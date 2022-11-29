Advanced search
    FPO   GB0004109889

FIRST PROPERTY GROUP PLC

(FPO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-29 am EST
23.50 GBX    0.00%
04:38pEARNINGS SUMMARY: ActiveOps loss narrows; Puma VCT net assets up
AN
02:03aEarnings Flash (FPO.L) FIRST PROPERTY GROUP Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP4.2M
MT
02:03aEarnings Flash (FPO.L) FIRST PROPERTY GROUP Reports Fiscal H1 EPS GBX1.83
MT
EARNINGS SUMMARY: ActiveOps loss narrows; Puma VCT net assets up

11/29/2022 | 04:38pm EST
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

ActiveOps PLC - Reading, England-based management software firm - Pretax loss for the six months to September 30 narrows to GBP606,000 from GBP991,000 a year before. Revenue grows 7% to GBP12.3 million versus GBP11.5 million. Attributes this to new customer wins and "substantial expansion deals," resulting in substantial growth in SaaS revenue. Remains optimistic about the future due to expansion deals on the horizon and an expanding product offering.

----------

First Property Group PLC - London-based property fund manager and investor - Pretax profit in the six months to September 30 falls 64% to GBP2.4 million from GBP6.7 million. The profit last year was flattered by a loan restructuring, it explains. Revenue grows to GBP4.2 million versus GBP4.0 million. Maintains an interim dividend of 0.25 pence per share. "There is bound to be a period of weakness, but things should settle during 2023 as long as there are no other shocks to the system. In time, higher inflation should result in rents increasing across the board, though a recession may slow down this adjustment," Chief Executive Ben Habib comments.

----------

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd - Toronto-based oil and gas exploration company - Reports net loss of USD16.5 million for the six months to September 30, widened from USD1.2 million a year before, as total operating expenses jump to USD17.3 million from USD1.4 million. Interest income multiplies to USD56,452 from GBP8,435. Expects to have roughly USD17.5 million cash and cash equivalents at the end of November 2022, following receipt of the initial proceeds from the sale of the Kozani project in the coming days. "We remain highly optimistic about the potential contained within the Orinduik Block, and we are working with our JV partners to drill another well as quickly as possible. Guyana remains one of the most exciting exploration hotspots, alongside Orange Basin SA and Namibia, where we also hold a highly strategic acreage position, and we are working hard to deliver value for all our stakeholders across our asset portfolio in the near to medium term," President & CEO Gil Holzman comments.

----------

Karelian Diamond Resources PLC - Dublin-based diamond explorer - Swings to a pretax profit of EUR13,593 in the financial year that ended May 31 from a loss at EUR422,192 the year prior. The profit was generated as a result of the movement in fair value of warrants totalling EUR389,904, it explains. Looks forward to receiving the necessary land valuation decisions in addition to the planned diamond exploration work in Finland.

----------

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC - London-based renewable energy investment trust - Net asset value per share stands at 92.8 pence as at September 30, down versus 97.4 pence as at March 31. Share price on the same date falls to 99.5 pence from 112.5 pence. Declares a dividend of 3.01p, in line with its target set out at the IPO. Deploys GBP49 million into a diversified portfolio of solar photovoltaic systems during the period. "Our investments support the UK's net zero agenda whilst delivering progressive dividend income and long-term opportunities for capital growth. We are encouraged and feel confident in the position we have built for onsite solar in the UK," Chair Juliet Davenport comments.

----------

Inqo Investments Ltd - South Africa-focused investment firm - Pretax loss in the half-year period to August 31 widens to ZAR5.2 million, or GBP255,916, from ZAR5.8 million a year before, as selling & administrative expenses to ZAR3.8 million from ZAR2.4 million. Revenue multiplies to ZAR3.4 million from ZAR607,688. Says that it remains in a good financial position with total assets of ZAR147.5 million and minimal debt.

----------

Puma VCT 13 PLC - venture capital trust - Net asset value as at August 31 stands at 136.33 pence, up from 129.84p the year before. This can be attributed to an upward revaluation across the majority of holdings, it explains. Records a return of 2.42p per share.

----------

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources PLC - Dublin-based gold exploration and development focused on Ireland and Finland - Swings to a pretax loss of GBP256,484 from a profit of GBP211,010 in the year which ended May 31. Operating expenses rise to GBP832,340 versus GBP752,619. Records no revenue in the period, unchanged from a year before. "Overall, we have made excellent progress in the last year and we will look to accelerate the pace of the work programme in the current year," Chair Richard Conroy comments.

----------

By Abby Amoakuh; abbyamoakuh@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

