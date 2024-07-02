(Reuters) - Units owned by Philippine's Metro Pacific Investments have bought a 24.5% stake in a unit of Indonesian toll road operator PT Jasa Marga (Persero), for $673.2 million, Hong Kong-listed parent First Pacific said on Tuesday.

Jasamarga Transjawa Tol is a network of 13 toll roads in the provinces of west, central and east Java, Indonesia.

"The board considers that the First Pacific investments align with the development strategy of the group, in particular its infrastructure segment which has already engaged in toll road business, and can help achieve potential synergy effect," First Pacific said in a regulatory filing.

The Asia-Pacific region is seeing growing investor interest in infrastructure assets due to rapid urbanisation, surging energy demand, and as its population becomes increasingly affluent and digitised.

On Monday, Reuters reported that a consortium led by Metro Pacific Tollways Corp acquired a stake worth $1 billion in PT Jasamarga Transjawa Tol. (This story has been corrected to say that the units owned by Metro Pacific Investments bought the stake, not its parent firm First Pacific, in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sonia Cheema)