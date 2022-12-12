First Pak Modaraba : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION ZOOM LINK AND PRESENTATION

Corporate Briefing Session
FIRST PAK MODARABA
Managed By
AWWAL MODARABA MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Profiles of Management Company (AMML) and Holding Company of
AMML
Awwal Modaraba Management Limited (AMML) is licensed by the Registrar Modaraba Companies and Modaraba, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan to float and manage multipurpose Modaraba Funds. The Company was incorporated on June 5, 2014 with an authorized and paid-up capital of PKR 300 million and PKR 105 million, respectively, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Pak Brunei Investment Company Limited (PBICL).
Pak Brunei Investment Company is an Investment Finance Company established as a joint venture between Government of Pakistan and Brunei Investment Agency (BIA) that commenced operations in August 2007. The Company has active platforms for Project and Lease Finance, Corporate Finance & Advisory Services, SME Finance, Private Equity and Fund Management.
AMML vide SECP order dated January 31, 2020 has taken over the administrative and management control of the modaraba on February 03, 2020.
Board Of Directors
|
Mr. Khalid Aziz Mirza
|
Chairman (Independent Director)
|
|
|
Mr. Shahid Ghaffar
|
Independent Director
|
|
|
Ms. Ayesha Aziz
|
Non-Executive Director
|
|
|
Mr. Abdul Jaleel Sheikh
|
Non-Executive Director
|
|
|
Mr. Ahmed Ateeq
|
Non-Executive Director
|
|
|
Mr. Karim Hatim
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Vision
AMML will play a role in the economic progress and development of Pakistan by providing a range of advisory services and financial support, through Shari'ah
compliant modes; to viable projects in high growth, capital starved sectors of the
economy.
Mission
AMML aims to be at the vanguard of innovation in modaraba management services, offering the best solutions to our customers, value to our shareholders and modaraba investors, complemented with a challenging, equal opportunity environment to our employees.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.