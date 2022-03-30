First Northern Community Bancorp : Your Business Is Growing. Now?s the Time To Level Up

Your Business Is Growing. Now?s the Time To Level Up

Published: March 30, 2022

Business Growth Checking is an account designed for growing small businesses needing more enhanced financial services.

Here are some of the benefits:

Enhanced Mobile Deposit limits 1

200 free monthly transaction items 2

Only $0.30 per item fee over 200 items per month 2

Monthly cash deposited or withdrawn fee of $0.15 per $100

Monthly service fee of $20 can be waived with an average monthly balance of $10,000

Cash management services available

Free Business Bill Pay

And more!

Choose a checking account that'll keep up with your business growth. Learn moreon business growth checking .

1 Limits up to $50,000 per month.

2 Items include checks paid, checks deposited, deposit tickets, ACH debits and credits.