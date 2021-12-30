First Pacific : Next Day Disclosure Return (Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

|
[title]
|
[date]
|
[link]
|
[market]
|
[doc type]
|
[stock code]
|
[stock name]
|
Next Day Disclosure Return (Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)
|
30/12/2021 16:52
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00142
|
FIRST PACIFIC
|
NEXT DAY DISCLOSURE RETURN
|
30/12/2021 16:51
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
02038
|
FIH
|
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS RENEWAL OF PROPERTY LEASING FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT
|
30/12/2021 16:51
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
01708
|
SAMPLE TECH
|
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
|
30/12/2021 16:51
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
htm
|
03908
|
CICC
|
CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END DATE
|
30/12/2021 16:50
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00943
|
ZHONGZHENG INTL
|
Letter to Non-registered Shareholders - Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications and Request Form
|
30/12/2021 16:50
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00907
|
ELEGANCEOPTICAL
|
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
|
30/12/2021 16:49
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
htm
|
01375
|
CC SECURITIES
|
List of Directors and their Role and Function
|
30/12/2021 16:49
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
01221
|
SINO HOTELS
|
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
|
30/12/2021 16:49
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
01718
|
WAN KEI GROUP
|
POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30 DECEMBER 2021
|
30/12/2021 16:48
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00604
|
SHENZHEN INVEST
|
Resignation of Executive Director
|
30/12/2021 16:47
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
01221
|
SINO HOTELS
|
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
|
30/12/2021 16:47
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
htm
|
01375
|
CC SECURITIES
|
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
|
30/12/2021 16:46
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
htm
|
06066
|
CSC
|
2021/2022 Interim Report
|
30/12/2021 16:46
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00997
|
CHINLINK INTL
|
Interim Report 2021/2022
|
30/12/2021 16:45
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00907
|
ELEGANCEOPTICAL
|
CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE
|
30/12/2021 16:45
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00757
|
SOLARGIGA
|
ESTABLISHMENT OF SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE AND APPOINTMENT OF SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE MEMBERS
|
30/12/2021 16:44
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00392
|
BEIJING ENT
|
FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF THE CIRCULAR
|
30/12/2021 16:44
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
09600
|
NEWLINK TECH
|
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - RENEWAL OF SECURITIES AND FINANCIAL PRODUCTS TRANSACTIONS AND SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENTS WITH HENAN INVESTMENT GROUP AND EQUITY EXCHANGE CO.
|
30/12/2021 16:44
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
01375
|
CC SECURITIES
|
Announcement on the Settlement of Tax Penalty of an Indirect Wholly-owned Overseas Subsidiary
|
30/12/2021 16:42
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
01033
|
SINOPEC SSC