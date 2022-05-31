Log in
    142   BMG348041077

FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED

(142)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/31 04:08:16 am EDT
3.440 HKD   +1.78%
05:30aFIRST PACIFIC : Indofood's financial results for the period ended 31 March 2022
PU
05/05First Pacific to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 10 May 2022
AQ
05/05PLDT's Attributable Net Income Jumps in Q1
MT
First Pacific : Indofood's financial results for the period ended 31 March 2022

05/31/2022 | 05:30am EDT
Press Release

Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Indofood's financial results for the period ended 31 March 2022

The attached press release was released today in Jakarta by PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk ("Indofood", IDX: INDF), in which First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 50.1%.

Indofood is a leading Total Food Solutions company with operations in all stages of food manufacturing from the production of raw materials and their processing through to the manufacture of consumer food and beverage products and their distribution to the market.

It is based and listed in Indonesia while its Consumer Branded Products subsidiary PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk and Agribusiness subsidiaries PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk and PT Perusahaan Perkebunan London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk are also listed in Indonesia. Another subsidiary, Indofood Agri Resources Ltd., is listed in Singapore, and an Agribusiness associate, Roxas Holdings, Inc., is listed in the Philippines. Through its four complementary Strategic Business groups, Indofood manufactures and distributes a wide range of food and beverage products from its business groups: Consumer Branded Products (noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition & special foods, and beverages), Bogasari (wheat flour and pasta), Agribusiness (seed breeding, oil palm cultivation and milling, branded cooking oils, margarine and shortening, and the cultivation and processing of rubber, sugar cane and other crops) and Distribution.

Indofood is one of the world's largest manufacturers by volume of wheat-based instant noodles, one of the largest plantation companies by area and the largest flour miller in Indonesia. Indofood also has an extensive distribution network across Indonesia.

Further information on Indofood can be found at www.indofood.com.

* *

*

For further information, please contact:

John Ryan

Tel: +852 2842 4355

Associate Director

Mobile: +852 6336 1411

Sara Cheung

Tel: +852 2842 4336

Vice President

Group Corporate Communications

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

INDOFOOD FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

  • Consolidated net sales increased 12% to Rp27.45 trillion
  • Income from operations increased 6% to Rp5.20 trillion
  • Income for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent entity grew 36% to Rp2.36 trillion

Jakarta, 31 May 2022 - PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk ("Indofood" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the period ended 31 March 2022. The Company posted a 12% growth in consolidated net sales to Rp27.45 trillion from Rp24.55 trillion in the same period last year.

Income from operations increased 6% to Rp5.20 trillion from Rp4.91 trillion, and operating margin fell marginally to 19.0% from 20.0%. Income for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent entity grew 36% to Rp2.36 trillion from Rp1.73 trillion, and net margin improved to 8.6% from 7.0%.

Anthoni Salim, the President Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indofood, said: "Amid the uncertainties in the current global environment, Indofood has recorded a positive performance in the first quarter of 2022. Moving forward, we will continue to maintain Indofood's performance in both the domestic and overseas markets by balancing between market share and profitability and enhancing operational efficiency and productivity, whilst continuing to be cautious as the situation evolves."

---End---

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

Indofood is a Total Food Solutions company with operations in all stages of food manufacturing, from the production of raw materials and their processing, to consumer products in the market. It is renowned as a well-established company and a leading player in each business category in which it operates. In its business operations, Indofood capitalizes on economies of scale and a resilient business model with four complementary Strategic Business Groups ("Group"), namely:

  • Consumer Branded Products ("CBP")
    Supported by the strength of its product brands, the Group produces a diverse range of consumer branded products including noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutritional and specialty foods, and beverages.
  • Bogasari
    The Group is primarily a producer of wheat flour as well as pasta, with business operations supported by its own shipping and packaging units.
  • Agribusiness
    The Group's principal activities range from research and development, seed breeding, oil palm cultivation and milling, to the production and marketing of branded cooking oils, margarine and shortening. The Group also cultivates and processes sugar cane, rubber and other crops.
  • Distribution
    With the most extensive distribution network in Indonesia, the Group distributes the majority of the consumer products manufactured by Indofood and its subsidiaries, as well as by third parties, to the market.

For further information, please contact:

Victor Suhendra

Corporate Secretary

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

Tel : +6221 5795 8822

Fax: +6221 5793 7373

Email: victor.suhendra@indofood.co.id

The original consolidated financial statements included herein

are in Indonesian language.

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk

DAN ENTITAS ANAKNYA

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

LAPORAN POSISI KEUANGAN

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

KONSOLIDASIAN INTERIM

FINANCIAL POSITION

Tanggal 31 Maret 2022

As of March 31, 2022

(Disajikan dalam Jutaan Rupiah,

(Expressed in Millions of Rupiah,

Kecuali Dinyatakan Lain)

Unless Otherwise Stated)

Catatan/

31 Maret 2022/

31 Desember 2021/

Notes

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASET

ASSETS

ASET LANCAR

CURRENT ASSETS

Kas dan setara kas

2,4,34,35,38

28.493.014

29.478.126

Cash and cash equivalents

Investasi jangka pendek

2,5,34,35

3.693.425

1.153.637

Short-term investments

Piutang

2,34,35,38

Accounts receivable

Usaha

3,6

Trade

Pihak ketiga - neto

7.717.537

6.230.066

Third parties - net

Pihak berelasi

32

1.348.504

1.395.975

Related parties

Bukan usaha

Non-trade

Pihak ketiga

151.457

194.078

Third parties

Pihak berelasi

32

563.322

644.187

Related parties

Persediaan - neto

2,3,7

16.564.247

12.683.836

Inventories - net

Aset biologis

10

997.707

873.393

Biological assets

Uang muka dan jaminan

8

1.365.134

1.040.018

Advances and deposits

Pajak dibayar di muka

2,3,19

563.991

371.507

Prepaid taxes

Biaya dibayar di muka dan aset

Prepaid expenses and

lancar lainnya

2

311.390

118.576

other current assets

Total Aset Lancar

61.769.728

54.183.399

Total Current Assets

ASET TIDAK LANCAR

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Tagihan pajak penghasilan

2,3,19

90.446

90.852

Claims for tax refund

2,3,33,

Piutang plasma - neto

35,36

1.115.730

1.316.574

Plasma receivables - net

Aset pajak tangguhan - neto

2,3,19

903.991

959.710

Deferred tax assets - net

Investasi jangka panjang

2,9,35,37

13.497.000

12.102.115

Long-term investments

Aset hak guna - neto

2,3,11

1.157.892

1.141.585

Right of use assets - net

Aset tetap - neto

2,3,12,32

46.358.174

46.751.821

Fixed assets - net

Properti investasi

2

42.188

42.188

Investment property

Biaya ditangguhkan - neto

2

797.188

819.824

Deferred charges - net

Goodwill

2,3,13

56.462.875

56.462.875

Goodwill

Aset tak berwujud - neto

2,3,13

1.692.450

1.725.760

Intangible assets - net

Biaya dibayar di muka jangka

panjang

2

11.206

11.897

Long- term prepayments

2,14,

Aset tidak lancar lainnya

32,33,35

3.800.125

3.747.593

Other non-current assets

Total Aset Tidak Lancar

125.929.265

125.172.794

Total Non-Current Assets

TOTAL ASET

37

187.698.993

179.356.193

TOTAL ASSETS

Catatan atas laporan keuangan konsolidasian interim terlampir

The accompanying notes to the interim consolidated financial

merupakan bagian yang tidak terpisahkan dari laporan

statements form an integral part of these consolidated

keuangan konsolidasian secara keseluruhan.

financial statements taken as a whole.

1

The original consolidated financial statements included herein

are in Indonesian language.

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk

DAN ENTITAS ANAKNYA

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

LAPORAN POSISI KEUANGAN

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

KONSOLIDASIAN INTERIM (lanjutan)

FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)

Tanggal 31 Maret 2022

As of March 31, 2022

(Disajikan dalam Jutaan Rupiah,

(Expressed in Millions of Rupiah,

Kecuali Dinyatakan Lain)

Unless Otherwise Stated)

Catatan/

31 Maret 2022/

31 Desember 2021/

Notes

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

LIABILITAS DAN EKUITAS

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

LIABILITAS

LIABILITIES

LIABILITAS JANGKA PENDEK

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Utang bank jangka pendek dan

Short-term bank loans and

cerukan

2,15,34,35,38

15.467.004

13.305.721

overdraft

Utang usaha

2,17,34,35,38

Trade payables

Pihak ketiga

5.530.019

5.034.399

Third parties

Pihak berelasi

32

115.836

122.736

Related parties

Utang lain-lain - Pihak ketiga

2,35,38

1.851.462

1.826.311

Other payables - Third parties

Beban akrual

2,18,34,35

4.266.724

3.551.516

Accrued expenses

Liabilitas imbalan kerja jangka

Short-term employee benefits

pendek

2,18

1.982.342

1.448.680

liability

Utang pajak

2,3,19

1.821.121

1.749.655

Taxes payable

Liabilitas sewa

11

116.035

78.005

Lease liabilities

Utang jangka panjang yang jatuh

2,12,

Current maturities of long-

tempo dalam waktu satu tahun

20,34,35

term debts

Utang bank

38

1.720.070

2.012.532

Bank loans

Utang obligasi

1,20

1.999.597

1.998.992

Bonds payable

Liabilitas jangka pendek lainnya

1

9.326.857

9.274.857

Other short-term liabilities

Total Liabilitas Jangka Pendek

44.197.067

40.403.404

Total Current Liabilities

LIABILITAS JANGKA PANJANG

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Utang jangka panjang - setelah

dikurangi bagian yang jatuh tempo

2,12,

Long-term debts - net of

dalam waktu satu tahun

20,34,35

current maturities

Utang bank

5.251.108

5.503.779

Bank loans

Utang obligasi

1,20

39.174.759

38.951.532

Bonds payable

Lainnya

7.788

7.788

Others

Total utang jangka panjang

44.433.655

44.463.099

Total long-term debts

Liabilitas sewa

11

166.887

172.219

Lease liabilities

Liabilitas pajak tangguhan - neto

2,3,19

888.621

879.123

Deferred tax liabilities - net

Utang kepada pihak-pihak berelasi

2,32,34,35

600.613

618.913

Due to related parties

Liabilitas imbalan kerja karyawan

2,3,21

5.994.361

6.075.229

Liabilities for employee benefits

Liabilitas estimasi atas biaya

Estimated liabilities for

pembongkaran aset tetap

2,3,12

108.961

112.095

assets dismantling costs

Total Liabilitas Jangka Panjang

52.193.098

52.320.678

Total Non-Current Liabilities

TOTAL LIABILITAS

96.390.165

92.724.082

TOTAL LIABILITIES

Catatan atas laporan keuangan konsolidasian interim terlampir

The accompanying notes to the interim consolidated financial

merupakan bagian yang tidak terpisahkan dari laporan

statements form an integral part of these consolidated

keuangan konsolidasian secara keseluruhan.

financial statements taken as a whole.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Pacific Company Limited published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 09:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 677 M - -
Net income 2022 487 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 742 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,78x
Yield 2022 6,50%
Capitalization 1 837 M 1 837 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 100 120
Free-Float 52,6%
