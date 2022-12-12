Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. First Pak Modaraba
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAKMI   PK0048301011

FIRST PAK MODARABA

(PAKMI)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-08
1.750 PKR    0.00%
08:35aFirst Pak Modaraba : Corporate briefing session zoom link and presentation
PU
10/25First Pak Modaraba : Notice of Annual Review Meeting -2022
PU
07/22First Pak Modaraba : Notice of extra ordinary general meeting (eogm)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Pak Modaraba : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION ZOOM LINK AND PRESENTATION

12/12/2022 | 08:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Briefing Session

FIRST PAK MODARABA

Managed By

AWWAL MODARABA MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Profiles of Management Company (AMML) and Holding Company of

AMML

Awwal Modaraba Management Limited (AMML) is licensed by the Registrar Modaraba Companies and Modaraba, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan to float and manage multipurpose Modaraba Funds. The Company was incorporated on June 5, 2014 with an authorized and paid-up capital of PKR 300 million and PKR 105 million, respectively, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Pak Brunei Investment Company Limited (PBICL).

Pak Brunei Investment Company is an Investment Finance Company established as a joint venture between Government of Pakistan and Brunei Investment Agency (BIA) that commenced operations in August 2007. The Company has active platforms for Project and Lease Finance, Corporate Finance & Advisory Services, SME Finance, Private Equity and Fund Management.

AMML vide SECP order dated January 31, 2020 has taken over the administrative and management control of the modaraba on February 03, 2020.

Board Of Directors

Mr. Khalid Aziz Mirza

Chairman (Independent Director)

Mr. Shahid Ghaffar

Independent Director

Ms. Ayesha Aziz

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Abdul Jaleel Sheikh

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Ahmed Ateeq

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Karim Hatim

Chief Executive Officer

Vision and Mission

Vision

AMML will play a role in the economic progress and development of Pakistan by providing a range of advisory services and financial support, through Shari'ah

compliant modes; to viable projects in high growth, capital starved sectors of the

economy.

Mission

AMML aims to be at the vanguard of innovation in modaraba management services, offering the best solutions to our customers, value to our shareholders and modaraba investors, complemented with a challenging, equal opportunity environment to our employees.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Pak Modaraba published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST PAK MODARABA
08:35aFirst Pak Modaraba : Corporate briefing session zoom link and presentation
PU
10/25First Pak Modaraba : Notice of Annual Review Meeting -2022
PU
07/22First Pak Modaraba : Notice of extra ordinary general meeting (eogm)
PU
2021First Pak Modaraba Reports Earnings Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021First Pak Modaraba Announces Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Month..
CI
2020First Pak Modaraba Announces Executive Changes
CI
2020First Pak Modaraba Announces Change of Company Secretary
CI
2020First Pak Modaraba Announced Earnings Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
CI
2020First Pak Modaraba Announces Earnings Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2020
CI
2020First Pak Modaraba : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31, 2020 ..
AQ
More news
Chart FIRST PAK MODARABA
Duration : Period :
First Pak Modaraba Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Karim Hatim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aftab Afroz Mahmoodi Chief Financial Officer
Khalid Aziz Mirza Chairman
Shahid Ghaffar Independent Director
Ayesha Tanveer Aziz Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST PAK MODARABA-34.21%0
BLACKROCK, INC.-22.79%106 181
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-22.92%67 518
UBS GROUP AG4.29%58 447
BLACKSTONE INC.-39.35%55 076
KKR & CO. INC.-35.57%41 333