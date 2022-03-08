First Pacific : MPIC's core net income rises 20% year-over-year; up 14% for 4Q 2021 vs 4Q 2020

Press Release Wednesday, 9 March 2022 MPIC's core net income rises 20% year-over-year; up 14% for 4Q 2021 vs 4Q 2020 The attached press release was released today in Manila by Metro Pacific Investments Corporation ("MPIC"), in which First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 44.0%. MPIC is a Philippine-listed investment management and holding company focused on infrastructure development. Further information on MPIC can be found at www.mpic.com.ph. * * * For further information, please contact: John Ryan Tel: +852 2842 4355 Associate Director Mobile: +852 6336 1411 Sara Cheung Tel: +852 2842 4336 Vice President Group Corporate Communications

METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS March 9, 2022 PRESS RELEASE Core Net Income Rises 20% year-over-year; up 14% for 4Q 2021 vs 4Q 2020 MANILA, Philippines, March 9, 2022 - Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (PSE:MPI) ("MPIC" or the "Company") today reported Consolidated Core Net Income of ₱12.3 billion for 2021, up 20% from ₱10.2 billion a year earlier. This substantial improvement from the 13% growth in the first half of the year was largely driven by improved traffic on its toll roads and higher volume of electricity sold by Manila Electric Company ("Meralco"). Core Net Income for the fourth quarter rose 14% to ₱2.8 billion compared with the same period in 2020. This acceleration of growth reflected an improvement in performance notwithstanding the continued imposition of varying levels of quarantine across the country to contain the COVID- 19 pandemic and was partially augmented by the impact of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises ("CREATE") Law, which lowered corporate income tax rates from 30% to 25%. Consolidated Reported Net Income attributable to owners of the parent company more than doubled to ₱10.1 billion following the gain recognized from the sale of Global Business Power ("GBP") and Don Muang Tollways ("DMT"). These asset sales underscore MPIC's commitment to optimizing its portfolio and realizing value for its stakeholders. 4Q 2021 vs. 4Q 2020 HIGHLIGHTS MPIC's Consolidated Core Net Income rose 14% as mobility restrictions continued to be eased and the ongoing vaccination program enabled more industries to re-open. Meralco's Core Net Income increased 9% driven by higher energy sales and significantly higher contribution from its different business units and subsidiaries

Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation's ("MPTC") Core Net Income grew 11% on the back of generally higher traffic on its toll roads

Maynilad Water Services Inc.'s ("Maynilad") Core Net Income increased 36% due to lower taxes resulting from the CREATE Law FY 2021 CONTRIBUTION FROM OPERATIONS - up 11% to ₱17.1 billion and is accounted for as follows: Power - ₱11.2 billion or 65% of the total

Toll roads - ₱3.9 billion or 23%

Water - ₱2.8 billion or 16%

Other businesses, mainly Light Rail and Logistics, generated an overall loss of ₱1.0 billion owing to the capacity limitation on LRT-1 trains and the discontinuance of warehousing operations, respectively. These losses were partially offset by the Hospital Group's contribution of ₱298.0 million METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION Page 1 of 10 FY 2021 Earnings Release | March 9, 2022

STAND-ALONE PERFORMANCE OF OPERATING COMPANIES - FY 2021 vs FY 2020 POWER MPIC's power segment consists of contributions from Meralco, the largest electricity distribution company in the Philippines, and its subsidiaries. Financial and Operational Highlights Total Revenues increased 16% to ₱318.5 billion, ₱63.4 billion of which pertains to Consolidated Distribution Revenues which grew 5%

Total energy sales grew 6% to 46,073 GWh

o Residential volumes grew 3% despite cooler temperatures with continued work-from- home and remote learning arrangements amid lockdowns. This accounted for 37% of total energy sales

o Commercial energy sales volume showed 3% growth resulting from the ramp-up of vaccination activities and ease in restrictions, as well as higher foot traffic and relaxed rules for minors that drove demand in the retail, restaurants, public transport, and hospitality

sectors

o Industrial sales volumes returned to near pre-pandemic level with its 13% growth owing to the strong performance of the semiconductor industry with high demand for microchips, electronic parts, and devices, as well as higher operational output in the construction- related (cement and steel), food and beverage, and plastics industries

Reported Net Income grew 44% in comparison with 2020 when earnings were affected by the ₱2.7 billion reduction in the carrying value of Meralco's investment in Pacific Light Power in Singapore

Capital expenditure amounted to ₱27.5 billion, 32% higher than in 2020. Networks CAPEX consisted of new connections, asset renewals, load growth projects, support for the government's Build, Build, Build program, and the Meralco Electrification Program The full text of Meralco's Earnings Press Release issued on February 28, 2022 is available at http://www.meralco.com.ph. Renewable Energy Projects and Other Updates Meralco fully supports the Department of Energy's Renewable Portfolio Standards and has committed to securing 1,500 MW of its power requirements from renewable energy sources in the next five years. More importantly, Meralco is also accelerating its renewable energy plan

of up to 1,500 MW of clean energy capacity in the next five to seven years

o Meralco's maiden solar project, BulacanSol (50 MWac) - the country's largest single operating solar plant, began operations in May 2021 and delivered 67 GWh of solar energy during the year

o Another solar power plant with 78 MWac capacity is under construction in Rizal and will go online in the latter part of 2022

o Other pipeline projects under development:

In March, MPIC completed the transfer of its ownership stake in GBP to Meralco Powergen

Corp. and recognized a net gain of ₱4.6 billion from this transaction while still retaining an indirect economic interest in GBP via its investment in Meralco METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION Page 2 of 10 FY 2021 Earnings Release | March 9, 2022

TOLL ROADS MPTC operates a network of toll roads in the Philippines and other Southeast Asian markets. Financial and Operational Highlights Revenues climbed 29% to ₱17.5 billion with improved traffic volumes benefitting from reduced mobility restrictions and continuing vaccine distribution

Traffic on toll roads in the Philippines

o Average daily vehicle entries grew 24% to 483,170 from 388,820 a year earlier signifying continued improvement in economic activity despite recurring lockdowns

PHILIPPINES

o Construction of the 8.0 km NLEX-SLEX Connector Road is now in full swing with the first section from C3, Caloocan to España in Manila now 68% complete

o The central span of the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway ("CCLEX") was joined on October 5, 2021, linking Cebu City and the Municipality of Cordova. Spanning 8.9 km, this ₱32.8- billion project will be the longest and tallest bridge in the Philippines. Construction

progress is now at 92% and will be completed by the second quarter of 2022

o The Cavite-Laguna Expressway Subsection 5, which connects Silang East to Sta. Rosa- Tagaytay Road Interchange was inaugurated on August 24. This extends the expressway's operating sections from 7.4 to 14.6 km

