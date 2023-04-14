First Northwest Bancorp : Latest Proxy

LETTER FROM OUR PRESIDENT AND CEO

April 13, 2023

DEAR SHAREHOLDER:

On behalf of the Board of Directors and management of First Northwest Bancorp, you are cordially invited to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. This year's meeting will be held in-person at 4:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The meeting will be held at 7 Cedars Hotel, 270756 Highway 101, Sequim, Washington 98382. Meeting participants will be required to follow all relevant local and state health requirements for public meetings.

The attached Proxy Statement discusses each matter expected to be voted on at this year's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which the Board of Directors and management team encourage you to attend. In addition to voting on the proposed items, our team will present a brief report on current operations and provide an opportunity for you to have your questions and comments addressed. Whether or not you participate in the Annual Meeting, it is important that your shares be represented and voted. We urge you to promptly vote and submit your proxy (1) via the Internet, (2) by phone, or (3) if you received your proxy materials by mail, by signing, dating, and returning the enclosed proxy card or voting instruction form in the envelope provided for your convenience.

Last year presented a new set of challenges and opportunities in banking as we worked to understand and respond to the rapidly evolving business landscape for ourselves and our customers. We are proud to report that First Northwest Bancorp continued to show remarkable adaptability and delivered another outstanding year of financial performance. Looking forward, we plan to sharpen our focus on improving service across our customer base, developing our small business service lines, and continuing our investment in technology.

As you may have already noticed, this year marks the 100th anniversary of First Fed Bank's presence in our communities. We hope you will consider joining us to celebrate this milestone!

Sincerely,

Matthew P. Deines

President and Chief Executive Officer

SAVE THE DATE!

First Fed Centennial Celebration

September 3, 2023

You are cordially invited to join us for this fun community event on the Port Angeles waterfront celebrating 100 years of commitment to our customers and community. Enjoy fireworks, family activities, food trucks, beer garden, and free live music from PNW bands.