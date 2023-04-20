First Property signs two new leases for Krakow office

First Property Group PLC - London-based property fund manager and investor - Signs two new leases for 1,472 squared metres in total at Pilot Tower, Krakow, an office property in which it has an 18% interest via its shareholding in Fprop Krakow Ltd. Says the building is now 73% leased, having lost its main tenant Ringier Axel Springer Podolska in July 2021, during Covid-19 lockdown.

As a result of these two new leases, the net operating income of Pilot Tower should increase by some 44% to EUR1.3 million per annum from EUR865,000 per annum.

Chief Executive Officer Ben Habib says: "This is a creditable performance in a difficult market. The office vacancy rate in Krakow is 16%."

Current stock price: 26.00 pence, up 3.2% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 25%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

