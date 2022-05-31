First Pacific : Indofood's financial results for the period ended 31 March 2022
05/31/2022 | 05:30am EDT
Press Release
Tuesday, 31 May 2022
Indofood's financial results for the period ended 31 March 2022
The attached press release was released today in Jakarta by PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk ("Indofood", IDX: INDF), in which First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 50.1%.
Indofood is a leading Total Food Solutions company with operations in all stages of food manufacturing from the production of raw materials and their processing through to the manufacture of consumer food and beverage products and their distribution to the market.
It is based and listed in Indonesia while its Consumer Branded Products subsidiary PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk and Agribusiness subsidiaries PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk and PT Perusahaan Perkebunan London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk are also listed in Indonesia. Another subsidiary, Indofood Agri Resources Ltd., is listed in Singapore, and an Agribusiness associate, Roxas Holdings, Inc., is listed in the Philippines. Through its four complementary Strategic Business groups, Indofood manufactures and distributes a wide range of food and beverage products from its business groups: Consumer Branded Products (noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition & special foods, and beverages), Bogasari (wheat flour and pasta), Agribusiness (seed breeding, oil palm cultivation and milling, branded cooking oils, margarine and shortening, and the cultivation and processing of rubber, sugar cane and other crops) and Distribution.
Indofood is one of the world's largest manufacturers by volume of wheat-based instant noodles, one of the largest plantation companies by area and the largest flour miller in Indonesia. Indofood also has an extensive distribution network across Indonesia.
INDOFOOD FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
Consolidated net sales increased 12% to Rp27.45 trillion
Income from operations increased 6% to Rp5.20 trillion
Income for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent entity grew 36% to Rp2.36 trillion
Jakarta, 31 May 2022 - PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk ("Indofood" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the period ended 31 March 2022. The Company posted a 12% growth in consolidated net sales to Rp27.45 trillion from Rp24.55 trillion in the same period last year.
Income from operations increased 6% to Rp5.20 trillion from Rp4.91 trillion, and operating margin fell marginally to 19.0% from 20.0%. Income for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent entity grew 36% to Rp2.36 trillion from Rp1.73 trillion, and net margin improved to 8.6% from 7.0%.
Anthoni Salim, the President Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indofood, said: "Amid the uncertainties in the current global environment, Indofood has recorded a positive performance in the first quarter of 2022. Moving forward, we will continue to maintain Indofood's performance in both the domestic and overseas markets by balancing between market share and profitability and enhancing operational efficiency and productivity, whilst continuing to be cautious as the situation evolves."
---End---
About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
Indofood is a Total Food Solutions company with operations in all stages of food manufacturing, from the production of raw materials and their processing, to consumer products in the market. It is renowned as a well-established company and a leading player in each business category in which it operates. In its business operations, Indofood capitalizes on economies of scale and a resilient business model with four complementary Strategic Business Groups ("Group"), namely:
Consumer Branded Products ("CBP")
Supported by the strength of its product brands, the Group produces a diverse range of consumer branded products including noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutritional and specialty foods, and beverages.
Bogasari
The Group is primarily a producer of wheat flour as well as pasta, with business operations supported by its own shipping and packaging units.
Agribusiness
The Group's principal activities range from research and development, seed breeding, oil palm cultivation and milling, to the production and marketing of branded cooking oils, margarine and shortening. The Group also cultivates and processes sugar cane, rubber and other crops.
Distribution
With the most extensive distribution network in Indonesia, the Group distributes the majority of the consumer products manufactured by Indofood and its subsidiaries, as well as by third parties, to the market.
For further information, please contact:
Victor Suhendra
Corporate Secretary
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
Tel : +6221 5795 8822
Fax: +6221 5793 7373
Email:victor.suhendra@indofood.co.id
The original consolidated financial statements included herein
are in Indonesian language.
PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk
PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk
DAN ENTITAS ANAKNYA
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
LAPORAN POSISI KEUANGAN
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF
KONSOLIDASIAN INTERIM
FINANCIAL POSITION
Tanggal 31 Maret 2022
As of March 31, 2022
(Disajikan dalam Jutaan Rupiah,
(Expressed in Millions of Rupiah,
Kecuali Dinyatakan Lain)
Unless Otherwise Stated)
Catatan/
31 Maret 2022/
31 Desember 2021/
Notes
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASET
ASSETS
ASET LANCAR
CURRENT ASSETS
Kas dan setara kas
2,4,34,35,38
28.493.014
29.478.126
Cash and cash equivalents
Investasi jangka pendek
2,5,34,35
3.693.425
1.153.637
Short-term investments
Piutang
2,34,35,38
Accounts receivable
Usaha
3,6
Trade
Pihak ketiga - neto
7.717.537
6.230.066
Third parties - net
Pihak berelasi
32
1.348.504
1.395.975
Related parties
Bukan usaha
Non-trade
Pihak ketiga
151.457
194.078
Third parties
Pihak berelasi
32
563.322
644.187
Related parties
Persediaan - neto
2,3,7
16.564.247
12.683.836
Inventories - net
Aset biologis
10
997.707
873.393
Biological assets
Uang muka dan jaminan
8
1.365.134
1.040.018
Advances and deposits
Pajak dibayar di muka
2,3,19
563.991
371.507
Prepaid taxes
Biaya dibayar di muka dan aset
Prepaid expenses and
lancar lainnya
2
311.390
118.576
other current assets
Total Aset Lancar
61.769.728
54.183.399
Total Current Assets
ASET TIDAK LANCAR
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Tagihan pajak penghasilan
2,3,19
90.446
90.852
Claims for tax refund
2,3,33,
Piutang plasma - neto
35,36
1.115.730
1.316.574
Plasma receivables - net
Aset pajak tangguhan - neto
2,3,19
903.991
959.710
Deferred tax assets - net
Investasi jangka panjang
2,9,35,37
13.497.000
12.102.115
Long-term investments
Aset hak guna - neto
2,3,11
1.157.892
1.141.585
Right of use assets - net
Aset tetap - neto
2,3,12,32
46.358.174
46.751.821
Fixed assets - net
Properti investasi
2
42.188
42.188
Investment property
Biaya ditangguhkan - neto
2
797.188
819.824
Deferred charges - net
Goodwill
2,3,13
56.462.875
56.462.875
Goodwill
Aset tak berwujud - neto
2,3,13
1.692.450
1.725.760
Intangible assets - net
Biaya dibayar di muka jangka
panjang
2
11.206
11.897
Long- term prepayments
2,14,
Aset tidak lancar lainnya
32,33,35
3.800.125
3.747.593
Other non-current assets
Total Aset Tidak Lancar
125.929.265
125.172.794
Total Non-Current Assets
TOTAL ASET
37
187.698.993
179.356.193
TOTAL ASSETS
Catatan atas laporan keuangan konsolidasian interim terlampir
The accompanying notes to the interim consolidated financial
merupakan bagian yang tidak terpisahkan dari laporan
statements form an integral part of these consolidated
keuangan konsolidasian secara keseluruhan.
financial statements taken as a whole.
1
The original consolidated financial statements included herein
are in Indonesian language.
PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk
PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk
DAN ENTITAS ANAKNYA
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
LAPORAN POSISI KEUANGAN
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF
KONSOLIDASIAN INTERIM (lanjutan)
FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)
Tanggal 31 Maret 2022
As of March 31, 2022
(Disajikan dalam Jutaan Rupiah,
(Expressed in Millions of Rupiah,
Kecuali Dinyatakan Lain)
Unless Otherwise Stated)
Catatan/
31 Maret 2022/
31 Desember 2021/
Notes
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
LIABILITAS DAN EKUITAS
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
LIABILITAS
LIABILITIES
LIABILITAS JANGKA PENDEK
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Utang bank jangka pendek dan
Short-term bank loans and
cerukan
2,15,34,35,38
15.467.004
13.305.721
overdraft
Utang usaha
2,17,34,35,38
Trade payables
Pihak ketiga
5.530.019
5.034.399
Third parties
Pihak berelasi
32
115.836
122.736
Related parties
Utang lain-lain - Pihak ketiga
2,35,38
1.851.462
1.826.311
Other payables - Third parties
Beban akrual
2,18,34,35
4.266.724
3.551.516
Accrued expenses
Liabilitas imbalan kerja jangka
Short-term employee benefits
pendek
2,18
1.982.342
1.448.680
liability
Utang pajak
2,3,19
1.821.121
1.749.655
Taxes payable
Liabilitas sewa
11
116.035
78.005
Lease liabilities
Utang jangka panjang yang jatuh
2,12,
Current maturities of long-
tempo dalam waktu satu tahun
20,34,35
term debts
Utang bank
38
1.720.070
2.012.532
Bank loans
Utang obligasi
1,20
1.999.597
1.998.992
Bonds payable
Liabilitas jangka pendek lainnya
1
9.326.857
9.274.857
Other short-term liabilities
Total Liabilitas Jangka Pendek
44.197.067
40.403.404
Total Current Liabilities
LIABILITAS JANGKA PANJANG
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Utang jangka panjang - setelah
dikurangi bagian yang jatuh tempo
2,12,
Long-term debts - net of
dalam waktu satu tahun
20,34,35
current maturities
Utang bank
5.251.108
5.503.779
Bank loans
Utang obligasi
1,20
39.174.759
38.951.532
Bonds payable
Lainnya
7.788
7.788
Others
Total utang jangka panjang
44.433.655
44.463.099
Total long-term debts
Liabilitas sewa
11
166.887
172.219
Lease liabilities
Liabilitas pajak tangguhan - neto
2,3,19
888.621
879.123
Deferred tax liabilities - net
Utang kepada pihak-pihak berelasi
2,32,34,35
600.613
618.913
Due to related parties
Liabilitas imbalan kerja karyawan
2,3,21
5.994.361
6.075.229
Liabilities for employee benefits
Liabilitas estimasi atas biaya
Estimated liabilities for
pembongkaran aset tetap
2,3,12
108.961
112.095
assets dismantling costs
Total Liabilitas Jangka Panjang
52.193.098
52.320.678
Total Non-Current Liabilities
TOTAL LIABILITAS
96.390.165
92.724.082
TOTAL LIABILITIES
Catatan atas laporan keuangan konsolidasian interim terlampir
The accompanying notes to the interim consolidated financial
merupakan bagian yang tidak terpisahkan dari laporan
statements form an integral part of these consolidated
keuangan konsolidasian secara keseluruhan.
financial statements taken as a whole.
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
First Pacific Company Limited published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 09:29:10 UTC.