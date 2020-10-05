Log in
First Quantum Minerals : Provides Notice of Second Quarter Results Release

10/05/2020 | 06:25am EDT

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ('FQM' or the 'Company') (TSX: FM) will release third quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Wednesday October 28, 2020 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday October 29, 2020 at 9:00 am (EDT).

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date: October 29, 2020
Time: 9:00 am (EDT); 1:00 pm (GMT); 6:00 am (PDT)
Webcast: www.first-quantum.com
Dial in: North America (toll free): (877) 291-4570
North America and international: (647) 788-4919
Replay: Available from 12:30pm (EDT) on October 29, 2020 until 11:59 pm (EDT) on November 12, 2020
North America (toll free): (800) 585-8367
North America and international: (416) 621-4642
Passcode: 4678165

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com

North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

UK contact: Clive Newall, President
Tel: +44 7802 721663
E-Mail: info@fqml.com

Source: First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Disclaimer

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 10:24:02 UTC
