First Quantum Provides Notice of Second Quarter Results Release
10/05/2020 | 06:09am EDT
TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQM” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) will release third quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Wednesday October 28, 2020 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday October 29, 2020 at 9:00 am (EDT).
Conference call and webcast details are as follows:
Date:
October 29, 2020
Time:
9:00 am (EDT); 1:00 pm (GMT); 6:00 am (PDT)
Webcast:
www.first-quantum.com
Dial in:
North America (toll free): (877) 291-4570
North America and international: (647) 788-4919
Replay:
Available from 12:30pm (EDT) on October 29, 2020 until 11:59 pm (EDT) on November 12, 2020