First Pacific : MPIC's core net income rises 20% year-over-year; up 14% for 4Q 2021 vs 4Q 2020

MANILA, Philippines, March 9, 2022 - Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (PSE:MPI) ("MPIC" or the "Company") today reported Consolidated Core Net Income of ₱12.3 billion for 2021, up 20% from ₱10.2 billion a year earlier. This substantial improvement from the 13% growth in the first half of the year was largely driven by improved traffic on its toll roads and higher volume of electricity sold by Manila Electric Company ("Meralco").
Core Net Income for the fourth quarter rose 14% to ₱2.8 billion compared with the same period in 2020. This acceleration of growth reflected an improvement in performance notwithstanding the continued imposition of varying levels of quarantine across the country to contain the COVID- 19 pandemic and was partially augmented by the impact of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises ("CREATE") Law, which lowered corporate income tax rates from 30% to 25%.
Consolidated Reported Net Income attributable to owners of the parent company more than doubled to ₱10.1 billion following the gain recognized from the sale of Global Business Power ("GBP") and Don Muang Tollways ("DMT"). These asset sales underscore MPIC's commitment to optimizing its portfolio and realizing value for its stakeholders.
4Q 2021 vs. 4Q 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
MPIC's Consolidated Core Net Income rose 14% as mobility restrictions continued to be eased and the ongoing vaccination program enabled more industries to re-open.
Meralco's Core Net Income increased 9% driven by higher energy sales and significantly higher contribution from its different business units and subsidiaries
Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation's ("MPTC") Core Net Income grew 11% on the back of generally higher traffic on its toll roads
Maynilad Water Services Inc.'s ("Maynilad") Core Net Income increased 36% due to lower taxes resulting from the CREATE Law
FY 2021 CONTRIBUTION FROM OPERATIONS - up 11% to ₱17.1 billion and is accounted for as follows:
Power - ₱11.2 billion or 65% of the total
Toll roads - ₱3.9 billion or 23%
Water - ₱2.8 billion or 16%
Other businesses, mainly Light Rail and Logistics, generated an overall loss of ₱1.0 billion owing to the capacity limitation on LRT-1 trains and the discontinuance of warehousing operations, respectively. These losses were partially offset by the Hospital Group's contribution of ₱298.0 million
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
Page 1 of 10
FY 2021 Earnings Release | March 9, 2022
STAND-ALONE PERFORMANCE OF OPERATING COMPANIES - FY 2021 vs FY 2020
POWER
MPIC's power segment consists of contributions from Meralco, the largest electricity distribution company in the Philippines, and its subsidiaries.
Financial and Operational Highlights
Total Revenues increased 16% to ₱318.5 billion, ₱63.4 billion of which pertains to Consolidated Distribution Revenues which grew 5%
Total energy sales grew 6% to 46,073 GWh o Residential volumes grew 3% despite cooler temperatures with continued work-from- home and remote learning arrangements amid lockdowns. This accounted for 37% of total energy sales o Commercial energy sales volume showed 3% growth resulting from the ramp-up of vaccination activities and ease in restrictions, as well as higher foot traffic and relaxed rules for minors that drove demand in the retail, restaurants, public transport, and hospitality
sectors o Industrial sales volumes returned to near pre-pandemic level with its 13% growth owing to the strong performance of the semiconductor industry with high demand for microchips, electronic parts, and devices, as well as higher operational output in the construction- related (cement and steel), food and beverage, and plastics industries
Core Net Income rose 13% to ₱24.6 billion
Reported Net Income grew 44% in comparison with 2020 when earnings were affected by the ₱2.7 billion reduction in the carrying value of Meralco's investment in Pacific Light Power in Singapore
Capital expenditure amounted to ₱27.5 billion, 32% higher than in 2020. Networks CAPEX consisted of new connections, asset renewals, load growth projects, support for the government's Build, Build, Build program, and the Meralco Electrification Program
Meralco fully supports the Department of Energy's Renewable Portfolio Standards and has committed to securing 1,500 MW of its power requirements from renewable energy sources in the next five years. More importantly, Meralco is also accelerating its renewable energy plan
of up to 1,500 MW of clean energy capacity in the next five to seven years o Meralco's maiden solar project, BulacanSol (50 MWac) - the country's largest single operating solar plant, began operations in May 2021 and delivered 67 GWh of solar energy during the year o Another solar power plant with 78 MWac capacity is under construction in Rizal and will go online in the latter part of 2022 o Other pipeline projects under development:
45 MWac solar plant in Cordon, Isabel
68 MWac solar plant in Ilocos Norte
In 2022 and beyond, Meralco is looking at exploring solar/storage opportunities that can compete in the mid-merit space
In March, MPIC completed the transfer of its ownership stake in GBP to Meralco Powergen
Corp. and recognized a net gain of ₱4.6 billion from this transaction while still retaining an indirect economic interest in GBP via its investment in Meralco
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
Page 2 of 10
FY 2021 Earnings Release | March 9, 2022
TOLL ROADS
MPTC operates a network of toll roads in the Philippines and other Southeast Asian markets.
