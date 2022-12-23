Advanced search
    FM   CA3359341052

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.

(FM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:51 2022-12-23 pm EST
27.82 CAD   +2.47%
01:56pCanada 'keen' on resolution for First Quantum in Panama - source
RE
12/21TSX futures rise ahead of CPI data, oil ticks up
RE
12/20Most base metals edge higher on weak dollar, tight supplies
RE
Canada 'keen' on resolution for First Quantum in Panama - source

12/23/2022 | 01:56pm EST
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's trade minister has been in contact with her counterpart in Panama in an effort to resolve a dispute over future payments First Quantum Minerals Ltd. must make to operate its flagship copper mine in the country, a government source said on Friday.

After efforts to reach a deal failed, Panama on Dec. 15 said First Quantum must shut down its Cobre Panama mine.

"Obviously, we have a keen interest in seeing resolution to this, and are optimistic that both parties are negotiating in good faith," said the source, who is familiar with the discussions.

"We have also heard from (the company) to ensure that (Trade) Minister (Mary) Ng and our team stays engaged in keeping this on the front burner," said the source, who was not authorized to speak on the record.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. 2.47% 27.82 Delayed Quote.-10.31%
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 0.70% 593.0631 Real-time Quote.-13.82%
All news about FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 477 M - -
Net income 2022 985 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 13 665 M 13 739 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 19,88 $
Average target price 22,19 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A. Tristan Pascall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan MacWilliam Chief Financial Officer
Philip K. R. Pascall Chairman
Rudi Badenhorst Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Bell Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-10.31%13 665
ANTOFAGASTA PLC14.79%18 219
VEDANTA LIMITED-11.47%13 505
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-26.13%9 627
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-9.13%7 013
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.-11.19%5 652