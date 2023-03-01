First Property Group obtains loan secured against property

First Property Group PLC - UK property fund manager and investor - Reports EUR1.7 million loan has been obtained by E & S Estates Ltd of which it owns 89%. Says loan secured on a supermarket in Praga, a suburb of Warsaw, Poland worth EUR3.4 million, implying loan to value ratio of around 50%. Forecasts net income from property of EUR160,000, a return on equity of 9% annually. Notes group cash following this refinancing amounts to GBP8.5 million.

Current stock price: 24 pence

12-month change: down 27%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

