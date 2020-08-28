Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

第 一太 平 有 限 公司

(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda)

Website: www.firstpacific.com

(Stock Code: 00142)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLETION OF VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF PINEHILL COMPANY LIMITED BY PT INDOFOOD CBP SUKSES MAKMUR TBK

Reference is made to the shareholders' circular (the "Circular") of First Pacific Company Limited (the "Company") dated 23 June 2020 and the announcements of the Company dated 3 August 2020 and 19 August 2020 in relation to the Proposed Acquisition. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement or the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 19 August 2020, all of the Conditions Precedent to the Proposed Acquisition had been fulfilled and it was expected that Completion of the Proposed Acquisition would take place by the end of August 2020.

In a disclosure filed by ICBP to the Indonesia Stock Exchange on 28 August 2020, ICBP announced that Completion of the Proposed Acquisition took place on 27 August 2020.