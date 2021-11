Press Release Thursday, 4 November 2021 PLDT 3Q21 consolidated service revenues and EBITDA hit all-time highs of ₱46.0b and ₱24.5b, respectively 9M21 consolidated service revenues increase 7% to ₱135.9b Telco core income up 10% to ₱23.1b, on track to reach full year guidance of ₱30.0b Home revenues hit ₱35.3b, a record 25% increase year-on-year Fiber-only Home revenues surge 78% from 9M20 and 83% from 3Q20 - to exceed 1m Fiber net adds for 2021 Enterprise revenues hit quarterly record of ₱10.7b, led by wireless, ICT Ookla's fastest fixed network for Q1-Q2 2021 and most reliable 5G network; only Filipino telco in Opensignal's global leaders for 5G experience 9M21 capex at ₱63.3b, on track to meet FY guidance 5G network grows to 6,400 sites as of 3Q21 1.23 million Fiber ports built in 9M21, total Fiber ports at 5.3 million Asiamoney: "Most Outstanding Company in the Philippines - Telecommunications Services Sector" The attached press release was released today in Manila by PLDT Inc. ("PLDT"), in which First Pacific Group holds an economic interest of approximately 25.6%. PLDT is the largest fully integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. Its shares are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Through its principal business groups - fixed line and wireless - PLDT offers a wide range of telecommunications and digital services across the Philippines' most extensive fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks. Further information on PLDT can be found at www.pldt.com. * * * For further information, please contact: John Ryan Tel: +852 2842 4355 Associate Director Mobile: +852 6336 1411 Sara Cheung Tel: +852 2842 4336 Vice President Group Corporate Communications

3Q21 CONSOLIDATED SERVICE REVENUES AND EBITDA HIT ALL-TIME HIGHS OF ₱46.0B AND ₱24.5B, RESPECTIVELY 9M21 CONSOLIDATED SERVICE REVENUES INCREASE 7% TO ₱135.9B TELCO CORE INCOME UP 10% TO ₱23.1B, ON TRACK TO REACH FULL YEAR GUIDANCE OF ₱30.0B HOME REVENUES HIT ₱35.3B, A RECORD 25% INCREASE YEAR-ON-YEAR FIBER-ONLY HOME REVENUES SURGE 78% FROM 9M20 AND 83% FROM 3Q20 - TO EXCEED 1M FIBER NET ADDS FOR 2021 ENTERPRISE REVENUES HIT QUARTERLY RECORD OF ₱10.7B, LED BY WIRELESS, ICT OOKLA'S FASTEST FIXED NETWORK FOR Q1-Q2 2021 AND MOST RELIABLE 5G NETWORK; ONLY FILIPINO TELCO IN OPENSIGNAL'S GLOBAL LEADERS FOR 5G EXPERIENCE 9M21 CAPEX AT ₱63.3B, ON TRACK TO MEET FY GUIDANCE 5G NETWORK GROWS TO 6,400 SITES AS OF 3Q21 1.23 MILLION FIBER PORTS BUILT IN 9M21, TOTAL FIBER PORTS AT 5.3 MILLION ASIAMONEY : "Most Outstanding Company in the Philippines - Telecommunications Services Sector" MANILA, Philippines, November 4, 2021 - The Philippines largest, fully integrated telecommunications company PLDT Inc (PLDT) (PSE: TEL) (NYSE: PHI) sustained its growth momentum in the third quarter, as customers flocked to the fastest, most reliable network with world-class connectivity, enabling and elevating digital lifestyles beyond COVID-19. Enhancing PLDT's existing solutions and services are PayMaya, the fintech arm of Voyager Innovations, and Maya Bank, a soon-to-be-launched digital bank authorized by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). With PayMaya, Maya Bank will promote a seamless digital banking experience among customers through its strong affiliation with PLDT and wireless arm Smart Communications Inc (Smart). Page 1 of 12

"The digital transformation of our country is at the top of the PLDT Group's agenda," said Manuel V Pangilinan, Chairman of PLDT, Voyager Innovations, and PayMaya, "and establishing the digital bank is a huge step forward for Voyager and PayMaya. Maya Bank will be a key vehicle in hastening digital adoption among Filipinos through inclusive financial services." In the first nine months, PLDT's Consolidated Service Revenues (net of interconnection costs) rose by 7%, or ₱9.3 billion, to ₱135.9 billion, driven by record-highservice revenues of ₱46.0 billion in the third quarter. Also for the third quarter, EBITDA increased by 8% or ₱1.7 billion to a record-highof ₱24.5 billion, marking its fifth consecutive quarter of record growth. For the first nine months, EBITDA increased by 8%, or ₱5.1 billion, to an all-timehigh of ₱71.1 billion. EBITDA Margin was at 51%. Telco core income, excluding the impact of asset sales and Voyager Innovations, climbed 10% year-on-year, or ₱2.1 billion, to ₱23.1 billion in the first nine months of 2021, helped by lower tax rates. PLDT remains on track to reach full year telco core income guidance of ₱30.0 billion. Reported net income declined by 4% or ₱0.8 billion to ₱18.8 billion, after taking into account revaluation losses due to the peso's depreciation this year vis-à-visthe peso appreciation last year. "As a true customer-centric and leading-edge technology company, our vision is to empower all Filipinos in building a stronger nation - securing a sustainable future for everyone by providing world-class connectivity. We will be relentless towards this vision, which inspires us to deliver more and better," said Alfredo S Panlilio, President and CEOof PLDT and Smart. Home: Strong 3Q growth, dominates fixed broadband market Bolstered by strong market demand and responding quickly through aggressive expansion, PLDT's fiber-to-the-home business delivered record breaking growth for the third quarter. Service revenues hit ₱9.0 billion, up 83% or by ₱4.1 billion from the same period in 2020 for its fiber business. Total Home revenue grew 25% or ₱7.0 billion to ₱35.3 billion in the first nine months of the year, boosted by the record revenue increase in the third quarter, up 29% or ₱2.8 billion to ₱12.6 billion. Total fiber capacity of PLDT Home now stands at 5.29 million ports. This is after the completion of 1.23 million fiber ports in 2021. Total target port build-out for the year remains at 1.7 million. The improved service and the copper migration campaign also led to a reduction of churn. Total churn across legacy and fiber decreased to 1.5% churn rate compared to 2.1% in the first half of 2020. PLDT expects this to decline further in the coming months Page 2 of 12

