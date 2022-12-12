Advanced search
    PMI   PK0042801016

FIRST PRUDENTIAL MODARABA

(PMI)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-08
1.720 PKR   +8.18%
08:35aFirst Prudential Modaraba : Corporate briefing session zoom link and presentation
PU
11/02First Prudential Modaraba Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/28First Prudential Modaraba Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
First Prudential Modaraba : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION ZOOM LINK AND PRESENTATION

12/12/2022
Corporate Briefing Session

FIRST PRUDENTIAL MODARABA

Managed By

AWWAL MODARABA MANAGEMENT LIMITED

About Management Company

Awwal Modaraba Management Limited (AMML) is licensed by the Registrar Modaraba Companies and Modaraba, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan to float and manage multipurpose Modaraba Funds. The Company was incorporated on June 5, 2014 with an authorized and paid-up capital of PKR 300 million and PKR 105 million, respectively, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Pak Brunei Investment Company Limited ("PBICL").

Pak Brunei Investment Company Ltd. is an Investment Finance Company established as a joint venture between Government of Pakistan and Brunei Investment Agency (BIA) that commenced operations in August 2007. The Company has active platforms for Project and Lease Finance, Corporate Finance & Advisory Services, SME Finance, Private Equity and Fund Management.

AMML vide SECP order dated January 31, 2020 has taken over the administrative and management control of the modaraba on February 03, 2020.

Board Of Directors

Mr. Khalid Aziz Mirza

Chairman (Independent Director)

Mr. Shahid Ghaffar

Independent Director

Ms. Ayesha Aziz

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Abdul Jaleel Sheikh

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Ahmed Ateeq

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Karim Hatim

Chief Executive Officer

Vision and Mission

Vision

AMML will play a role in the economic progress and development of Pakistan by providing a range of advisory services and financial support, through Shari'ah

compliant modes; to viable projects in high growth, capital starved sectors of the

economy.

Mission

AMML aims to be at the vanguard of innovation in modaraba management services, offering the best solutions to our customers, value to our shareholders and modaraba investors, complemented with a challenging, equal opportunity environment to our employees.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Prudential Modaraba published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 55,6 M 0,25 M 0,25 M
Net income 2022 19,5 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
Net cash 2022 44,5 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,79x
Yield 2022 11,2%
Capitalization 150 M 0,67 M 0,67 M
EV / Sales 2021 -2,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 64,0%
