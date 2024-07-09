2021
ANNUAL REPORT
RESPONSIBLE GROWTH
COBRE PANAMA | Colón Province, PANAMA
Ownership
90%
Primary
Copper
Secondary
Gold, molybdenum, silver
2021 Production
Copper 331kt, Gold 142koz
PYHÄSALMI | Pyhäjärvi, FINLAND
Ownership
100%
Primary
Copper
Secondary
Pyrite, Zinc
2021 Production
Copper 3kt
GUELB MOGHREIN | Akjoujt, MAURITANIA
Ownership
100%
Primary
Copper
Secondary
Gold
2021 Production
Copper 19kt, Gold 38koz
HAQUIRA | Copper| Apurimac Region, PERU
ENTERPRISE | Nickel | North-Western Province, ZAMBIA
TACA TACA | Copper | Salta Province, ARGENTINA
LEGEND
Operations
Development Project
Advanced Exploration Projects
2021 Production
816,435
tonnes Cu
LAS CRUCES | Sevilla Province, SPAIN
Ownership
100%
Primary
Copper
2021 Production
Copper 14kt
ÇAYELI | Rize Province, TURKEY
Ownership
100%
Primary
Copper
Secondary
Zinc
2021 Production
Copper 15kt, Zinc 7kt
KANSANSHI | North-Western Province,ZAMBIA
Ownership
80%
Primary
Copper
Secondary
Gold
2021 Production
Copper 202kt, Gold 128koz
SENTINEL | North-Western Province, ZAMBIA
Ownership
100%
Primary
Copper
2021 Production
Copper 233kt
RAVENSTHORPE | Western Australia, AUSTRALIA
Ownership
70%
Primary
Nickel
Secondary
Cobalt
2021 Production
Nickel 17kt
First Quantum is a global mining company primarily producing copper, with secondary production in gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt. We operate long life mines in several countries and employ approximately
18,000 people worldwide.
We are well known for our "can do" attitude and specialist technical, engineering, construction and operational skills, which allow us to develop and successfully run complex mines andprocessing plants.
After over 25 years of operations we are now one of the world's top 10 copper producers. We are focused on providing a tangible benefitfromeverything we do for investors, employees and the many communities that surround ouroperations.
CONTENTS
Our Properties
IFC
CEO Letter to Shareholders
4
Incoming CEO Letter
8
Climate Change Report
10
Introduction
11
Actions on Climate Change
13
Governance
16
Opportunities for Copper
22
Innovation Driving Sustainability
26
Our Targets
28
Risk Management
30
Metrics - Current Status
35
Financial Report
36
Management's Discussion and Analysis
36
Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting
107
Independent Auditor's Report
108
Consolidated Financial Statements
114
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
119
Board of Directors
160
Shareholder Information
164
Corporate Directory
IBC
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
CEO LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS
Despite the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic, 2021 was a year marked with many achievements that the Company, its workforce and many stakeholders can be proud of. While the Company operated with COVID-19 related restrictions for the better part of the year, we achieved our highest annual copper production of 816 thousand tonnes.
PHILIP K. R. PASCALL
Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
The global COVID-19 pandemic continued to present challenges in 2021. I am grateful to our entire workforce for the commitment that they demonstrated through these uncertain times.
With health and safety a priority for our workforce, COVID-19 protective measures remain a focus across all our operations, including monitoring and vaccination programs in our workforce. In response to the pandemic, the Company developed the CobreSafe app, which has been recognised by Microsoft on its Customer Stores website, for our Cobre Panama workforce. This app enables COVID-19 health monitoring and improves workforce safety through traceability in real time of potential cases at the mine. In Zambia, the Company is working with the Ministry of Health in the North Western Province to provide vaccination stations to employees and affiliated contractors in support of the national vaccination program.
First Quantum remains committed to providing support for our local communities and governments during these challenging times. The Company has been very active in supporting the Ministry of Health of Panama with supplies and emergency livelihood packages into surrounding communities. We sponsored the Gorgas Memorial Institute for Health Studies, a medical research institution that has been dedicated for more than 80 years on investigating
diseases in the tropics and preventative medicine. In April 2021, the Gorgas COVID-19 Institute was opened and now provides advanced genetic sequencing of coronavirus samples to help track its mutation and spread in the country.
In Zambia, the Company provided testing and medical equipment and assisted with the construction of COVID-19 isolation facilities for the community. Ongoing support includes the provision of oxygen, consumables, face masks, sanitation stations and transportation of medical supplies. We also launched our BBN community health program in the North Western Province of Zambia, an initiative to support the government in providing essential health services to the communities around our Sentinel and Kansanshi mines through 182 schools and health facilities as we seek to improve the health of our host communities.
