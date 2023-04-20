Advanced search
    FPO   GB0004109889

FIRST PROPERTY GROUP PLC

(FPO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:01:18 2023-04-20 am EDT
26.00 GBX   +3.17%
09:16aFirst Property signs two new leases for Krakow office
AN
04/05Gohigh Networks Completes Sale of Two Properties Amounting to 65.4 Million Yuan
MT
03/16FIRST PROPERTY GROUP PLC : Final dividend
FA
First Property signs two new leases for Krakow office

04/20/2023 | 09:16am EDT
First Property Group PLC - London-based property fund manager and investor - Signs two new leases for 1,472 squared metres in total at Pilot Tower, Krakow, an office property in which it has an 18% interest via its shareholding in Fprop Krakow Ltd. Says the building is now 73% leased, having lost its main tenant Ringier Axel Springer Podolska in July 2021, during Covid-19 lockdown.

As a result of these two new leases, the net operating income of Pilot Tower should increase by some 44% to EUR1.3 million per annum from EUR865,000 per annum.

Chief Executive Officer Ben Habib says: "This is a creditable performance in a difficult market. The office vacancy rate in Krakow is 16%."

Current stock price: 26.00 pence, up 3.2% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 25%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 7,56 M 9,41 M 9,41 M
Net income 2023 2,25 M 2,79 M 2,79 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 27,8 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,68x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 49,9%
Technical analysis trends FIRST PROPERTY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,25
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benyamin Naeem Habib Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Laura James Group Finance Director
Alasdair James Dougall Locke Non-Executive Chairman
Jill Alexandra Aubrey Secretary & Compliance Officer
Peter Geoffrey Moon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST PROPERTY GROUP PLC5.44%35
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.56%39 204
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.27%34 838
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.0.49%28 862
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.96%24 994
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.75%21 167
