    142   BMG348041077

FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED

(142)
First Pacific : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY PLDT INC. IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

05/06/2021 | 02:13pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

第 一太 平 有 限 公司

(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda)

Website: www.firstpacific.com

(Stock Code: 00142)

ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY PLDT INC.

IN RELATION TO ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

This Announcement is made by First Pacific Company Limited ("First Pacific" or the "Company") pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to provide shareholders of First Pacific and the public with the unaudited consolidated financial results of PLDT Inc. ("PLDT"), a major operating associate of the Company, for the three months ended 31 March 2021.

Summary

On 6 May 2021, the board of directors of PLDT approved the release of its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2021. PLDT's unaudited consolidated financial results have been submitted to the PSE and the NYSE by way of disclosure on 6 May 2021, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company.

PLDT, a major operating associate of First Pacific, is a company incorporated in the Philippines, whose shares are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. ("PSE"). In addition, PLDT's American Depositary Receipts are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Inc. ("NYSE"). First Pacific and its Philippine affiliates have a 25.6% attributable economic interest in PLDT. On 6 May 2021, the board of directors of PLDT approved the release of its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2021. PLDT's unaudited consolidated financial results have been submitted to the PSE and the NYSE by way of disclosure on 6 May 2021, and have also been disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards and are presented in Philippine Peso. PLDT's unaudited Consolidated Income Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2021 and 2020, as well as the unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 March 2021 and audited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2020 are provided below:

PLDT INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 AND 2020

(in million pesos, except earnings per common share amounts which are in pesos)

2021

2020

REVENUES FROM CONTRACTS WITH

CUSTOMERS

Service revenues

45,677

41,797

Non-service revenues

2,247

1,849

47,924

43,646

EXPENSES

Selling, general and administrative expenses

20,014

17,851

Depreciation and amortization

11,721

10,286

Cost of sales and services

3,588

3,029

Asset impairment

1,592

1,060

Interconnection costs

833

302

37,748

32,528

10,176

11,118

OTHER EXPENSES - NET

(2,480)

(2,787)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

7,696

8,331

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX

1,822

2,356

NET INCOME

5,874

5,975

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Equity holders of PLDT

5,803

5,912

Noncontrolling interests

71

63

5,874

5,975

Earnings Per Share Attributable to

Common Equity Holders of PLDT

Basic

26.79

27.30

Diluted

26.79

27.30

PLDT INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2021 AND 31 DECEMBER 2020

(in million pesos)

31 March

31 December

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Noncurrent Assets

Property and equipment

270,964

260,868

Right-of-use assets

19,257

18,303

Investments in associates and joint ventures

52,693

52,123

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

406

380

Debt instruments at amortized cost

- net of current portion

1,265

1,153

Investment properties

895

895

Goodwill and intangible assets

64,154

65,329

Deferred income tax assets - net

15,252

19,556

Derivative financial assets - net of current portion

3

-

Prepayments - net of current portion

70,266

66,109

Contract assets - net of current portion

672

668

Other financial assets - net of current portion

3,090

2,915

Other non-financial assets - net of current portion

111

109

Total Noncurrent Assets

499,028

488,408

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

31,481

40,237

Short-term investments

995

989

Trade and other receivables

22,081

22,053

Inventories and supplies

4,124

4,085

Current portion of contract assets

1,800

1,799

Current portion of derivative financial assets

30

22

Current portion of prepayments

17,321

10,657

Current portion of financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive income

169

168

Current portion of other financial assets

7,062

7,172

Current portion of other non-financial assets

419

256

Total Current Assets

85,482

87,438

TOTAL ASSETS

584,510

575,846

PLDT INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) AS AT 31 MARCH 2021 AND 31 DECEMBER 2020

(in million pesos)

31 March

31 December

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Non-voting serial preferred stock

360

360

Voting preferred stock

150

150

Common stock

1,093

1,093

Treasury stock

(6,505)

(6,505)

Treasury shares under employee benefit trust

(20)

(21)

Capital in excess of par value

130,312

130,312

Other equity reserves

19

19

Retained earnings

22,798

25,652

Other comprehensive loss

(38,788)

(35,652)

Total Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of PLDT

109,419

115,408

Noncontrolling interests

4,248

4,257

TOTAL EQUITY

113,667

119,665

Noncurrent Liabilities

Interest-bearing financial liabilities

- net of current portion

216,212

205,195

Lease liabilities - net of current portion

16,248

15,982

Deferred income tax liabilities

381

726

Derivative financial liabilities - net of current portion

510

360

Customers' deposits

2,371

2,371

Pension and other employee benefits

11,659

13,342

Deferred credits and other noncurrent liabilities

4,318

4,668

Total Noncurrent Liabilities

251,699

242,644

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

92,377

82,413

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

106,259

107,759

Current portion of interest-bearing financial liabilities

5,317

17,570

Current portion of lease liabilities

4,220

4,043

Dividends payable

10,276

1,194

Current portion of derivative financial liabilities

107

176

Income tax payable

588

382

Total Current Liabilities

219,144

213,537

TOTAL LIABILITIES

470,843

456,181

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

584,510

575,846

GENERAL

Shareholders should note that the above unaudited and audited financial results pertain only to PLDT and not to First Pacific itself.

The above information only refers to certain sections of PLDT's disclosure and shareholders should refer to PLDT's original filing submitted to the PSE (https://www.pse.com.ph) and the NYSE (https://www.nyse.com), as well as disclosed as the Company's Overseas Regulatory Announcement on the websites of the HKEX and the Company on 6 May 2021.

By Order of the Board

First Pacific Company Limited

Manuel V. Pangilinan

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 6 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Directors of the Company comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors:

Manuel V. Pangilinan,

Christopher H. Young,

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

Non-executive Directors:

Anthoni Salim, Chairman

Benny S. Santoso

Tedy Djuhar

Axton Salim

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Prof. Edward K.Y. Chen, GBS, CBE, JP

Margaret Leung Ko May Yee, SBS, JP

Philip Fan Yan Hok

Madeleine Lee Suh Shin

Blair Chilton Pickerell

Disclaimer

First Pacific Company Limited published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 18:12:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
