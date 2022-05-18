Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FM   CA3359341052

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.

(FM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/18 02:26:10 pm EDT
34.60 CAD   -5.44%
02:04pGold Edged Down as Jerome Powell's Hawkish Remarks Boost the Dollar
MT
02:01pJune Gold Contract Closes Down US$3.00; Settles at US$1,815.90 per Ounce
MT
01:35pCopper Pathway to 2030 Webinar Hosted by RFC Ambrian and Stonegate Capital Partners
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Copper Pathway to 2030 Webinar Hosted by RFC Ambrian and Stonegate Capital Partners

05/18/2022 | 01:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - Copper is one of the key commodities that will enable the global energy transition to move the world to a zero-carbon future.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Copper is one of the key commodities that will enable the global energy transition to move the world to a zero-carbon future
  • Copper industry faces a range of challenges over the coming decade to meet anticipated demand
  • Copper Pathway to 2030 is bringing together four of the leading industry players who will be providing solutions

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/124539_final%20logo%20051622_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About RFC Ambrian

RFC Ambrian is a respected partner to a range of global mining and resources companies from majors to junior explorers. Our Corporate Finance business provides hands-on assistance for a broad range of transactions by blending technical expertise with commercial acumen. We have a proven track record working with both listed and private companies in various sectors across natural resources, energy, emerging technologies, and infrastructure as well as the related equipment & services. We have been creating substantial wealth and value as a responsible investor and trusted advisor since 1985. RFC Ambrian is passionate about supporting heavy industries as they reduce impact on the environment while continuing to deliver vital resources across the globe.

About Stonegate Capital Partners

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading advisory firm founded in 1972. We specialize in capital markets advisory with a focus on institutional investor outreach for public and private companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (Member FINRA/SIPC) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services and equity research.

Webcast Panelist Associated Companies

Contacts:

Charlie Cryer
+44 (0)20 3440 6800
charlie.cryer@rfcambrian.com

Erol Girgin
214-987-4121
erol@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124539


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
02:04pGold Edged Down as Jerome Powell's Hawkish Remarks Boost the Dollar
MT
02:01pJune Gold Contract Closes Down US$3.00; Settles at US$1,815.90 per Ounce
MT
01:35pCopper Pathway to 2030 Webinar Hosted by RFC Ambrian and Stonegate Capital Partners
NE
09:12aGold Trading Lower as Jerome Powell's Hawkish Remarks Boost the Dollar and Bond Yields
MT
05/17Gold Rises on Dollar Weakness, Bond Yields Rise on Weaker Retail Sales
MT
05/17June Gold Contract Closes Up US$4.90; Settles at US$1,898.90 per Ounce
MT
05/17Gold Rises on Dollar Weakness, Bond Yields Rise on Weaker Retail Sales
MT
05/16June WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$3.71; Settles at US$114.20 per Barrel
MT
05/16Gold Edges Higher on a Weaker Dollar and a Drop in Bond Yields
MT
05/16June Gold Contract Closes Up US$5.80; Settles at US$1,814.00 per Ounce
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 037 M - -
Net income 2022 1 667 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 311 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 19 569 M 19 569 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 28,49 $
Average target price 33,57 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A. Tristan Pascall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hannes Otto Meyer Chief Financial Officer
Philip K. R. Pascall Chairman
Andrew Bell Adams Independent Director
Robert J. Harding Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.20.88%19 569
ANTOFAGASTA PLC8.03%17 775
VEDANTA LIMITED-5.92%15 353
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-19.42%10 502
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-5.29%7 452
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.-7.17%5 861