First Prudential Modaraba : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION ZOOM LINK AND PRESENTATION

About Management Company

Awwal Modaraba Management Limited (AMML) is licensed by the Registrar Modaraba Companies and Modaraba, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan to float and manage multipurpose Modaraba Funds. The Company was incorporated on June 5, 2014 with an authorized and paid-up capital of PKR 300 million and PKR 105 million, respectively, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Pak Brunei Investment Company Limited ("PBICL").

Pak Brunei Investment Company Ltd. is an Investment Finance Company established as a joint venture between Government of Pakistan and Brunei Investment Agency (BIA) that commenced operations in August 2007. The Company has active platforms for Project and Lease Finance, Corporate Finance & Advisory Services, SME Finance, Private Equity and Fund Management.

AMML vide SECP order dated January 31, 2020 has taken over the administrative and management control of the modaraba on February 03, 2020.