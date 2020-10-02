EMR Capital seeks concessions to develop $1 bln Zambia copper mine

LUSAKA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Lubambe Copper Mine,
majority-owned by Australia's EMR Capital <IPO-EMR.AX>, is
talking to the Zambian government to seek concessions, including
a tax break, to develop a new $1 billion copper mine, the
company said on Friday.
Lubambe has completed a concept study on the extension
project that would produce up to 160,000 tonnes of copper
annually with a mine life of more than 30 years, it said in a
statement.
The Zambia Chamber of Mines said on Monday Zambia should
treat mineral royalty payments as a deductible expense to avoid
double taxation and attract investment.
The chamber cited the $1 billion Lubambe Mine expansion and
another $1 billion expansion by First Qauntum Minerals
as projects that had been delayed by an unfavorable tax regime.
Lubambe has actively engaged with all relevant levels of the
Zambian government, the company said, and noted a number of
approvals were required for a project of this scale to progress,
including on tax-related matters.
"The concessions needed are not material compared to the
benefits to Zambia. Importantly the concessions are not
different to what is available in other copper mining
countries," it said.
The company said benefits for Zambia over a long period
would include jobs, supply opportunities, royalties and taxes.
It said it was happy with the high-level engagement it had
with the government and its willingness to work with the
company.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Barbara Lewis)