First Pacific : Next Day Disclosure Return (Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Next Day Disclosure Return (Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks) 30/12/2021 16:52 Link SEHK pdf 00142 FIRST PACIFIC

NEXT DAY DISCLOSURE RETURN 30/12/2021 16:51 Link SEHK pdf 02038 FIH

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS RENEWAL OF PROPERTY LEASING FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT 30/12/2021 16:51 Link SEHK pdf 01708 SAMPLE TECH

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 30/12/2021 16:51 Link SEHK htm 03908 CICC

CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END DATE 30/12/2021 16:50 Link SEHK pdf 00943 ZHONGZHENG INTL

Letter to Non-registered Shareholders - Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications and Request Form 30/12/2021 16:50 Link SEHK pdf 00907 ELEGANCEOPTICAL

List of Directors and their Role and Function 30/12/2021 16:49 Link SEHK pdf 01221 SINO HOTELS

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE 30/12/2021 16:49 Link SEHK pdf 01718 WAN KEI GROUP

POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30 DECEMBER 2021 30/12/2021 16:48 Link SEHK pdf 00604 SHENZHEN INVEST

Resignation of Executive Director 30/12/2021 16:47 Link SEHK pdf 01221 SINO HOTELS

2021/2022 Interim Report 30/12/2021 16:46 Link SEHK pdf 00997 CHINLINK INTL

Interim Report 2021/2022 30/12/2021 16:45 Link SEHK pdf 00907 ELEGANCEOPTICAL

CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE 30/12/2021 16:45 Link SEHK pdf 00757 SOLARGIGA

ESTABLISHMENT OF SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE AND APPOINTMENT OF SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE MEMBERS 30/12/2021 16:44 Link SEHK pdf 00392 BEIJING ENT

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF THE CIRCULAR 30/12/2021 16:44 Link SEHK pdf 09600 NEWLINK TECH

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - RENEWAL OF SECURITIES AND FINANCIAL PRODUCTS TRANSACTIONS AND SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENTS WITH HENAN INVESTMENT GROUP AND EQUITY EXCHANGE CO. 30/12/2021 16:44 Link SEHK pdf 01375 CC SECURITIES