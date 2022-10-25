First National Financial : Third Quarter 2022 - First National Financial Corporation Shareholder Report

Fellow Shareholders:

First National's third quarter 2022 results were generated during a period of market adjustment brought on by the Bank of Canada's decision to rapidly increase interest rates to quell inflation. The result of a 300-basis point increase in short-term interest rates between March and September 2022 led to a reduction in housing affordability for Canadians, a decline in market activity and a reduction in total mortgage origination for our Company, which stood at $9.1 billion in the third quarter, 18% lower than a year ago.

Despite a more competitive and higher cost operating environment, First National profitably originated $6.9 billion of new mortgages in the quarter and renewed $2.3 billion. As a result, Mortgages under administration ("MUA") grew 6% to record $129.3 billion, up 6% from $122.3 billion at September 30, 2021 and net income was $40.1 million ($0.66 per share), compared to $47.6 million ($0.78 per share) a year ago. The common share payout ratio in the third quarter was 89%. First National also paid $0.8 million of dividends on its preferred shares.

Common Share Dividend Increase

Our Board of Directors announced an increase in the regular monthly dividend effective with the payment to be made December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business November 30, 2022. At that time, the monthly dividend will rise to an annualized rate of $2.40 per common share from the current annualized rate of $2.35 per common share. We are pleased to say this is the 15th increase in the dividend since our IPO in 2006.

Looking Forward

We encourage you to review the full text of our MD&A to gain a better appreciation for the drivers of our recent results, management's responses to this period of market adjustment and our outlook. In the short term, we estimate that year-over-year origination will moderate in line with housing activity across Canada. For commercial originations, we expect a solid fourth quarter but weaker mortgage commitments going into 2023.

Against this backdrop, we will manage First National with a long-term mindset. This means continuing to focus on providing responsive, differentiated services to Canadian borrowers and independent mortgage brokers, and stressing fundamentals including the enhancement of business processes and efficiencies to ensure First National performs for all stakeholders.

Yours sincerely,