First Property Group plc is a United Kingdom-based property fund manager and investor with operations in the United Kingdom and Central Europe. The Company operates through two segments: Fund Management Division and Group Properties Division. The Fund Management Division earns fees from investing for third parties in property through its subsidiary, First Property Asset Management Ltd (FPAM). FPAM manages about 12 funds, which are invested across the United Kingdom, Poland, and Romania. The Group Properties Division, which consists of principal investments by the Company to earn a return on its own capital, usually in partnership with third parties. The investments comprise seven directly owned properties in Poland and Romania and non-controlling interests in nine of the 12 funds managed by FPAM. The Companyâs other directly owned properties include an office block in Bucharest, Romania.