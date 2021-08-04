Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  First Pacific Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    142   BMG348041077

FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED

(142)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Pacific : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

08/04/2021 | 12:26am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

First Pacific Company Limited published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 04:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 464 M - -
Net income 2021 337 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 215 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,29x
Yield 2021 5,75%
Capitalization 1 424 M 1 424 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 103 127
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
First Pacific Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,33 $
Average target price 0,49 $
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Velez Pangilinan CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Christopher H. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthoni Salim Non-Executive Chairman
Kwan Yiu Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Hok Fan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED4.05%1 442
NESTLÉ S.A.10.17%349 373
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.40%88 705
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-32.60%60 895
DANONE18.36%48 947
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY11.31%47 189