First Property Group PLC- London-based investor and property fund manager - On Thursday, announces that it has signed a 15 year lease with TV Republica for 3,100 square metres in Blue Tower, its directly owned office building in Warsaw, which had previously been vacant. The lease will start in December after fit-out works finish. The rent payable will be EUR16.55 per square metre per month together with a service charge of EUR7 per square metre per month. In total this lease will contribute some EUR935,000 per annum. The cost of the fit-out, which will be borne by the landlord, amounts to some EUR1.8 million.
Current stock price: 18.88 pence
12-month change: down 18%
By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News senior reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.