Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  First Quantum Minerals    FM   CA3359341052

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS

(FM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EMR Capital seeks concessions to develop $1 bln Zambia copper mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 04:04am EDT

LUSAKA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Lubambe Copper Mine, majority-owned by Australia's EMR Capital <IPO-EMR.AX>, is talking to the Zambian government to seek concessions, including a tax break, to develop a new $1 billion copper mine, the company said on Friday.

Lubambe has completed a concept study on the extension project that would produce up to 160,000 tonnes of copper annually with a mine life of more than 30 years, it said in a statement.

The Zambia Chamber of Mines said on Monday Zambia should treat mineral royalty payments as a deductible expense to avoid double taxation and attract investment.

The chamber cited the $1 billion Lubambe Mine expansion and another $1 billion expansion by First Qauntum Minerals as projects that had been delayed by an unfavorable tax regime.

Lubambe has actively engaged with all relevant levels of the Zambian government, the company said, and noted a number of approvals were required for a project of this scale to progress, including on tax-related matters.

"The concessions needed are not material compared to the benefits to Zambia. Importantly the concessions are not different to what is available in other copper mining countries," it said.

The company said benefits for Zambia over a long period would include jobs, supply opportunities, royalties and taxes.

It said it was happy with the high-level engagement it had with the government and its willingness to work with the company. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS -1.60% 11.68 Delayed Quote.-11.31%
GOLD 0.41% 1908.88 Delayed Quote.24.42%
SILVER 0.59% 23.91 Delayed Quote.31.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS
04:04aEMR Capital seeks concessions to develop $1 bln Zambia copper mine
RE
09/17FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Senior Notes Offering
PU
09/17FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Senior Notes Offering
AQ
09/17First Quantum Minerals Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Senior Notes Offerin..
GL
09/17FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Senior Notes Offering
AQ
09/17FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Announces Senior Notes Offering
PU
09/17FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Announces Senior Notes Offering
AQ
09/17FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Announces Senior Notes Offering
AQ
09/17First Quantum Minerals Announces Senior Notes Offering
GL
09/16FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Provides Operations Update
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 906 M - -
Net income 2020 -275 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -24,2x
Yield 2020 0,08%
Capitalization 6 035 M 6 034 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 21 300
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS
Duration : Period :
First Quantum Minerals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,43 $
Last Close Price 8,78 $
Spread / Highest target 78,0%
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip K. R. Pascall Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Geoffrey Clive Newall President & Director
Wyatt Buck Operations Director
Hannes Otto Meyer Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Bell Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS-11.31%6 034
ANTOFAGASTA PLC9.68%13 048
VEDANTA LIMITED-9.84%6 894
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.20.47%6 114
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-19.31%5 879
YUNNAN COPPER CO., LTD.0.00%3 419
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group