First Ottawa Bancshares : May 19, 2021 – Press Release

PRESS RELEASE: First Ottawa Bancshares, Inc. declares dividend
OTTAWA, Illinois, May 19, 2021 -- First Ottawa Bancshares, Inc. (FOTB) has declared a dividend of $0.75 per share payable on July 1, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of June 1, 2021. First Ottawa Bancshares, Inc. is a single bank holding company with The First National Bank of Ottawa as its wholly owned subsidiary.
