  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FM   CA3359341052

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.

(FM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
27.30 CAD   -0.98%
06:32aCopper rises as China pledges economic support
RE
12/18Copper rises on tight supply, China's pledge to support economy
RE
12/16TSX extends weekly decline as higher interest rates weigh
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Copper rises as China pledges economic support

12/19/2022 | 06:32am EST
LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and hopes for stronger demand in China on the back of promised economic stimulus from the government.

The Chinese government said it would step up measures to stabilise its economy and the central bank is expected to ease monetary policy before long.

But for now, demand remains weak and the country is gripped by a rise in COVID-19 infections that some fear could kill more than 1.5 million in coming months.

"The market is trying to gauge how to assess China, whether to focus on the recovery or on short-term troubles," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

"It seems the market is buying into the long-term story. Selling appetite is limited."

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.1% at $8,359.50 a tonne by 1100 GMT while global equities edged higher and the dollar eased, making dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies.

Copper fell as low as $6,955 in July as the global economy weakened and China's zero-COVID policy shuttered factories. Hopes for looser Chinese restrictions and broader economic recovery next year have lifted prices since November.

But industrial activity is contracting in developed markets and China, said analysts at ANZ bank.

A World Economics survey showed China's business confidence had fallen to its lowest since January 2013.

Yangshan copper import premiums <SMM-CUYP-CN> fell to $52.50 a tonne from about $145 in early November, indicating lower demand for overseas metal.

Metals prices derived some support from fears of low inventories and supply after Panama on Friday ordered operations to halt at a copper mine owned by Canada-based First Quantum Minerals.

In other metals, LME aluminium was down 0.2% at $2,371 a tonne, zinc was up 0.2% at $3,023.50, nickel fell 0.7% to $28,080, lead rose 0.4% to $2,159 and tin slipped 0.5% to $23,425. (Reporting by Peter Hobson Additional reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 477 M - -
Net income 2022 985 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 13 707 M 13 707 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 19,94 $
Average target price 22,13 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A. Tristan Pascall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan MacWilliam Chief Financial Officer
Philip K. R. Pascall Chairman
Rudi Badenhorst Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Bell Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-9.81%13 707
ANTOFAGASTA PLC8.93%17 468
VEDANTA LIMITED-9.79%13 795
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-22.11%9 539
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-4.81%7 318
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.-10.80%5 620