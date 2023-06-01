First Philippine : Minutes of the 2023 Annual Stockholders' Meeting

`

PROOF OF NOTICE

The Corporate Secretary confirmed that he had caused notices of the annual meeting to be published in accordance with applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In compliance with the SEC's requirements, the notice and agenda of the meeting were published in the Manila Times and Business Mirror, both being newspapers of general circulation, last May 6 and 7, 2023 in both printed form and online. The meeting materials including the Notice and Agenda, Explanation of Agenda Items, Definitive Information Statement, Registration and Validation Procedures including for Voting, the Management Report, and the Audited Financial Statements together with the quarterly financials and interim report were also posted in the Philippine Stock Exchange's (PSE) EDGE Disclosure System and/or in the company's website. He confirmed his execution of a Certificate attesting to this fact. The Chairman instructed the Corporate Secretary to append that Certificate to the minutes of the meeting.

DETERMINATION OF QUORUM/GROUND RULES

Upon the inquiry of the Chairman, the Corporate Secretary reported that out of the 472,618,944 common shares issued and outstanding, there were present either in person or represented by proxy 318,016,189 shares of the common stock representing 67.29% of the outstanding voting stock of the Corporation. There being a quorum, the Chairman declared the meeting open for the transaction of business. He then requested the Corporate Secretary to discuss the procedures and ground rules to be observed for the meeting.

The Corporate Secretary explained that under the Company's Articles of Incorporation, all common shares have full voting rights. Except for delinquent stock, all common stockholders of record as of April 20, 2023 were entitled to register and vote the number of shares in their name as of the record date. The Notice and Agenda as published included an explanation of the agenda items. As stated in the Registration and Validation Procedures furnished to the stockholders, a validation of the stockholders was conducted from May 19, 2023 to May 26, 2023.

For items other than the election of directors, the stockholders had the option to either vote in favor of or against a matter for approval, or to abstain.

For the election of directors, the stockholders had the option to vote their shares for each of the nominees, not vote for any nominee, or vote for one or some nominees only, in such number of shares as the stockholders prefer; provided that the total number of votes cast does not exceed the number of shares owned by them multiplied by the number of directors to be elected. In the election of directors, cumulative voting shall