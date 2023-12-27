CORPORATE BRIEFING
SESSION
For the year ended 30 June 2023
To be held on Thursday 28th December 2023
at 11:00 AM via video link
Contents
- History of FPRM
- Products
- Major Projects
- Financial Highlights
- Challenges and Future Outlook
History of FPRM
FPRM was floated by Paramount Investments Limited (PIL);
- Paramount Investments Limited was incorporated in 1992 as Modaraba Management Company. Date of Initial commencement of business of FPM 1995
FPRM then and now:
- PKR 50 Million Equity Company has swelled to more than PKR 220 Million
- Crossed 300 million mark again in revenue in the current year - all time high in FPRM's history
- More than PKR 167 Million worth of general public deposits
Products
- Musharakah ہکراشم
- Modaraba ہبراضم
- Murabaha ہحبارم
- Diminishing Musharakah ہصقانتم ہکراشم
Major Projects and Revenue Streams
Major Projects and Revenue Streams
- FPM Petro Services (95% of revenue)
- FPM Solutions (5% of revenue)
- Financing (Murahaba, DM etc.) (115 million portfolio)
Major Projects (Cont.)
FPM PETRO SERVICES - REVENUE FIGURES (Rupees in million)
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
282
273
67
142
172
Financial Highlights
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
EQUITY
206
215
212
213
215
208
211
215
221
(Million)
PBT
10
13
7
11
12
6.4
7.7
15.4
11.7
(Million)
EPS
1.02
0.95
0.52
0.79
0.88
0.471
0.559
0.72
0.474
Total
439.8
510
465
444
466
447
456
466
453
Assets
Challenges and Future Outlook
- Revision in Prudential Regulations
- Minimum equity requirements for COM issuing Modaraba's (PKR 500 million - in 3 years - Aug 2025)
- Minimum long term credit rating of "A-" (FPM's current is "BBB" - 2 steps down the ladder)
- Tough business environment - political and economic uncertainty, high inflation, slow recovery patterns
- Performance of business segments (PETRO Project, FPM AML Check, Murahaba)
Q & A Session