Financial and Operational Highlights
Revenues climbed 29% to ₱17.5 billion with improved traffic volumes benefitting from reduced mobility restrictions and continuing vaccine distribution
Traffic on toll roads in the Philippines o Average daily vehicle entries grew 24% to 483,170 from 388,820 a year earlier signifying continued improvement in economic activity despite recurring lockdowns
Traffic on international toll roads o Vietnam - Average daily vehicle entries increased 1% to 42,708 with the opening of the 11-km Hanoi Highway (Phase 1) in April o Indonesia - Average daily vehicle entries increased 11% to 221,702 with the opening of the A. P. Pettarani Elevated toll road in Makassar City in May
Core Net Income increased 45% to ₱3.9 billion
Expansion Updates
Significant progress in expansion projects was achieved as follows:
PHILIPPINES o Construction of the 8.0 km NLEX-SLEX Connector Road is now in full swing with the first section from C3, Caloocan to España in Manila now 68% complete o The central span of the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway ("CCLEX") was joined on October 5, 2021, linking Cebu City and the Municipality of Cordova. Spanning 8.9 km, this ₱32.8- billion project will be the longest and tallest bridge in the Philippines. Construction
progress is now at 92% and will be completed by the second quarter of 2022 o The Cavite-Laguna Expressway Subsection 5, which connects Silang East to Sta. Rosa- Tagaytay Road Interchange was inaugurated on August 24. This extends the expressway's operating sections from 7.4 to 14.6 km
Construction activities continue on major toll projects. Target completion dates are as follows:
Toll Road Projects
Length
Construction Cost*
Target
(In Km)
(In Billions)
Completion
Expansions to existing roads
CAVITEX Segment 4 Extension
1.2
2.2
2023
CAVITEX - C5 South Link
7.7
14.5
2023
NLEX-C5 North Link (Segment 8.2) Section 1A
2.0
1.6
2023
Stand-alone road projects
NLEX-SLEX Connector Road
8.0
15.7
2023
Cebu Cordova Link Expressway
8.9
32.8
2022
Cavite-Laguna Expressway ("CALAX")
44.6
21.3**
2023
TOTAL
72.4
₱88.1
*Construction Cost (inclusive of FOE, Security, and Other Costs and exclusive of Concession Fee) **Excluding concession fee
In February 2021, MPTC sold its entire 29.45% indirect stake in Don Muang Public Company Ltd. in Thailand for ₱7.2 billion. Proceeds from this sale will be used to fund toll road expansion projects
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
Page 3 of 10
FY 2021 Earnings Release | March 9, 2022
WATER
MPIC's water business comprises investments in Maynilad, the Philippines' largest water utility in terms of customer base, and MetroPac Water Investments Corporation ("MPW"), which focuses on building new water businesses outside Metro Manila.
MAYNILAD
Financial and Operational Highlights
Revenues declined 4% to ₱22.0 billion reflecting a 3% drop in billed volumes
Volume consumption throughout the year remained low except for the industrial sector which showed slight growth as more businesses reopened
Core Net Income was flat despite lower revenues due to the favorable impact of the CREATE law on income tax
Capital expenditure amounted to ₱8.6 billion and was largely used to fund new water treatment plants
Expansion and Others
Maynilad completed the installation of its ₱78 million Julian Modular Treatment Plant ("MTP") and will produce 4 million liters of water ("MLD") per day once it becomes operational by the second quarter of 2022, improving water availability and pressure for about 19,000 customers
Further investments on an additional 125 MLD of supply augmentation projects are underway, of which 43 MLD will also be available by mid-2022 in anticipation of further water supply constraints
On January 7, 2022, Maynilad was granted a 25-year franchise affirming its authority to establish, operate and maintain a waterworks system and sewerage and sanitation services in the West Zone Service Area of Metro Manila and Province of Cavite. The franchise became effective on January 22, 2022 (15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette on January 7, 2022)
LIGHT RAIL
Light Rail Manila Corporation ("LRMC") currently operates LRT-1, a 20-station light rail line traversing from Pasay to Quezon City in Metro Manila.
Financial and Operational Highlights
Revenues fell 10% to ₱1.1 billion because of capacity reductions from the implementation of physical distancing protocols, and overall lower demand
Average daily ridership decreased 33% to 124,329 compared with 186,021 a year earlier owing to the cap of 30% on overall ridership capacity versus pre-pandemic volumes. With the recent shift to COVID-19 Alert Level 1, LRT-1 capacity has been increased to 100%.
Core Net Loss for the year amounted to ₱571 million
Expansion and Others
LRMC has received a total of 16 Gen-4 train sets to date, each with a total capacity of around 1,400 passengers. The new trains will need to undergo complete safety checks, inspections, and required test runs with minimum kilometers and acceptance tests before deployment in mid-2022
Construction activities for the LRT-1 Cavite Extension project are currently in various stages of development and continue to progress even amidst quarantine measures. Since the start of civil works in September 2019, the project completion rate has now reached 68% for Phase 1 of the extension
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
Page 4 of 10
FY 2021 Earnings Release | March 9, 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
First Pacific Company Limited published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 04:40:02 UTC.