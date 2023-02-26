Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FM   CA3359341052

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.

(FM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-24 pm EST
26.58 CAD   -0.04%
02/26Copper holds in tight range amid China demand uncertainty
RE
02/26Copper rebounds on China demand prospects, stronger dollar caps gains
RE
02/24First Quantum Minerals Kept at Market Perform by BMO as Cobre Panama Idled amid Dispute; Price Target Cut to C$22.00
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Copper holds in tight range amid China demand uncertainty

02/26/2023 | 11:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Feb 27 (Reuters) - London copper prices were stuck in a tight range on Monday, as investors weighed a firmer dollar and demand uncertainty in top consumer China against global supply concerns.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2% at $8,730 a tonne, as of 0137 GMT, after hitting its lowest in nearly seven weeks on Friday.

Analysts at Guangda Futures said the lower copper prices would see some demand from the market ahead of April and May, a traditional solid demand season.

A slowdown in inventory buildup also signalled a pickup in demand as market participants look for signs of a solid post-pandemic recovery.

China's economy is expected to generally rebound in 2023 and monetary policy will be precise and forceful, the central bank said in its quarterly policy implementation report released on Friday.

Copper supply from Indonesia, Peru and Chile has been facing disruptions. First Quantum Minerals Ltd said last week it had suspended ore processing operations at a key Panamanian copper mine.

The dollar was on the front foot, hovering near a seven-week peak after a slew of strong U.S. economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates further and for longer.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 1.4% to 68,600 yuan ($9,841.33) a tonne.

LME lead added 0.4% at $2,080 a tonne and aluminium gained 0.4% to $2,344.50 a tonne, while zinc nudged down 0.2% to $2,959.50 a tonne and tin lost 0.9% to $25,415 a tonne.

Meanwhile, tight hydropower supply in the southwestern Yunnan province led to production cuts at aluminium and zinc smelters, according to local media reports.

SHFE aluminium fell 1.2% to 18,400 yuan a tonne, nickel dropped 1.5% to 194,990 yuan a tonne, zinc fell 2.1% to 23,000 yuan a tonne and tin shed 2.1% to 207,910 yuan a tonne, while lead was little changed at 15,335 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.9706 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.11% 1.19362 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.17% 0.73409 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.10% 1.05412 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. -0.04% 26.58 Delayed Quote.-6.04%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.06% 0.012059 Delayed Quote.0.15%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) -0.82% 5750.39 Real-time Quote.3.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.48% 0.61364 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.13% 147.5552 Real-time Quote.-1.77%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.10% 6.98378 Delayed Quote.0.84%
All news about FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
02/26Copper holds in tight range amid China demand uncertainty
RE
02/26Copper rebounds on China demand prospects, stronger dollar caps gains
RE
02/24First Quantum Minerals Kept at Market Perform by BMO as Cobre Panama Idled amid Dispute..
MT
02/23Copper edges up on supply disruptions in Panama
RE
02/23First Quantum suspends ore processing at Cobre Panama as dispute escalates
AQ
02/23TSX futures inch higher on gains in oil as rate hike worries linger
RE
02/23First Quantum Suspends Ore Processing in Panama
DJ
02/23First Quantum Subsidiary Suspends Ore Processing Ops at Cobre Panama; To Begin Partial ..
MT
02/23Franco-Nevada Brief: Updated on the Suspension of Ore Processing at ..
MT
02/23First Quantum suspends ore processing at disputed Panama mine
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 606 M - -
Net income 2023 727 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,6x
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 13 394 M 13 394 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
EV / Sales 2024 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 19,52 $
Average target price 22,01 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A. Tristan Pascall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan MacWilliam Chief Financial Officer
Philip K. R. Pascall Chairman
Rudi Badenhorst Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Bell Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-6.04%13 394
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-0.36%18 138
VEDANTA LIMITED-4.52%13 166
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-1.01%10 327
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED13.89%8 194
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.-2.17%5 545