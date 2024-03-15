Online briefing for 2023 annual results

First Pacific Company Limited will hold an online briefing for its 2023 full year financial and operating results through Zoom. It will start at 5:00pm Hong Kong Time, on 27 March 2024 (Wednesday).

Please register by 26 March 2024 (Tuesday) at

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMrcu2sqjkpHNEO_qAF31QxPXshz-wOym70

Only registered attendees will be admitted into the online briefing.

After registration, you will receive a link and passcode for joining the briefing.

The results presentation will be available at https://www.firstpacific.com/ir/presentations.phpprior to the briefing.

For queries or clarifications on how the briefing will be conducted, please contact Sara Cheung at saracheung@firstpacific.com.

Any recording, redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of the briefing in any form without the written consent from First Pacific Company Limited is strictly prohibited.

Group Corporate Communications

First Pacific Company Limited