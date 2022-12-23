Canada 'keen' on resolution for First Quantum in Panama - source

After efforts to reach a deal failed, Panama on Dec. 15 said First Quantum must shut down its Cobre Panama mine.

"Obviously, we have a keen interest in seeing resolution to this, and are optimistic that both parties are negotiating in good faith," said the source, who is familiar with the discussions.

"We have also heard from (the company) to ensure that (Trade) Minister (Mary) Ng and our team stays engaged in keeping this on the front burner," said the source, who was not authorized to speak on the record.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)