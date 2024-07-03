First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCQX: FNRN), holding company for First Northern Bank, announced that Sean Quinn was elected to a three-year term as Chairman and Rick Martinez was elected to a one-year term as Vice Chairman at its recent 2024 Organization Meeting of the Board of Directors. Together, Quinn and Martinez bring over 20 years of First Northern directorship experience to their leadership positions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240702745427/en/

Sean P. Quinn elected to Chairman of First Northern Community Bancorp's Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Sean P. Quinn joined First Northern’s Board of Directors in 2016 and will also serve on the following committees at the Bank: Audit, Compensation, Loan, Nominating and Corporate Governance, and Profit Sharing.

Quinn is the former City Manager for the City of Fairfield, where he served from 2007 to 2014 (and as Interim City Manager in 2019). Prior to that, Quinn was the Director of Community Development for the City of Fairfield, where he oversaw planning, economic development, redevelopment, real estate, housing, business financing, and development planning/review. Quinn has owned his own small business and worked for a firm that provided small business lending and industrial, commercial, and residential development. Quinn has also worked in economic forecasting. In 2021, Quinn served as the Interim President/CEO of Solano Economic Development Corporation.

Quinn received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Economics from University of California, Santa Barbara and did his graduate work in business at California State University, Chico. He is a founding member and past president of the California Association for Local Economic Development, past chair of the State of California Economic Development Loan Advisory Committee and past president of the Solano Land Trust. He is the past chair and current board member at Paradise Valley Estates and is a past president and current board member of the Fairfield Community Services Foundation and serves on the North Bay Health Advantage Board. Quinn’s experience as City Manager and service on boards of both private and public sector companies has provided him with broad financial knowledge, and experience in housing and real estate development, economic development, and risk management.

Richard M. Martinez joined First Northern’s Board of Directors in 2011 and most recently served as Chairman of the Board from 2018 to 2022. Martinez is a member of the following committees at the Bank: Compensation, Loan, and Nominating and Corporate Governance.

Martinez is a partner in Triad Farms, a diversified row crop farm that operates property in Solano and Yolo Counties. He has been responsible for the financial management of the farming operations for over 30 years. From 1981 to 1985, Martinez was employed by the Yolo County Flood Control and Water Conservation District in Yolo County and served as Division Manager for the Irrigation and Flood Control operations.

Martinez received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture from California State University, Chico. He served for 20 years as a director for the Dixon Resource Conservation District and also served as the Chairman for the Dixon Joint Powers Authority for regional drainage. Martinez remains active in many agricultural and natural resources related associations and advisory committees. His experience in the management of both private and public sectors in the region has provided him with extensive knowledge of the local agriculture community.

About First Northern Bank

First Northern Bank is an independent community bank that specializes in relationship banking. The Bank, headquartered in Solano County since 1910, serves Solano, Yolo, Sacramento, Placer, Colusa, Glenn, and Contra Costa Counties, as well as the west slope of El Dorado County. Experts are available in small-business, commercial, real estate and agribusiness lending, as well as mortgage loans. The Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender. Real estate mortgage and small-business loan officers are available by appointment at any of the Bank’s 14 branches, including Dixon, Davis, West Sacramento, Fairfield, Vacaville, Winters, Woodland, Sacramento, Roseville, Auburn, Rancho Cordova, Colusa, Willows, and Orland. The Bank also has a commercial lending office in Walnut Creek. Non-FDIC insured Investment and Brokerage Services are also available at every branch location. First Northern Bank is rated as a Veribanc “Green-3 Star Blue Ribbon” Bank and a “5-Star Superior” Bank by Bauer Financial for the earnings period ended March 31, 2024 (www.veribanc.com) and (www.bauerfinancial.com). Additional information, please visit thatsmybank.com or call (707) 678-7742. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other public statements may include certain “forward-looking statements” about First Northern Community Bancorp and its subsidiaries (the “Company”). These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s expectations regarding its Strategic Plan, performance and growth , and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors. More detailed information about these risk factors is contained in the Company’s most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, each as it may be amended from time to time, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they are made. For further information regarding the Company, please read the Company’s reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240702745427/en/