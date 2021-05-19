Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. First Ottawa Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOTB   US3358761084

FIRST OTTAWA BANCSHARES, INC.

(FOTB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 05/18 01:33:57 pm
72.01 USD   -3.99%
FIRST OTTAWA BANCSHARES  : May 19, 2021 – Press Release
PU
First Ottawa Bancshares : May 19, 2021 – Press Release

05/19/2021 | 05:08pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE: First Ottawa Bancshares, Inc. declares dividend

OTTAWA, Illinois, May 19, 2021 -- First Ottawa Bancshares, Inc. (FOTB) has declared a dividend of $0.75 per share payable on July 1, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of June 1, 2021. First Ottawa Bancshares, Inc. is a single bank holding company with The First National Bank of Ottawa as its wholly owned subsidiary.

Disclaimer

First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 21:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28,4 M - -
Net income 2020 2,92 M - -
Net Debt 2020 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
Yield 2020 2,46%
Capitalization 60,8 M 60,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 4,38x
EV / Sales 2020 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart FIRST OTTAWA BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Ottawa Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven M. Gonzalo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent G. Easi Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
William K. Walsh Chairman
Bradley J. Armstrong Director
Donald J. Harris Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST OTTAWA BANCSHARES, INC.18.05%61
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.80%173 706
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.20.32%72 961
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.23.58%72 183
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.03%60 951
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.61%54 978