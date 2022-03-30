Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. First Northern Community Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNRN   US3359251036

FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP

(FNRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Northern Community Bancorp : Your Business Is Growing. Now?s the Time To Level Up

03/30/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Your Business Is Growing. Now?s the Time To Level Up

Published: March 30, 2022

Business Growth Checking is an account designed for growing small businesses needing more enhanced financial services.

Here are some of the benefits:

  • Enhanced Mobile Deposit limits1
  • 200 free monthly transaction items2
  • Only $0.30 per item fee over 200 items per month2
  • Monthly cash deposited or withdrawn fee of $0.15 per $100
  • Monthly service fee of $20 can be waived with an average monthly balance of $10,000
  • Cash management services available
  • Free Business Bill Pay
  • And more!

Choose a checking account that'll keep up with your business growth. Learn moreon business growth checking .

1 Limits up to $50,000 per month.
2 Items include checks paid, checks deposited, deposit tickets, ACH debits and credits.

Disclaimer

First Northern Community Bancorp published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 18:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP
02:05pFIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP : New State of California Requirement for Small Businesse..
PU
02:05pFIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP : Your Business Is Growing. Now?s the Time To Level Up
PU
03/22FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP : FNCBancorp OTCQB Certification
PU
03/16FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP : Amendment to Annual Report (Form 10-K/A)
PU
03/14First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
03/14FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
03/10FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP : How to Keep Your Organization Safe in and Out of the Of..
PU
02/25FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP : 5% Stock Dividend
FA
01/28First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Year End 2021 Net Income of $14.2 Million
BU
01/28FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP : Reports Year End 2021 Net Income of $14.2 Million - For..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 55,6 M - -
Net income 2021 14,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 359 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,76x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 135 M 135 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -2,71x
EV / Sales 2021 -4,01x
Nbr of Employees 214
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP
Duration : Period :
First Northern Community Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Louise A. Walker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. Spink Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard M. Martinez Chairman
Jeremiah Z. Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
John M. Carbahal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP0.00%135
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.04%416 878
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.36%350 337
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.54%196 162
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.48%186 007