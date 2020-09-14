Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  First Quantum Minerals    FM   CA3359341052

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS

(FM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Quantum Minerals : Canada's First Quantum eyes operations expansion at Zambia mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 05:45pm EDT

Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd said on Monday it plans to expand operations at the Kansanshi mine in Zambia, Africa's biggest copper mine.

In a technical report, the company said it plans to expand the sulphide ore processing facility at the Kansanshi mine by 25 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), which will boost annual throughout to 52 mtpa.

First Quantum expects to spend nearly $650 million for the expansion in about two years, starting in the second half of 2023. This expansion plan will continue to be further refined before project approval is sought, the company added.

Reuters had reported earlier in January that the Canadian miner was weighing an investment of around $1 billion to lift output at the Kansanshi copper mine, despite a feud with state miner ZCCM-IH over project funding.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS
05:45pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Canada's First Quantum eyes operations expansion at Zam..
RE
04:30pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Files Updated NI 43-101 for Kansanshi
PU
04:21pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Files Updated NI 43-101 for Kansanshi
AQ
04:21pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Files Updated NI 43-101 for Kansanshi
AQ
04:21pFirst Quantum Minerals Files Updated NI 43-101 for Kansanshi
GL
09/03Boss Appoints Uranium Operational Expert Wyatt Buck to Board
AQ
08/27EXCLUSIVE : Glencore puts entire stake in Mopani on the table in talks with Zamb..
RE
08/27FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/25Zambia's ZCCM-IH in talks with Glencore over Mopani Copper Mines stake
RE
08/18TSX edges higher as gold climbs back above $2,000
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 840 M - -
Net income 2020 -271 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 444 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -25,2x
Yield 2020 0,07%
Capitalization 6 629 M 6 631 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,91x
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 21 300
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS
Duration : Period :
First Quantum Minerals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 11,70 $
Last Close Price 9,65 $
Spread / Highest target 62,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip K. R. Pascall Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Geoffrey Clive Newall President & Director
Wyatt Buck Operations Director
Hannes Otto Meyer Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Bell Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS-3.42%6 630
ANTOFAGASTA PLC21.56%14 045
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.42.76%7 257
VEDANTA LIMITED-14.96%6 652
YUNNAN COPPER CO., LTD.4.10%3 506
ANHUI TRUCHUM ADVANCED MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.32.12%1 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group