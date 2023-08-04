Online Meeting User Guide
Login (Registered Shareholder)
Login (Non-registered Shareholder / Proxy /
Corporate Representative)
Select your preferred display language on the top
If you are a registered shareholder, please select
If you are a non-registered shareholder or a proxy or a
right corner of the online platform.
"Shareholder". Enter your Shareholder Number,
corporate representative, you will receive an invitation
Password and click "Sign In".
email with a meeting URL if you have provided your
Click "Join Meeting Now".
email address. Upon clicking the URL, you will be
Shareholder Number ("SRN")
directed to the meeting page. Click "Join Meeting
Please refer to the notification letter sent to you. It is a
Now" and click "Sign In".
10-digit shareholder reference number starting with "C".
Alternatively, you can select "Invitation" and enter
Password
your invitation code. The invitation code can be found in
Please enter the password as indicated in the notification
the invitation email.
letter sent to you.
Broadcast
Vote
Q & A
To cast your vote(s)
Live webcast will be displayed
To change your vote(s)
If you would like to submit question(s) during the
meeting, click "Q&A" and you can send your
question(s). Your question(s) will only be seen by the
Company.
To view the live webcast of the meeting proceedings,
Click "Vote" to cast your vote(s). You can see the
Documents
click on "Broadcast".
resolutions(s) and voting options in this page when the poll
opens. You can vote on each resolution by
- clicking on one of the available voting options, the entire available votes will be selected by default; or
- clicking "Split Vote" and input the relevant number of shares under the respective voting options if only part of the representing shareholding is to be voted, click "Submit Vote" to submit your vote(s).
To change your vote(s), select "Click here to change
The Company may upload any document(s) related
to the meeting; click "Documents" to select the
your vote". The final option you select before the poll
document you would like to read.
closes shall be your final voting instruction. You can also
review your vote(s) before the poll closes.
First Pacific Company Limited published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 10:15:18 UTC.