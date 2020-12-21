Log in
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.

(FM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 12/21 10:01:31 am
21.28 CAD   -1.71%
10:06aCopper miner First Quantum names Tristan Pascall COO
RE
07:49aFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Details Changes to Senior Management Team
MT
07:30aFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Announces Changes to Senior Management Team
AQ
Copper miner First Quantum names Tristan Pascall COO

12/21/2020 | 10:06am EST
(Reuters) - Canadian copper miner First Quantum on Monday elevated director of strategy Tristan Pascall to chief operating officer and said long-time president Clive Newall will step back from an executive role but remain as a director.

First Quantum, which operates the Sentinel and Kansanshi mines in Zambia, said Pascall would assume the COO position effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Pascall was general manager of the company's Cobre Panama mine through January 2020.

Newall, who has been president and a director of the company since its inception, will work in a non-executive capacity through the transition, the company said.

Copper and other industrial metals prices fell on Monday as a more infectious strain of the coronavirus threatened to wreak further damage on the global economy and investors ditched riskier assets.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis)


© Reuters 2020
