Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. First Pacific Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    142   BMG348041077

FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED

(142)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/29 03:59:58 am EDT
3.170 HKD   -0.94%
04:12aFIRST PACIFIC : Philex core net income climbed 25% to Php676 million for 1Q2022 vs. 1Q2021
PU
04/26FIRST PACIFIC : Financial Reporting Document
PU
04/25FIRST PACIFIC : S&P Global Ratings' credit highlights on First Pacific Company Ltd.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Pacific : Philex core net income climbed 25% to Php676 million for 1Q2022 vs. 1Q2021

04/29/2022 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Friday, 29 April 2022

Philex core net income climbed 25% to Php676 million for 1Q2022 vs. 1Q2021

The attached press release was released in Manila by Philex Mining Corporation ("Philex") (PSE: PX), in which First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 31.2%*.

Philex is a Philippine-listed company engaged in the exploration and mining of mineral resources, and through investment in Philippine-listed PXP Energy Corporation (PSE: PXP), in energy and hydrocarbon exploration and production.

Further information on Philex can be found atwww.philexmining.com.phand on PXP at www.pxpenergy.com.ph.

* Two Rivers Pacific Holdings Corporation, a Philippine affiliate of First Pacific, holds an additional 15.0% economic interest in Philex.

*

For further information, please contact:

John Ryan

Tel: +852 2842 4355

Associate Director

Mobile: +852 6336 1411

Sara Cheung

Tel: +852 2842 4336

Vice President

Group Corporate Communications

* *

28 April 2022

PRESS RELEASE

PHILEX CORE NET INCOME CLIMBED 25% TO Php 676 MILLION

FOR 1Q2022 VS. 1Q2021

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Core Net Income 1Q2022 increased by 25% to Php676 million compared with Php540 million in 1Q2021

  • EBITDA increased by 17% to Php1.182 billion for 1Q2022 versus Php1.011 billion in 1Q2021

  • Sustained higher ore grades, favorable metal prices and efficient operating cost and expenses supported healthy growth in operating revenues, Core Net Income and EBITDA growth

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Philex Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Philex"), one of the oldest and largest gold and copper producers in Southeast Asia, and a leader in right and principled mining, generated Php676 million Core Net Income and EBITDA of Php1.182 billion for 1Q2022 due to higher operating revenues on account of higher sustaining Gold and Copper realized prices, stable production and managed operating cost and expenses.

Production level in 1Q2022 was within plan and, coupled with higher realized prices for Gold and Copper, lifted operating revenues to Php2.720 billion, higher by 7.5% versus the same period in 2021. Blended realized Gold and Copper prices peaked in March at $1,887 per ounce and $4.59 per pound respectively, driving operating revenues in March to Php1.075 billion, the highest since January. Operating costs were almost the same level as in 1Q2021 at Php1.655 billion.

PRODUCTION

Tonnage milled for 1Q2021 was 10% lower at 1.822 million tonnes from 2.025 million tonnes in 1Q2021 mainly attributed to unscheduled breakdown of mill equipment. Ore grades for Gold continue to be at the same level as in 1Q2021 while ore grades for Copper showed improvement over the same period in 1Q2021, mitigating the impact of lower tonnage in Copper production. Gold output for 1Q2022 was 9.8% lower at 12,097 ounces versus 13,413 ounces in 1Q2021. On the other hand, Copper output for 1Q2022 was 8.7% lower at 6.18 million pounds versus 6.77 million pounds in 1Q2021.

2nd Floor LaunchPad, Reliance cor. Sheridan Sts., Mandaluyong City, 1550, Philippines

Tel. Nos. (632) 631-1381 to 88 • Fax No. (632) 634-4441 • Email:philex@philexmining.com.phhttp://www.philexmining.com.ph

OPERATING EXPENSES AND EBITDA

Total operating costs and expenses for 1Q2022 at Php1.655 billion were almost at the same level for the same period in 1Q2021 at Php1.647 billion. The increases in the purchase costs of materials and supplies as well as equipment parts were offset by the continued implementation of work programs in operations, leading to efficiencies in the usage of power and supplies.

EBITDA generated for 1Q2022 at Php1.182 billion was 17% higher than the Php1.011 billion in 1Q2021. The Company continue to accumulate cash surplus at a level programmed to partly finance the development of Silangan project by way of additional and fresh cash equity infusion into its wholly owned subsidiary, Silangan Mindanao Mining Co. Inc.

OUTLOOK

The current global commodity outlook points to sustained prices of Gold and Copper in the near to medium term. These sustained metal prices provide the Company with the ability to implement exploration and studies geared towards funding additional mineral resources/reserves within the current ore body and vicinity of the Padcal Mine.

The Company continues to work with its financial advisors for the completion of the fund raising exercise to start the Silangan Project, subject to approval of relevant government and /or capital market regulators. The successful and timely conclusion of the funding exercise will pave the way for the timely development and start of commercial operations of the Silangan project by early 2025. The Company is set to actively commence the development of Silangan as soon as the funding sources would have been finalized and completed, which will be in the form of a rights offer, possibly debt and fresh capital infusion out of the cash reserves of the Company.

"The first quarter of the year bore much promise that the mining industry, like the economy, was well on its way to full recovery with the tapering off of the global threat of COVID-19 and the relaxation of stringent quarantine and lockdown guidelines," according to Philex president and CEO Eulalio B. Austin Jr. "The country, it seemed, was back in business and Philex continued to ride on the strength of sustained production and revenue levels, and took full advantage of the wave of increase in global metal prices. However, the current situation in Ukraine and its impact on the global supply chain and commodity markets makes us tread cautiously towards the remaining months of the year. We are still hopeful that the conflict in Europe will end soon enough. We move with caution and continue to assess and re-assess our plans and our strategies."

