Online Meeting User Guide

Login (Registered Shareholder)

Login (Non-registered Shareholder / Proxy /

Corporate Representative)

Select your preferred display language on the top

If you are a registered shareholder, please select

If you are a non-registered shareholder or a proxy or a

right corner of the online platform.

"Shareholder". Enter your Shareholder Number,

corporate representative, you will receive an invitation

Password and click "Sign In".

email with a meeting URL if you have provided your

Click "Join Meeting Now".

email address. Upon clicking the URL, you will be

Shareholder Number ("SRN")

directed to the meeting page. Click "Join Meeting

Please refer to the notification letter sent to you. It is a

Now" and click "Sign In".

10-digit shareholder reference number starting with "C".

Alternatively, you can select "Invitation" and enter

Password

your invitation code. The invitation code can be found in

Please enter the password as indicated in the notification

the invitation email.

letter sent to you.

Broadcast

Vote

Q & A

To cast your vote(s)

Live webcast will be displayed

To change your vote(s)

If you would like to submit question(s) during the

meeting, click "Q&A" and you can send your

question(s). Your question(s) will only be seen by the

Company.

To view the live webcast of the meeting proceedings,

Click "Vote" to cast your vote(s). You can see the

Documents

click on "Broadcast".

resolutions(s) and voting options in this page when the poll

opens. You can vote on each resolution by

  1. clicking on one of the available voting options, the entire available votes will be selected by default; or
  2. clicking "Split Vote" and input the relevant number of shares under the respective voting options if only part of the representing shareholding is to be voted, click "Submit Vote" to submit your vote(s).

To change your vote(s), select "Click here to change

The Company may upload any document(s) related

to the meeting; click "Documents" to select the

your vote". The final option you select before the poll

document you would like to read.

closes shall be your final voting instruction. You can also

review your vote(s) before the poll closes.

