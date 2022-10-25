First National Financial : Third Quarter 2022 - First National Financial Corporation Shareholder Report

First National's third quarter 2022 results were generated during a period of market adjustment brought on by the Bank of Canada's decision to rapidly increase interest rates to quell inflation. The result of a 300-basis point increase in short-term interest rates between March and September 2022 led to a reduction in housing affordability for Canadians, a decline in market activity and a reduction in total mortgage origination for our Company, which stood at $9.1 billion in the third quarter, 18% lower than a year ago.
Despite a more competitive and higher cost operating environment, First National profitably originated $6.9 billion of new mortgages in the quarter and renewed $2.3 billion. As a result, Mortgages under administration ("MUA") grew 6% to record $129.3 billion, up 6% from $122.3 billion at September 30, 2021 and net income was $40.1 million ($0.66 per share), compared to $47.6 million ($0.78 per share) a year ago. The common share payout ratio in the third quarter was 89%. First National also paid $0.8 million of dividends on its preferred shares.
Common Share Dividend Increase
Our Board of Directors announced an increase in the regular monthly dividend effective with the payment to be made December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business November 30, 2022. At that time, the monthly dividend will rise to an annualized rate of $2.40 per common share from the current annualized rate of $2.35 per common share. We are pleased to say this is the 15th increase in the dividend since our IPO in 2006.
Looking Forward
We encourage you to review the full text of our MD&A to gain a better appreciation for the drivers of our recent results, management's responses to this period of market adjustment and our outlook. In the short term, we estimate that year-over-year origination will moderate in line with housing activity across Canada. For commercial originations, we expect a solid fourth quarter but weaker mortgage commitments going into 2023.
Against this backdrop, we will manage First National with a long-term mindset. This means continuing to focus on providing responsive, differentiated services to Canadian borrowers and independent mortgage brokers, and stressing fundamentals including the enhancement of business processes and efficiencies to ensure First National performs for all stakeholders.
Yours sincerely,
Stephen Smith
Jason Ellis
Executive Chairman
President and Chief Executive Officer
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of financial condition and results of operations is prepared as of October 25, 2022. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes of First National Financial Corporation (the "Company" or "Corporation" or "First National") as at and for the three months (the "period") and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
This MD&A contains forward-looking information. Please see "Forward-Looking Information" for a discussion of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to these statements. The selected financial information and discussion below also refer to certain measures to assist in assessing financial performance. These other measures, such as "Pre-FMV Income" and "After-taxPre-FMV Dividend Payout Ratio", should not be construed as alternatives to net income or loss or other comparable measures determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of performance or as a measure of liquidity and cash flow. These measures do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.
Unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars.
Additional information relating to the Company is available in First National Financial Corporation's profile on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") website at www.sedar.com.
General Description of the Company
First National Financial Corporation is the parent company of First National Financial LP ("FNFLP"), a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $129 billion in mortgages under administration ("MUA"), First National is one of Canada's largest non-bank originators and underwriters of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel.
Third Quarter 2022 Results Summary
Management is satisfied with First National's performance in the third quarter of 2022. With slowing housing activity across Canada, the Company's single-family origination was 23% lower year over year but about 10% ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Commercial segment originations decreased 4% on continued strength in insured mortgage products. Total combined new origination was lower by 18% year over year. Mortgages Under Administration (MUA), the source of most of the Company's earnings, continued to grow and reached another record high. Operating profitability was lower as mortgage origination fell while headcount growth and inflation meant employee costs increased. The rapid pace of interest rate increases also negatively affected the Company's securitization margins.
The following summarizes the performance of the Company's significant metrics:
MUA grew to $129.3 billion at September 30, 2022 from $122.3 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of 6%; the growth from June 30, 2022, when MUA was $127.3 billion, was 6% on an annualized basis.
Total new single-family mortgage origination was $4.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $6.1 billion in 2021, a decrease of 23%. The Company attributes this to a slowing real estate market together with a more competitive marketplace. Commercial segment origination of $2.2 billion was 4% lower than the $2.3 billion originated in the comparative 2021 quarter. Total new origination decreased by 18% in the 2022 third quarter compared to 2021.