"We view the current global situation with guarded optimism," according to Philex Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan. "Though there are gains to be realized with the spike in the prices of gold, copper, and even nickel, the current tension that is unfolding in Ukraine might impact the country's and the industry's pursuit of recovery post-pandemic. If the conflict pushes inflation upward, it could affect the country's economic growth."

-------------------------------------------- O ------------------------------------------------

For further information, please contact:

Romeo B. Bachoco - Chief Finance Officer Email:rbbachoco@philexmining.com.phPhone: +63 2 8631 1381

PHILEX MINING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in Peso Thousands, Except Earnings Per Share)

Three Months Ended

March 31

2022

2021

REVENUES

P

2,528,194

P 2,370,062

COSTS AND EXPENSES

Production costs

1,094,562

1,090,526

Depletion, amortization and depreciation

331,425

338,818

Excise taxes and royalties

163,397

151,965

General and administrative expenses

66,004

65,984

1,655,388

1,647,293

OTHER (CHARGES) INCOME

Foreign exchange (loss) gain - net

18,950

(5,041)

Interest income

667

266

Share in net losses of associates

(5,428)

(10,100)

Others - net

(20,140)

(194,329)

(5,951)

(209,204)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

866,856

513,565

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAX

Current

224,870

105,918

Deferred

(48,402)

(151,927)

176,468

(46,009)

NET INCOME

P

690,387

559,574

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Equity holders of the Parent Company

690,387

559,574

Non-controlling interests

-

-

P

690,387

559,574

CORE NET INCOME

P

676,174

P 539,601

BASIC/DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

P

0.140

P 0.113

CORE NET INCOME PER SHARE

P

0.137

P 0.109

EBITDA

P

1,182,195

P 1,010,764

PHILEX MINING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Amounts in Peso Thousands, except Par Value Per Share)ASSETS Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Accounts receivable - net

Inventories - net

Other current assets - net

March 31 2022 (Unaudited)

  • P 3,573,661 496,753 1,878,284 446,290

    December 31 2021 (Audited)

    P

    2,890,763 466,922 1,926,464 437,585

    • Total Current Assets 6,394,988 5,721,734

      Noncurrent Assets

    • Deferred exploration costs 28,286,776 28,099,836

    • Investment in associates - net 3,627,052 3,632,480

    • Property, plant and equipment - net 3,433,883 3,428,552

    Pension asset - net

    Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI)

    Other noncurrent assets

    Total Noncurrent Assets TOTAL ASSETS

    LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities

    Loans and bonds payable

    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

    Subscription payable

    Income tax payable

    Dividends payable

    262,161 352,609

    125,212 125,212

    497,923 495,424

    36,233,007

  • P 42,627,995

  • P 10,258,375 2,563,668

36,134,113

  • P 41,855,847

  • P 10,131,071 2,556,347

2,767 2,767

406,103 181,243

667,799 452,413

  • Total Current Liabilities 13,898,712 13,323,841

    Noncurrent Liabilities

  • Deferred tax liabilities - net 1,747,207 1,816,070

Provision for losses and mine rehabilitation costs

2,342

17,496

  • Total Noncurrent Liabilities 1,749,549 1,833,566

  • Total Liabilities 15,648,261 15,157,407

    Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent Company

  • Capital stock - P1 par value 4,940,399 4,940,399

  • Additional paid-in capital 1,143,981 1,143,981

    Retained earnings

  • Unappropriated 7,320,099 6,943,648

  • Appropriated 10,500,000 10,500,000

Net unrealized gain on financial assets measured at FVOCI

(77,838)

17,319

  • Equity conversion option 1,225,518 1,225,518

  • Net revaluation surplus 1,849,971 1,849,971

Effect of transactions with non-controlling interestsNon-controlling Interests Total Equity

TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

77,892 26,980,022

(288)

26,979,734 P 42,627,995

77,892 26,698,728

(288)

26,698,440

P 41,855,847

Disclaimer

First Pacific Company Limited published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED
04:12aFIRST PACIFIC : Philex core net income climbed 25% to Php676 million for 1Q2022 vs. 1Q2021
PU
04/26FIRST PACIFIC : Financial Reporting Document
PU
04/25FIRST PACIFIC : S&P Global Ratings' credit highlights on First Pacific Company Ltd.
PU
04/20Metro Pacific Investments Buys Back More Shares
MT
04/19First Pacific Company Gets Baa3 and BBB- Rating from S&P Global and Moody's
MT
04/19Philippines' PLDT to sell telecoms towers for $1.5 billion
RE
04/19S&P GLOBAL RATINGS RESEARCH UPDATE : First Pacific Co. Ltd. assigned ‘BBB-‘ ra..
PU
04/19FIRST PACIFIC : PLDT Group pioneers tower sharing in the Philippines
PU
04/18FIRST PACIFIC : Financial Reporting Document
PU
04/12Voyager Innovations, Inc. announced that it has received $210 million in funding from a..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 677 M - -
Net income 2022 487 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 742 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,58x
Yield 2022 6,87%
Capitalization 1 738 M 1 738 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 100 120
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
First Pacific Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,41 $
Average target price 0,54 $
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Managing Director
Christopher H. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthoni Salim Non-Executive Chairman
Kwan Yiu Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Hok Fan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED11.50%1 738
NESTLÉ S.A.-1.76%356 300
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.14%88 640
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY36.87%52 850
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY21.48%52 523
THE HERSHEY COMPANY17.84%45 613