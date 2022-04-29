First Pacific : Philex core net income climbed 25% to Php676 million for 1Q2022 vs. 1Q2021

Friday, 29 April 2022

Philex core net income climbed 25% to Php676 million for 1Q2022 vs. 1Q2021

The attached press release was released in Manila by Philex Mining Corporation ("Philex") (PSE: PX), in which First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 31.2%*.

Philex is a Philippine-listed company engaged in the exploration and mining of mineral resources, and through investment in Philippine-listed PXP Energy Corporation (PSE: PXP), in energy and hydrocarbon exploration and production.

Further information on Philex can be found atwww.philexmining.com.phand on PXP at www.pxpenergy.com.ph.

* Two Rivers Pacific Holdings Corporation, a Philippine affiliate of First Pacific, holds an additional 15.0% economic interest in Philex.

28 April 2022

PRESS RELEASE

PHILEX CORE NET INCOME CLIMBED 25% TO Php 676 MILLION

FOR 1Q2022 VS. 1Q2021

HIGHLIGHTS

 Core Net Income 1Q2022 increased by 25% to Php676 million compared with Php540 million in 1Q2021

 EBITDA increased by 17% to Php1.182 billion for 1Q2022 versus Php1.011 billion in 1Q2021

 Sustained higher ore grades, favorable metal prices and efficient operating cost and expenses supported healthy growth in operating revenues, Core Net Income and EBITDA growth

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Philex Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Philex"), one of the oldest and largest gold and copper producers in Southeast Asia, and a leader in right and principled mining, generated Php676 million Core Net Income and EBITDA of Php1.182 billion for 1Q2022 due to higher operating revenues on account of higher sustaining Gold and Copper realized prices, stable production and managed operating cost and expenses.

Production level in 1Q2022 was within plan and, coupled with higher realized prices for Gold and Copper, lifted operating revenues to Php2.720 billion, higher by 7.5% versus the same period in 2021. Blended realized Gold and Copper prices peaked in March at $1,887 per ounce and $4.59 per pound respectively, driving operating revenues in March to Php1.075 billion, the highest since January. Operating costs were almost the same level as in 1Q2021 at Php1.655 billion.

PRODUCTION

Tonnage milled for 1Q2021 was 10% lower at 1.822 million tonnes from 2.025 million tonnes in 1Q2021 mainly attributed to unscheduled breakdown of mill equipment. Ore grades for Gold continue to be at the same level as in 1Q2021 while ore grades for Copper showed improvement over the same period in 1Q2021, mitigating the impact of lower tonnage in Copper production. Gold output for 1Q2022 was 9.8% lower at 12,097 ounces versus 13,413 ounces in 1Q2021. On the other hand, Copper output for 1Q2022 was 8.7% lower at 6.18 million pounds versus 6.77 million pounds in 1Q2021.

OPERATING EXPENSES AND EBITDA

Total operating costs and expenses for 1Q2022 at Php1.655 billion were almost at the same level for the same period in 1Q2021 at Php1.647 billion. The increases in the purchase costs of materials and supplies as well as equipment parts were offset by the continued implementation of work programs in operations, leading to efficiencies in the usage of power and supplies.

EBITDA generated for 1Q2022 at Php1.182 billion was 17% higher than the Php1.011 billion in 1Q2021. The Company continue to accumulate cash surplus at a level programmed to partly finance the development of Silangan project by way of additional and fresh cash equity infusion into its wholly owned subsidiary, Silangan Mindanao Mining Co. Inc.

OUTLOOK

The current global commodity outlook points to sustained prices of Gold and Copper in the near to medium term. These sustained metal prices provide the Company with the ability to implement exploration and studies geared towards funding additional mineral resources/reserves within the current ore body and vicinity of the Padcal Mine.

The Company continues to work with its financial advisors for the completion of the fund raising exercise to start the Silangan Project, subject to approval of relevant government and /or capital market regulators. The successful and timely conclusion of the funding exercise will pave the way for the timely development and start of commercial operations of the Silangan project by early 2025. The Company is set to actively commence the development of Silangan as soon as the funding sources would have been finalized and completed, which will be in the form of a rights offer, possibly debt and fresh capital infusion out of the cash reserves of the Company.

