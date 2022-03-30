Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. First Northern Community Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNRN   US3359251036

FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP

(FNRN)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp : New State of California Requirement for Small Businesses

03/30/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
New State of California Requirement for Small Businesses

Published: March 30, 2022

Effective June 30, 2022, the State of California will require all businesses with 5 or more employees to offer an employee-based retirement plan. You can establish your own employee plan by working with a financial advisor or be forced to use a State-run and operated program.

At First Northern Advisors, we always have your best interest in mind. Let's discuss your options today to help avoid the State's non-compliant fee of $250 per employee. Learn more.

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC

Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. First Northern Bank and First Northern Advisors are not registered broker/dealers and are independent of Raymond James Financial Services.
?

Are Not FDIC
Insured

Are Not Bank Guaranteed

May Lose Value

Are Not Deposits

Are Not Insured by
Any Federal Government Agency

Are not a Condition to Any
Banking Service or Activity

Raymond James financial advisors may only conduct business with residents of the states and/or jurisdictions for which they are properly registered. Therefore, a response to a request for information may be delayed. Please note that not all of the investments and services mentioned are available in every state. Investors outside of the United States are subject to securities and tax regulations within their applicable jurisdictions that are not addressed on this site. Contact your local Raymond James office for information and availability. Links are being provided for information purposes only. Raymond James is not affiliated with and does not endorse, authorize or sponsor any of the listed websites or their respective sponsors. Raymond James is not responsible for the content of any website or the collection or use of information regarding any website's users and/or members.

Disclaimer

First Northern Community Bancorp published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 18:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
