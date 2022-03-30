First Northern Community Bancorp : Your Business Is Growing. Now?s the Time To Level Up

Your Business Is Growing. Now?s the Time To Level Up
Published: March 30, 2022
Business Growth Checking is an account designed for growing small businesses needing more enhanced financial services.
Here are some of the benefits:
-
Enhanced Mobile Deposit limits1
-
200 free monthly transaction items2
-
Only $0.30 per item fee over 200 items per month2
-
Monthly cash deposited or withdrawn fee of $0.15 per $100
-
Monthly service fee of $20 can be waived with an average monthly balance of $10,000
-
Cash management services available
-
Free Business Bill Pay
-
And more!
Choose a checking account that'll keep up with your business growth. Learn moreon business growth checking .
1 Limits up to $50,000 per month.
2 Items include checks paid, checks deposited, deposit tickets, ACH debits and credits.
