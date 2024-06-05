`

The Corporate Secretary explained that under the Company's Articles of Incorporation, all common shares have full voting rights. Except for delinquent stock, all common stockholders of record as of April 23, 2024 were entitled to register and vote the number of shares in their name as of the record date. The Notice and Agenda as published included an explanation of the agenda items. A validation of the stockholders' status was conducted from May 21 to 24, 2024.

For items other than the election of directors, the stockholders had the option to either vote in favor of or against a matter for approval, or to abstain.

For the election of directors, the stockholders had the option to vote their shares for each of the nominees, not vote for any nominee, or vote for one or some nominees only, in such number of shares as the stockholders prefer; provided that the total number of votes cast does not exceed the number of shares owned by them multiplied by the number of directors to be elected. In the election of directors, cumulative voting shall be allowed and the top fifteen nominees with the most number of votes will be elected as directors.

The Corporate Secretary explained that the manner of voting shall be non- cumulative, except as to the election of directors. Each stockholder shall have one vote for each share entitled to vote and registered in his name.

The vote of the stockholders representing at least a majority of the shares present or represented at the meeting will be sufficient to approve any of the matters for approval. In the election of directors, cumulative voting shall be allowed and the top fifteen (15) nominees with the most number of votes will be elected as directors. Voting shall be done by balloting and the transfer agent shall count and canvass the ballots.

The Corporate Secretary said that the participation and voting procedures were also contained in the Definitive Information Statement, accessible to all stockholders through the Company's website, as well as on the EDGE disclosure system of the PSE.

For fair and orderly proceedings, the following ground rules will be observed during this meeting: