First Pacific Co Ltd is an investment holding company mainly engaged in the manufacturing and sale of consumer food products. Along with subsidiaries, the Company operates its business in Asia-Pacific through four segments. The Consumer Food Products segment is involved in the production and sale of consumer food products through PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (Indofood). The Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services through PLDT Inc. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the infrastructure investment management through Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC). It is engaged in supply of electricity and water, operation of toll roads, hospital groups, railways and power plants. The Natural Resources segment is involved in the metal mining, and producing gold, copper and silver through Philex Mining Corporation (Philex). In addition, it is also engaged in integrated sugar and ethanol businesses.

Sector Food Processing