The Company took advantage of available opportunities in the quarter to renew $1.9 billion of single- family mortgages ($1.7 billion a year ago). For the commercial segment, renewals were lower by 40% ($362 million compared to $604 million a year ago).
Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 11% to $392.4 million from $353.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. This change was the result of higher interest rates. The last 12-month period featured a rapidly rising interest rate environment with bond yields and mortgage rates increasing as monetary policy tightened to counteract inflation risks. These changes led to higher interest earned on securitized mortgages, higher interest revenue earned on mortgages accumulated for securitization and higher interest earned on mortgage investments. These increases in revenue were partially offset by lower placement fees as residential origination volumes were lower by about 23% comparing the two quarters.
Income before income taxes was $54.6 million in 2022 compared to $65.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease reflected the effect of changing capital market conditions in both quarters. Excluding gains and losses related to financial instruments, the Company's earnings before income taxes and gains and losses on financial instruments ("Pre-FMV Income" (1)) for 2022 decreased by 26% to $48.2 million from $64.9 million in 2021. This change was largely the result of a 23% drop in new residential origination and a competitive market for volume. As mortgage rates rose over the past six months, housing transactions have slowed across the country. With the ensuing competition with other lenders in a smaller market, the Company increased broker incentives to drive referrals. Together with tight funding spreads for securitized floating rate mortgages and employee head count designed to underwrite higher volumes, profitability was lower.
The Company's Board of Directors announced an increase to the regular monthly dividend to $2.40 per common share from $2.35 on an annualized basis effective with the dividend payable on December 15, 2022.
This non-IFRS measure adjusts income before income taxes by eliminating the impact of changes in fair value by adding back losses on the valuation of financial instruments (except those on mortgage investments) and deducting gains on the valuation of financial instruments. See Key Performance Indicators section in this MD&A.
Selected Quarterly Information
Quarterly Results of First National Financial Corporation
($000s, except per share amounts)
Net Income for
Pre-FMV
Net Income
Income for the
per Common
Revenue
the Period
Period (1)
Share
Total Assets
2022
Third quarter
$392,413
$40,145
$48,219
$0.66
$42,392,225
Second quarter
$416,774
$61,281
$55,864
$1.01
$42,927,449
First quarter
$350,321
$53,637
$45,187
$0.88
$42,386,708
2021
Fourth quarter
$339,292
$41,971
$57,045
$0.69
$42,274,158
Third quarter
$353,704
$47,614
$64,867
$0.78
$40,763,169
Second quarter
$365,118
$52,401
$71,218
$0.86
$41,727,249
First quarter
$336,492
$52,575
$64,146
$0.87
$40,586,601
2020
Fourth quarter
$387,303
$69,123
$94,937
$1.13
$39,488,527
Reconciliation of Quarterly Determination of Pre-FMV Income
($000s, except per share amounts)
Income
Add/ deduct
Deduct (losses), add
before
Realized and
gains related to
Pre-FMV
income tax
unrealized
mortgage and loan
Income for
for the Period
losses (gains)
investments
the Period (1)
2022
Third quarter
$54,645
($5,846)
($580)
$48,219
Second quarter
$83,081
($27,217)
$-
$55,864
First quarter
$73,087
($27,900)
$-
$45,187
2021
Fourth quarter
$57,111
$71
($137)
$57,045
Third quarter
$65,134
$383
($650)
$64,867
Second quarter
$70,101
$1,217
($100)
$71,218
First quarter
$71,475
($7,486)
$157
$64,146
2020
Fourth quarter
$94,273
($260)
$924
$94,937
This non-IFRS measure adjusts income before income taxes by eliminating the impact of changes in fair value by adding back losses on the valuation of financial instruments (except those on mortgage investments) and deducting gains on the valuation of financial instruments. See Key Performance Indicators section in this MD&A.