as the migration program accelerates nationwide and connects more Filipinos to the fastest Fiber in the country. PLDT Home added a record 324,000 fiber customers in the third quarter, ending September with a market leading fiber customer count of 2.09 million, and bringing total fixed broadband customers to 2.77 million. Having already gained 802,000 new fiber subscribers in the first nine months, PLDT Home is on track to exceed one million net new fiber subscribers this year. Individual: GigaLife App drives passions, purpose, powering digital adoption Individual Wireless revenues grew 3%, or ₱2.0 billion, to ₱65.1 billion in the first nine months, despite challenging market conditions due to limited mobility, economic difficulties and competition. Data/broadband contributed 80% of the segment's revenues, with mobile data users reaching 40 million and with Smart 5G growing its revenue contribution as Smart continues to expand its 5G network roll out. Smart 5G subscribers posted a triple-digityear-on-year growth, while data traffic on Smart's 5G network more than doubled in the third quarter, up 116% from the second quarter of 2021. In the third quarter alone, average data traffic per month increased by nearly 20x versus the fourth quarter of 2020. Mobile data revenues in the first nine months grew by 9% or ₱4.4 billion year-on-year, from ₱48.1 billion to ₱52.6 billion, as third quarter promos drove increase in usage. Total data traffic in the first nine months grew 16% year-on-year to 2,458 petabytes. In the third quarter, monthly average data usage per subscriber was 7.7 GB, up 8% versus the second quarter. As limited mobility confined customers to their homes, revenues from Smart's fixed wireless solutions grew 88%, or ₱1.2 billion, to ₱2.5 billion. Fixed wireless subscribers breached the one million mark, increasing 24% versus end-2020. Key to Smart's sustained year-on-year growth has been the massive adoption of the GigaLife App. A powerful engagement platform, it allows subscribers to check their balances, monitor app usage and easily discover Smart's library of services. The GigaLife App is envisioned as the "operating system" for a Smart subscriber as it allows linking of different accounts, offers an integrated rewards program and, through GigaPay, links their PayMaya wallet for in-apptransactions such as buying load, subscribing to promos, and paying bills. The GigaLife App now has over 10 million users in just a year since its launch in September 2020. Page 3 of 12

Enterprise: Driving record quarterly revenues in wireless, ICT, catalyzing digitalecosystems, hyperscalers, IoT, Fintech Catalyzing the establishment and growth of digital ecosystems in the Philippines, encompassing Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Fintech, and hyperscalers, PLDT Enterprise (ePLDT) recorded the highest ever quarterly revenues for its wireless and ICT businesses, led by BizLoad, broadband, co-location, and cloudservices. Enterprise segment's revenues grew by 2% or ₱0.6 billion to ₱31.1 billion in the first nine months. In the third quarter, the segment's revenue grew 2% or ₱0.2 billion to an all-timehigh of ₱10.7 billion. The PLDT Group, through ePLDT, will build the first hyperscaler data center in the Philippines, designed to serve massive power and IT requirements of global tech giants. The new hyperscaler data center, to ground break next year and completed by the first quarter of 2024, will have more power capacity than PLDT's network of 10 globally certified VITRO data centers combined. It will be telco neutral and will incorporate sustainability in its design and operations. Supporting this bid to become a hyperscaler hub is PLDT's current international cable network of 15 global subsea cable systems with total capacity of 19 Tbps. The completion of the Jupiter Cable system slated in Q2 2022 would further increase PLDT's international capacity to 60 Tbps. In anticipation of the immense potential of IoT in the Philippines, PLDT and Smart have launched the Internet of Possibilities, a Philippine-first platform allowing enterprises to accelerate IoT initiatives. Powered by Nokia's Worldwide IoT Network Grid, the platform will enable enterprises to have full control and visibility of up to hundreds of thousands of interconnected IoT devices, unlocking new use cases. Jumpstarting PLDT and Smart's broad program to develop world-class 5G technology use cases for industry and enterprises, global port operator ICTSI is set to operate the Philippines' first 5G-enabled 'intelligent' ports. PayMaya: Unlocking growth with a digital bank license for Maya Bank, integrating into PLDT's broader digital ecosystem PayMaya is the only fintech company in the Philippines operating an end-to-end digital financial services ecosystem with a widely used consumer e-wallet app, the most extensive on-ground agent network via Smart Padala, and the largest non-bank enterprise payments processing business. PayMaya usage surged during the COVID- 19 pandemic, reaching over 41 million registered users across its consumer platforms at the end of September. Page 4 of 12

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.