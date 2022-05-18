Copper Pathway to 2030 Webinar Hosted by RFC Ambrian and Stonegate Capital Partners

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - Copper is one of the key commodities that will enable the global energy transition to move the world to a zero-carbon future.

Key Takeaways:

Copper industry faces a range of challenges over the coming decade to meet anticipated demand

Copper Pathway to 2030 is bringing together four of the leading industry players who will be providing solutions

About RFC Ambrian

RFC Ambrian is a respected partner to a range of global mining and resources companies from majors to junior explorers. Our Corporate Finance business provides hands-on assistance for a broad range of transactions by blending technical expertise with commercial acumen. We have a proven track record working with both listed and private companies in various sectors across natural resources, energy, emerging technologies, and infrastructure as well as the related equipment & services. We have been creating substantial wealth and value as a responsible investor and trusted advisor since 1985. RFC Ambrian is passionate about supporting heavy industries as they reduce impact on the environment while continuing to deliver vital resources across the globe.

About Stonegate Capital Partners

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading advisory firm founded in 1972. We specialize in capital markets advisory with a focus on institutional investor outreach for public and private companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (Member FINRA/SIPC) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services and equity research.

Webcast Panelist Associated Companies

Contacts:

Charlie Cryer

+44 (0)20 3440 6800

charlie.cryer@rfcambrian.com

Erol Girgin

214-987-4121

erol@stonegateinc.com

