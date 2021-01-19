First Northern Community Bancorp : Bank Will Accept First and Second Draw PPP Applications from Businesses in the Greater Sacramento & Bay Area Regions

PRESS RELEASE

First Northern Bank Will Accept First and Second Draw PPP Applications

from Businesses in the Greater Sacramento & Bay Area Regions

Dixon, California-First Northern Community Bancorp (the "Company", OTCQB: FNRN), holding company for First Northern Bank ("FNB" or the "Bank"), today announced that First Northern Bank has a digital solution for processing Round 2 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) applications. At 9:00am on January 15, 2021, the Bank opened its system to allow its small business clients to begin the PPP application process.

"While the SBA will not be opening its PPP Application Portal to lenders with over $1 billion in assets until Tuesday, January 19, First Northern Bank wanted to do more than just wait," explained Jeremiah Smith, Senior Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer. "We wanted to give our clients the ability to get into the queue, so we pushed hard to get our new automated application system in place."

"First Northern Bank has been readying itself for Round 2 of PPP since the Economic Aid Act was passed into law on December 31. Small businesses have enough to deal with right now. We wanted a system that would be easy and intuitive to use. It guides the client through the entire process, pre-filling information on file from our first draw borrowers. Clients can complete the process over time, allowing them to save what they have already input and exit, then come back into the system later with a password. The system also lets users upload their documentation directly into the system."

First Northern Bank is now opening its acceptance of Round 2 first and second draw PPP applications to eligible businesses within the Greater Sacramento and Bay Area regions. Important to note: businesses must have an open First Northern Bank checking account to apply for a PPP loan with the Bank.