First Quantum has always embraced its responsibility to invest in the communities that host its projects. We remain focused on the ongoing importance of our community support during the pandemic, not just in order to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19, but also in greater community outreach. Many of our host communities depend on our support and I would like to extend my thanks to each operation for ensuring the continuity of these important programs. The Cobre Panama mine supports the Girl Up Club, a UN-funded
4
2021 ANNUAL REPORT
movement, that provides training and support to empower young women in surrounding communities. Kansanshi continues to provide support for the Young Women's Christian Association, which manages the One Stop Gender-Based Violence Survivor Center that treats victims of gender-based violence. The Sentinel mine continues to support the Start Your Business training program, a program to equip people in the mine's catchment area with business skills to promote sustainable community development. Our Literacy Program in Akjoujt, Mauritania continues to offer local women opportunities to gain education and independence through literacy and numeracy lessons thanks to our team at Guelb Moghrein.
First Quantum has always embraced its responsibility to invest in the communities that host its projects. Many of our host communities depend on our support and I would like to extend my thanks to each operation for ensuring the continuity of these important programs.
Despite the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic, 2021 was a year marked with many achievements that the Company, its workforce and many stakeholders can be proud of. While the Company operated with COVID-19 related restrictions for the better part of the year, we achieved our highest annual copper production of 816 thousand tonnes. This coupled with the benefit from continued strong copper prices has enabled us to deliver on our ongoing commitment to debt reduction and to implement a new performance-based dividend for our shareholders. Gross profit of $2,562 million and cash flow from operating activities of $2,885 million for the full year 2021 were significantly higher than the prior year 2020 (138% and 79%, respectively).
Cobre Panama recovered strongly from 2020 when it was placed on preservation and safe maintenance due to COVID-19 restrictions. Solid operational performance continues with steadily improving plant availability and mill processing rates. Cobre
We also launched our BBN community health program in the North Western Province of Zambia, an initiative to support the Zambian government in providing essential health services to the communities around our Sentinel and Kansanshi mines through 182 schools and health facilities as we seek to improve the health of our host communities.
Panama produced 331 thousand tonnes of copper in 2021, up 61% from 2020. In September 2021, the Cobre Panama operation removed the most stringent of health protocols onsite, which allowed staffing levels to return to optimal levels, due to high vaccination levels. In January 2022, Cobre Panama and the Ministry of Health commenced a booster vaccination program at the mine site.
In Zambia, we are pleased to be engaging constructively with the new Government as we look to establish the parameters for long-term investments into our growth projects in the country. Kansanshi achieved copper production of 202 thousand tonnes for the full 2021 year, which represented solid performance against a backdrop of declining overall grades due to the depleting oxide ore in the mine.
Despite a ball mill trunnion failure earlier in the year, Sentinel exited 2021 with its best quarterly production of the year. Copper production for the year was
233 thousand tonnes and with the installation and commissioning of the fourth in-pit crusher completed, the plant is expected to increase throughput to
62 million tonnes per annum in 2022.
Ravensthorpe had a difficult year as COVID-19-related restrictions impacted labour availability as well as the transportation of supplies and equipment. Despite these challenges, the Shoemaker Levy conveyor was completed during the fourth quarter, which resulted in improved material handling and beneficiation upgrade performance as limonite ore supply to the plant transitioned away from the Hale Bopp orebody.
5
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Stable copper production of
810-910 thousand tonnes is expected from our existing operations over the next several years and beyond this, First Quantum is focused on disciplined re-investment in our business.
All our other operations performed to expectations, achieving consolidated copper production of
50 thousand tonnes for the full year. In the third quarter of 2021, a final cutback of the main pit at Guelb Moghrein was approved, which will extend mining operations by another two years to the end of 2024.
Stable copper production of 810-910 thousand tonnes is expected from our existing operations over the next several years and beyond this, First Quantum is focused on disciplined re-investment in our business.
The Company sees a path to 1 million tonnes of annual copper production through its organic brownfield opportunities. At Cobre Panama, the CP100 Expansion is well underway, with completion targeted for the end of 2023. This will allow for an increase in the annual copper production of 50-60 thousand tonnes. At Kansanshi, the S3 Expansion is awaiting Board approval. It will enable the mine to transition to a much larger scale mining operation with steady annual copper production of approximately 250 thousand tonnes. At Las Cruces, work on the underground project continues. The project could extend the mine life by fifteen years and contribute approximately
45 thousand tonnes of annual copper equivalent production to First Quantum's production profile.
We are excited about the nickel growth within First Quantum. The Enterprise project is a low-cost, high- grade nickel sulphide project with annual nickel production of 30 thousand tonnes over an eleven-year mine life. Subject to Board approval, this project will place First Quantum as a top 10 global nickel producer.
With our confidence in the strengthening long-term prospects for copper, we continue to advance our development projects at Taca Taca in Salta Province, Argentina, and Haquira in Apurimac, Southern Peru. Gradual progress continues on these projects with various studies and negotiations. We are fortunate to have a pipeline of greenfield opportunities, albeit long-dated, as copper supply growth is constrained with a lack of new discoveries, limited shovel-ready projects and more stringent environmental, social and regulative hurdles.
