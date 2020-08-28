Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  First Pacific Company Limited    142   BMG348041077

FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED

(142)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT: COMPLETION OF VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF PINEHILL COMPANY LIMITED BY PT INDOFOOD CBP SUKSES MAKMUR TBK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 05:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

第 一太 平 有 限 公司

(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Bermuda)

Website: www.firstpacific.com

(Stock Code: 00142)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLETION OF VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF PINEHILL COMPANY LIMITED BY PT INDOFOOD CBP SUKSES MAKMUR TBK

Reference is made to the shareholders' circular (the "Circular") of First Pacific Company Limited (the "Company") dated 23 June 2020 and the announcements of the Company dated 3 August 2020 and 19 August 2020 in relation to the Proposed Acquisition. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement or the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 19 August 2020, all of the Conditions Precedent to the Proposed Acquisition had been fulfilled and it was expected that Completion of the Proposed Acquisition would take place by the end of August 2020.

In a disclosure filed by ICBP to the Indonesia Stock Exchange on 28 August 2020, ICBP announced that Completion of the Proposed Acquisition took place on 27 August 2020.

1

Following the Completion, the Pinehill Group has become a wholly owned subsidiary of ICBP and the financial results of the Pinehill Group will be consolidated in the financial results of the First Pacific Group.

By Order of the Board

First Pacific Company Limited

Nancy L.M. Li

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 28 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors:

Manuel V. Pangilinan,

Christopher H. Young,

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

Non-executive Directors:

Anthoni Salim, Chairman

Benny S. Santoso

Tedy Djuhar

Axton Salim

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Prof. Edward K.Y. Chen, GBS, CBE, JP

Margaret Leung Ko May Yee, SBS, JP

Philip Fan Yan Hok

Madeleine Lee Suh Shin

Blair Chilton Pickerell

2

Disclaimer

First Pacific Company Limited published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 09:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED
05:18aVOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT : Completion of very substantial acquisition and connecte..
PU
08/19VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT : Very substantial acquisition and connected transaction ..
PU
08/06FIRST PACIFIC : Announcement made by pldt inc. in relation to its unaudited cons..
PU
08/05FIRST PACIFIC : Disclosure filed by Metro Pacific Investments Corporation ("MPIC..
PU
08/05FIRST PACIFIC : Announcement made by metro pacific investments corporation in re..
PU
08/03VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT : Very substantial acquisition and connected transaction ..
PU
08/03Indofood CBP shareholders approve acquisition of Pinehill
RE
08/02FIRST PACIFIC : Disclosures filed by PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk ("Indofood"),..
PU
08/02FIRST PACIFIC : Announcement made by pt indofood sukses makmur tbk in relation t..
PU
07/28Philippines' new China-led telecom firm surges after Duterte's 'chilling' thr..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 073 M - -
Net income 2020 255 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 955 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,71x
Yield 2020 6,37%
Capitalization 1 197 M 1 197 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 101 836
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
First Pacific Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,35 $
Last Close Price 0,28 $
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manuel Velez Pangilinan CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Anthoni Salim Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher H. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tedy Djuhar Non-Executive Director
Kwan Yiu Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST PACIFIC COMPANY LIMITED-19.25%1 197
NESTLÉ S.A.5.52%338 953
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC5.54%83 351
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY8.19%43 169
DANONE-23.90%43 164
GENERAL MILLS, INC.20.82%39 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group