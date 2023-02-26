Copper holds in tight range amid China demand uncertainty

BEIJING, Feb 27 (Reuters) - London copper prices were
stuck in a tight range on Monday, as investors weighed a firmer
dollar and demand uncertainty in top consumer China against
global supply concerns.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 0.2% at $8,730 a tonne, as of 0137 GMT, after hitting its
lowest in nearly seven weeks on Friday.
Analysts at Guangda Futures said the lower copper prices
would see some demand from the market ahead of April and May, a
traditional solid demand season.
A slowdown in inventory buildup also signalled a pickup in
demand as market participants look for signs of a solid
post-pandemic recovery.
China's economy is expected to generally rebound in 2023 and
monetary policy will be precise and forceful, the central bank
said in its quarterly policy implementation report released on
Friday.
Copper supply from Indonesia, Peru and Chile has been facing
disruptions. First Quantum Minerals Ltd said last week
it had suspended ore processing operations at a key Panamanian
copper mine.
The dollar was on the front foot, hovering near a seven-week
peak after a slew of strong U.S. economic data reinforced the
view that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates
further and for longer.
The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange lost 1.4% to 68,600 yuan ($9,841.33) a
tonne.
LME lead added 0.4% at $2,080 a tonne and aluminium
gained 0.4% to $2,344.50 a tonne, while zinc
nudged down 0.2% to $2,959.50 a tonne and tin lost 0.9%
to $25,415 a tonne.
Meanwhile, tight hydropower supply in the southwestern
Yunnan province led to production cuts at aluminium and zinc
smelters, according to local media reports.
SHFE aluminium fell 1.2% to 18,400 yuan a tonne,
nickel dropped 1.5% to 194,990 yuan a tonne, zinc
fell 2.1% to 23,000 yuan a tonne and tin shed
2.1% to 207,910 yuan a tonne, while lead was little
changed at 15,335 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 6.9706 Chinese yuan)
