    FPO   GB0004109889

FIRST PROPERTY GROUP PLC

(FPO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:22 2023-03-01 am EST
25.00 GBX   -0.40%
01:20pFirst Property Group obtains loan secured against property
AN
2022NexLiving Communities Buys 2 Properties in Saint John, New Brunswick
MT
2022NexLiving Announces New Acquisition of 149 Suites in Saint John, NB
MT
First Property Group obtains loan secured against property

03/01/2023 | 01:20pm EST
First Property Group PLC - UK property fund manager and investor - Reports EUR1.7 million loan has been obtained by E & S Estates Ltd of which it owns 89%. Says loan secured on a supermarket in Praga, a suburb of Warsaw, Poland worth EUR3.4 million, implying loan to value ratio of around 50%. Forecasts net income from property of EUR160,000, a return on equity of 9% annually. Notes group cash following this refinancing amounts to GBP8.5 million.

Current stock price: 24 pence

12-month change: down 27%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Financials
Sales 2023 7,56 M 9,16 M 9,16 M
Net income 2023 2,25 M 2,72 M 2,72 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 27,7 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,66x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 49,9%
Managers and Directors
Benyamin Naeem Habib Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Laura James Group Finance Director
Alasdair James Dougall Locke Non-Executive Chairman
Jill Alexandra Aubrey Secretary & Compliance Officer
Peter Geoffrey Moon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST PROPERTY GROUP PLC5.02%34
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.37%39 576
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.66%31 615
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.53%27 135
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%26 048
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED2.39%22 529