First Pacific : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY PLDT INC. IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY PLDT INC.
IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
This Announcement is made by First Pacific Company Limited ("First Pacific" or the "Company") pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to provide shareholders of First Pacific and the public with the unaudited consolidated financial results of PLDT Inc. ("PLDT"), a major operating associate of the Company, for the three months ended 31 March 2021.
Summary
On 6 May 2021, the board of directors of PLDT approved the release of its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2021. PLDT's unaudited consolidated financial results have been submitted to the PSE and the NYSE by way of disclosure on 6 May 2021, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company.
PLDT, a major operating associate of First Pacific, is a company incorporated in the Philippines, whose shares are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. ("PSE"). In addition, PLDT's American Depositary Receipts are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Inc. ("NYSE"). First Pacific and its Philippine affiliates have a 25.6% attributable economic interest in PLDT. On 6 May 2021, the board of directors of PLDT approved the release of its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2021. PLDT's unaudited consolidated financial results have been submitted to the PSE and the NYSE by way of disclosure on 6 May 2021, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards and are presented in Philippine Peso. PLDT's unaudited Consolidated Income Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2021 and 2020, as well as the unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 March 2021 and audited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2020 are provided below:
PLDT INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 AND 2020
(in million pesos, except earnings per common share amounts which are in pesos)
2021
2020
REVENUES FROM CONTRACTS WITH
CUSTOMERS
Service revenues
45,677
41,797
Non-service revenues
2,247
1,849
47,924
43,646
EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative expenses
20,014
17,851
Depreciation and amortization
11,721
10,286
Cost of sales and services
3,588
3,029
Asset impairment
1,592
1,060
Interconnection costs
833
302
37,748
32,528
10,176
11,118
OTHER EXPENSES - NET
(2,480)
(2,787)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
7,696
8,331
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX
1,822
2,356
NET INCOME
5,874
5,975
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Equity holders of PLDT
5,803
5,912
Noncontrolling interests
71
63
5,874
5,975
Earnings Per Share Attributable to
Common Equity Holders of PLDT
Basic
26.79
27.30
Diluted
26.79
27.30
PLDT INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2021 AND 31 DECEMBER 2020
(in million pesos)
31 March
31 December
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Noncurrent Assets
Property and equipment
270,964
260,868
Right-of-use assets
19,257
18,303
Investments in associates and joint ventures
52,693
52,123
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
406
380
Debt instruments at amortized cost
- net of current portion
1,265
1,153
Investment properties
895
895
Goodwill and intangible assets
64,154
65,329
Deferred income tax assets - net
15,252
19,556
Derivative financial assets - net of current portion
3
-
Prepayments - net of current portion
70,266
66,109
Contract assets - net of current portion
672
668
Other financial assets - net of current portion
3,090
2,915
Other non-financial assets - net of current portion
111
109
Total Noncurrent Assets
499,028
488,408
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
31,481
40,237
Short-term investments
995
989
Trade and other receivables
22,081
22,053
Inventories and supplies
4,124
4,085
Current portion of contract assets
1,800
1,799
Current portion of derivative financial assets
30
22
Current portion of prepayments
17,321
10,657
Current portion of financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive income
169
168
Current portion of other financial assets
7,062
7,172
Current portion of other non-financial assets
419
256
Total Current Assets
85,482
87,438
TOTAL ASSETS
584,510
575,846
PLDT INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) AS AT 31 MARCH 2021 AND 31 DECEMBER 2020
(in million pesos)
31 March
31 December
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Non-voting serial preferred stock
360
360
Voting preferred stock
150
150
Common stock
1,093
1,093
Treasury stock
(6,505)
(6,505)
Treasury shares under employee benefit trust
(20)
(21)
Capital in excess of par value
130,312
130,312
Other equity reserves
19
19
Retained earnings
22,798
25,652
Other comprehensive loss
(38,788)
(35,652)
Total Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of PLDT
109,419
115,408
Noncontrolling interests
4,248
4,257
TOTAL EQUITY
113,667
119,665
Noncurrent Liabilities
Interest-bearing financial liabilities
- net of current portion
216,212
205,195
Lease liabilities - net of current portion
16,248
15,982
Deferred income tax liabilities
381
726
Derivative financial liabilities - net of current portion
510
360
Customers' deposits
2,371
2,371
Pension and other employee benefits
11,659
13,342
Deferred credits and other noncurrent liabilities
4,318
4,668
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
251,699
242,644
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
92,377
82,413
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
106,259
107,759
Current portion of interest-bearing financial liabilities
5,317
17,570
Current portion of lease liabilities
4,220
4,043
Dividends payable
10,276
1,194
Current portion of derivative financial liabilities
107
176
Income tax payable
588
382
Total Current Liabilities
219,144
213,537
TOTAL LIABILITIES
470,843
456,181
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
584,510
575,846
GENERAL
Shareholders should note that the above unaudited and audited financial results pertain only to PLDT and not to First Pacific itself.
The above information only refers to certain sections of PLDT's disclosure and shareholders should refer to PLDT's original filing submitted to the PSE (https://www.pse.com.ph) and the NYSE (https://www.nyse.com), as well as disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company on 6 May 2021.
