-reports-filings, or under First National Financial Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

How to Obtain Paper Copies of the Meeting Materials

Beneficial shareholders may request that paper copies of the Proxy-Related Materials be mailed to them at no cost within three business days of the request, provided the request is made before the date of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Requests may be made up to one year from the date that the Management Information Circular was filed on SEDAR by calling First National Investor Relations at 1-800-465-0039. Requests should be received at least seven business days in advance of the date and time set out in your form of proxy (or voting instruction form) as a voting deadline if you would like to receive the Proxy Related Materials in advance of the voting deadline and meeting date.

Voting

Beneficial shareholders should complete, sign and return the form of proxy (or voting instruction form) in accordance with the directions on the form and in the Management Information Circular.

Shareholders who are unable to attend the meeting are requested to complete, date, sign and deposit the enclosed form of proxy with Computershare Trust Company of Canada, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, not later than 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on May 12, 2023, or forty-eight (48) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time of the holding of any adjourned or postponed Meeting, so that as large a representation as possible may be had at the Meeting.

If you are a non-registered shareholder and have received this notice from your broker or another intermediary, please complete and return the form of proxy, voting information form or other authorization form provided to you by your broker or other intermediary in accordance with the instructions provided to you.

DATED at Toronto, this 27th day of March, 2023.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/Stephen Smith

Stephen Smith

Executive Chairman

First National Financial Corporation Management Information Circular

(as at March 27, 2023)

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

SOLICITATION OF PROXIES

THIS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR IS FURNISHED IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOLICITATION OF PROXIES BY THE MANAGEMENT OF FIRST NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (THE "CORPORATION") FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ("SHAREHOLDERS") OF THE CORPORATION (THE "MEETING") TO BE HELD AT THE TIME AND PLACE AND FOR THE PURPOSES SET FORTH IN THE ENCLOSED NOTICE OF MEETING ("THE NOTICE"). It is expected that the solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, but proxies may also be solicited personally or by telephone by employees of the Corporation. The cost of soliciting proxies for management will be borne by the Corporation.

The Corporation is using notice-and-access to send the Notice and this Management Information Circular, as well as the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the fiscal period ended December 31, 2022 and accompanying management discussion and analysis (collectively, the "Proxy-Related Materials") to beneficial and registered holders of its common shares (the "Common Shares"). Under notice-and-access, you still receive a proxy or voting instruction form enabling you to vote at the Meeting. However, instead of a paper copy of the Proxy-Related Materials, you receive the Notice which contains information about how to access the Proxy-Related Materials electronically.

Under the notice-and-access system, the Notice and form of proxy (or voting instruction form) were mailed on or about March 31, 2023 to all Shareholders of record of the Corporation as of the close of business on the record date of March 22, 2023. The Notice provides instructions regarding the website availability of the Proxy-Related Materials. Shareholders can access the Proxy-Related Materials on the Corporation's website. Instructions on how to request a paper copy of the Proxy-Related Materials can be found in the Notice.

This Management Information Circular and the form of proxy (or voting instruction form) for the Common Shares provide additional information concerning the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting. You should access and review all information contained in this Management Information Circular and form of proxy (or voting instruction form) before voting.

INTERPRETATION

In this Management Information Circular, for any period that ended prior to January 1, 2011, unless the context otherwise requires, any reference to First National Financial Corporation or the Corporation will be deemed to be a reference to its predecessor, First National Financial Income Fund.

In addition, references in this Management Information Circular to "First National" are to First National Financial LP (together, as applicable, with its general partner, First National Financial GP Corporation). Unless otherwise stated in this Management Information Circular, the information contained herein is as at March 27, 2023 and all currency references are in Canadian dollars.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Included in this Management Information Circular, and the information incorporated by reference herein, is certain forward-looking information, as such term is defined under securities laws. This information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management's expectations and assumptions regarding the growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities of the Corporation and First National. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management of the Corporation and a number of assumptions that management believed were reasonable on the day such forward-looking information was presented. Refer, in particular, to the sections of the Corporation's 2022 management discussion and analysis (the "2022 MD&A") entitled "Vision and Strategy", "Forward-Looking Information" and "Outlook", for a discussion of certain assumptions management has made in presenting forward-looking information, which sections are incorporated by reference herein. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, information regarding the Corporation's or First National's future operating results and economic performance is forward-looking information. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking information.

In evaluating this forward-looking information, investors should specifically consider various factors, including the risks outlined under "Risk Factors" of the Corporation's 2022 Annual Information Form (the "2022 AIF") and under the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties Affecting the Business" in the 2022 MD&A, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward-looking information. These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking information are discussed throughout the 2022 AIF and in the 2022 MD&A, including in the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties Affecting the Business".

Although the forward-looking information contained in this Management Information Circular, and the information incorporated by reference herein, is based on what management of the Corporation considers reasonable assumptions based on information currently available to it, there can be no assurance that actual events or results will be consistent with this forward-looking information, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Except as may be required by Canadian securities law, the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SUMMARY INFORMATION

The following is a summary of certain information contained elsewhere in this Management Information Circular, including the Appendices hereto, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the more detailed information contained or referred to elsewhere in this Management Information Circular or in the Appendices hereto.