"The first quarter of the year bore much promise that the mining industry, like the economy, was well on its way to full recovery with the tapering off of the global threat of COVID-19 and the relaxation of stringent quarantine and lockdown guidelines," according to Philex president and CEO Eulalio B. Austin Jr. "The country, it seemed, was back in business and Philex continued to ride on the strength of sustained production and revenue levels, and took full advantage of the wave of increase in global metal prices. However, the current situation in Ukraine and its impact on the global supply chain and commodity markets makes us tread cautiously towards the remaining months of the year. We are still hopeful that the conflict in Europe will end soon enough. We move with caution and continue to assess and re-assess our plans and our strategies."

"We view the current global situation with guarded optimism," according to Philex Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan. "Though there are gains to be realized with the spike in the prices of gold, copper, and even nickel, the current tension that is unfolding in Ukraine might impact the country's and the industry's pursuit of recovery post-pandemic. If the conflict pushes inflation upward, it could affect the country's economic growth."

For further information, please contact:

Romeo B. Bachoco - Chief Finance Officer Email:rbbachoco@philexmining.com.phPhone: +63 2 8631 1381

PHILEX MINING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in Peso Thousands, Except Earnings Per Share)

Three Months Ended

March 31

2022 2021 REVENUES P 2,528,194 P 2,370,062 COSTS AND EXPENSES Production costs 1,094,562 1,090,526 Depletion, amortization and depreciation 331,425 338,818 Excise taxes and royalties 163,397 151,965 General and administrative expenses 66,004 65,984 1,655,388 1,647,293 OTHER (CHARGES) INCOME Foreign exchange (loss) gain - net 18,950 (5,041) Interest income 667 266 Share in net losses of associates (5,428) (10,100) Others - net (20,140) (194,329) (5,951) (209,204) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 866,856 513,565 PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAX Current 224,870 105,918 Deferred (48,402) (151,927) 176,468 (46,009) NET INCOME P 690,387 559,574 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Equity holders of the Parent Company 690,387 559,574 Non-controlling interests - - P 690,387 559,574 CORE NET INCOME P 676,174 P 539,601 BASIC/DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE P 0.140 P 0.113 CORE NET INCOME PER SHARE P 0.137 P 0.109 EBITDA P 1,182,195 P 1,010,764

PHILEX MINING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Amounts in Peso Thousands, except Par Value Per Share)ASSETS Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Accounts receivable - net

Inventories - net

Other current assets - net

March 31 2022 (Unaudited)

P 3,573,661 496,753 1,878,284 446,290 December 31 2021 (Audited) P 2,890,763 466,922 1,926,464 437,585 Total Current Assets 6,394,988 5,721,734 Noncurrent Assets Deferred exploration costs 28,286,776 28,099,836 Investment in associates - net 3,627,052 3,632,480 Property, plant and equipment - net 3,433,883 3,428,552 Pension asset - net Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) Other noncurrent assets Total Noncurrent Assets TOTAL ASSETS LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Loans and bonds payable Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Subscription payable Income tax payable Dividends payable 262,161 352,609 125,212 125,212 497,923 495,424 36,233,007

P 42,627,995

P 10,258,375 2,563,668

36,134,113

P 41,855,847

P 10,131,071 2,556,347

2,767 2,767

406,103 181,243

667,799 452,413

Total Current Liabilities 13,898,712 13,323,841 Noncurrent Liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities - net 1,747,207 1,816,070

Provision for losses and mine rehabilitation costs

2,342

17,496

Total Noncurrent Liabilities 1,749,549 1,833,566

Total Liabilities 15,648,261 15,157,407 Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent Company

Capital stock - P1 par value 4,940,399 4,940,399

Additional paid-in capital 1,143,981 1,143,981 Retained earnings

Unappropriated 7,320,099 6,943,648

Appropriated 10,500,000 10,500,000

Net unrealized gain on financial assets measured at FVOCI

(77,838)

17,319

Equity conversion option 1,225,518 1,225,518

Net revaluation surplus 1,849,971 1,849,971

Effect of transactions with non-controlling interestsNon-controlling Interests Total Equity

TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

77,892 26,980,022

(288)

26,979,734 P 42,627,995

77,892 26,698,728

(288)

26,698,440

P 41,855,847