Copper rises on tight supply, China's pledge to support economy

BEIJING, Dec 19 (Reuters) - London copper prices climbed
on Monday, supported by top metals consumer China's pledge to
stabilise its COVID-ravaged economy and as tight global
stockpiles fuelled supply concerns.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 1% at $8,348 a tonne, as of 0415 GMT, while the most-traded
January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
was flat at 65,440 yuan ($9,372.27) a tonne.
China will focus on stabilising its $17-trillion economy in
2023 and step up policy adjustments to ensure key targets are
hit, said a statement last Friday following an agenda-setting
meeting attended by President Xi Jinping and his senior
officials.
More policy easing should stabilize the property sector,
said Wang Tao, Head of Asia Economics and Chief China Economist
of UBS Investment Bank Research.
"We expect more support to come, including further lowering
of mortgage rates and down-payment requirements, relaxation of
home purchase restrictions, and more credit support for stalled
projects," Wang said.
Supply concerns also lent some support, traders said.
Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals said on
Friday it is going through "all available legal means" after the
Panamanian government ordered it to pause operations at its
flagship copper mine over a payments dispute.
Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by SHFE fell
18.5% week-on-week to 64,041 tonnes last Friday.
Copper stocks on the LME warehouses <MCUSTX-TOTAL> ticked
375 tonnes higher to 84,100 tonnes last Friday, but were more
than halved from 180,925 tonnes seen in May.
Still, weighing on the sentiment was a hawkish U.S. Federal
Reserve that lead to fears that longer interest rate hikes would
exacerbate demand for metals.
Among other metals, LME aluminium climbed 0.5% at
$2,387 a tonne, zinc added 1.3% to $3,057, lead
edged 0.1% up to $2,154, while tin was down 0.3% at
$23,470.
SHFE aluminium dipped 0.6% to 18,635 yuan a tonne,
tin slipped 0.7% to 190,800 yuan, zinc fell
1.6% to 23,865 yuan and nickel slid 1.4% to 214,730
yuan.
($1 = 6.9823 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)