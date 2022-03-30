First Northern Community Bancorp : New State of California Requirement for Small Businesses

New State of California Requirement for Small Businesses

Published: March 30, 2022

Effective June 30, 2022, the State of California will require all businesses with 5 or more employees to offer an employee-based retirement plan. You can establish your own employee plan by working with a financial advisor or be forced to use a State-run and operated program.



At First Northern Advisors, we always have your best interest in mind. Let's discuss your options today to help avoid the State's non-compliant fee of $250 per employee. Learn more.

