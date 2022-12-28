Advanced search
    FM   CA3359341052

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.

(FM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-28 pm EST
28.67 CAD   +2.94%
12/28Copper eases from 2-week high, China's rising COVID cases weigh
RE
12/28First Quantum says negotiations restarted on future of Panama mine
AQ
12/28First Quantum Up 4% as Says Cobre Panama Mine Operating as Normal, Resumed Talks with Panama Government
MT
Copper eases from 2-week high, China's rising COVID cases weigh

12/28/2022 | 09:49pm EST
SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - London copper prices slid on Thursday, falling from last session's two-week high, as rising COVID-19 infections in China and fears of a global recession weighed on prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost 0.2% to $8,423 a tonne, as of 0206 GMT, after touching its highest since Dec. 14 at $8,520 a tonne on Wednesday.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gave up 0.4% to 66,250 yuan ($9,496.03) a tonne.

Spikes in China's COVID-19 cases and the Lunar New Year holiday next month are expected to dampen metals demand in the world's top consumer of industrial metals, although supply concerns could lend some support.

Attention is also focused on a dispute over taxes between Panama's government and First Quantum Minerals. The company's Cobre Panama mine produced 331,000 tonnes of copper last year.

China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine from Jan. 8 in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders that have been largely shut since 2020.

In other metals, aluminium slipped 0.1% to $2,379, zinc gained 0.4% to $3,017.50 and tin added 0.7% to $24,910 a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly ($1 = 6.9766 yuan) (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. 2.94% 28.67 Delayed Quote.-7.99%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.33% 5553.75 Real-time Quote.-11.52%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.13% 150.417 Real-time Quote.-15.39%
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 0.14% 599.6197 Real-time Quote.-14.27%
S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX 0.19% 454.1179 Real-time Quote.-9.82%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.26% 6.97602 Delayed Quote.9.60%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 477 M - -
Net income 2022 985 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 0,69%
Capitalization 14 502 M 14 502 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 79,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 21,09 $
Average target price 22,20 $
Spread / Average Target 5,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A. Tristan Pascall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan MacWilliam Chief Financial Officer
Philip K. R. Pascall Chairman
Rudi Badenhorst Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Bell Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-7.99%14 175
ANTOFAGASTA PLC15.35%18 305
VEDANTA LIMITED-9.83%13 773
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-23.18%9 914
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-9.94%7 173
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.-10.04%5 690