At First Quantum, we see that increased supply of critical metals, such as copper and nickel, is required to meet the needs of the global energy transition. Both copper and nickel are required in substantially higher volumes for new renewable energy infrastructure and electric vehicles. A responsible approach to mining is the only acceptable solution in order to deliver new primary production of metals. At First Quantum, we are well placed to deliver the metals required for the global challenges of the 21st century. We recognise our need to extract these metals in ways that continue to be cleaner and more environmentally responsible.
At First Quantum, we see that increased supply of critical metals, such as copper and nickel, is required to meet the needs of the global energy transition. Both copper and nickel are required in substantially higher volumes for new renewable energy infrastructure and electric vehicles.
First Quantum continues to innovate to improve efficiency and hence reduce the environmental impact of our operations. This is resulting in decreased energy use, waste reduction and lowered greenhouse gas emissions as well as improved operational and safety performance. At Kansanshi, we installed one of the world's most realistic and sophisticated simulators to train mine equipment operators. The ThoroughTec's latest generation Cybermine 5 Full-Mission simulators will make operator training safer and more efficient. As we continue to be leaders in trolley-assist technology, First Quantum confirmed the order for an additional eleven trolley-assisted T 284 trucks with Liebherr. The soon-to-be fleet of 38 T 284s in Panama will claim the title of the world's largest ultra-class truck fleet on trolley.
In early 2021, we published our approach to managing climate change and committed to reporting more widely on our climate-related risks. We recently announced that we have set targets to reduce our absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2025 and our absolute and intensity of emissions by 50% by 2030. An important first step to these targets is a Letter of Intent that was signed for the incremental electrical supply for the
6
2021 ANNUAL REPORT
CP100 Expansion, which is expected to be renewable power, specifically hydroelectricity, sourced from the Panamanian grid. We have provided more detail in our Climate Change Report that is aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. Our targets are based on tangible solutions as
we position ourselves to deliver the copper that is essential to meet the global transition to cleaner and more renewable energy sources.
It is with great sadness that I am to report that during 2021, the life of one our security contractors was lost in a road traffic accident. The safety of our workforce is paramount and we have investigated the circumstances surrounding the accident and taken steps to prevent such incidents in the future.
At the end of 2020, Clive Newall, Executive Director and President as well as co-founder of the Company stepped back from his Executive duties but continued to serve as a Director on the Board. Clive has decided to retire from the Board and will not be putting himself forward for re-election at this year's Annual General Meeting. Clive has been with First Quantum longer than anyone and has made a unique and significant contribution to its development and growth into the company that it is today. I would personally like to thank Clive for his support and counsel over many years and his continued guidance as non-executive Director over the past year.
We are excited about the
nickel growth within First Quantum. The Enterprise project is a low-cost,high-grade nickel sulphide project with annual nickel production of 30 thousand tonnes over an eleven-year mine life.
The Board of Directors announced the appointment of Tristan Pascall, currently the Company's Chief Operating Officer, to the role of Chief Executive Officer, which will take effect at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The appointment of Tristan Pascall represents the culmination of a succession planning process led by independent directors on the Board's Nominating and Governance Committee. Tristan has over 22 years of experience in the global resources and mining sectors in a variety of roles from permitting and pre-development of a project to construction,
As my time as Chief Executive Officer of First Quantum comes to a close,
I am very proud of how the Company has grown from a ten thousand tonne per annum copper tailings processor in Zambia into the world's sixth largest copper producer.
operational and executive leadership responsibilities. Tristan's combination of operational, strategic and capital markets experience, as well as the strong stakeholder relationships he has developed, are fundamental to the continuity of First Quantum's unique core capabilities, namely industry-leading project execution and operational excellence. In addition to his extensive technical experience, Tristan has strong values in social responsibility, responsible mining and workplace safety, stemming from his time living and working in Panama and Zambia.
As my time as Chief Executive Officer of First Quantum comes to a close, I am very proud of how the Company has grown from a ten thousand tonne per annum copper tailings processor in Zambia into the world's sixth largest copper producer. This growth would not have been possible without the combined efforts of a number of long-standing Directors and by those many loyal and steadfast managers and staff who have worked devotedly with First Quantum, some since its inception. It is these people who have established and who nurture the unique culture of our Company. The Company's capacity for caring and for creative thinking and practices, recognised in the industry, relies on this culture. I know that you shareholders value it. Our future development will depend on your encouraging management to continue and to grow this distinct character. It is with the continuity of this distinct character and deep talent pool that First Quantum is placed in a very strong position for 2022 and beyond. I thank you and appreciate your support over many years.
PHILIP K. R. PASCALL
Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
7
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
INCOMING CEO MESSAGE
I am very encouraged by the opportunities presented to First Quantum today and the existing platform to build from. I am greatly appreciative of the support provided to me in meetings with shareholders since the announcement of my appointment as CEO in November and I am very motivated to meet the expectations placed on me.
TRISTAN PASCALL
Incoming Chief Executive Officer
I am honoured and excited to be appointed the incoming Chief Executive Officer of First Quantum.
Over the past fourteen years with the Company, living and working at several of our locations around the world, I have been fortunate to be part of highly skilled teams and collaborate with inspirational colleagues engaging directly with local stakeholders and communities. This on-the-ground experience is reflective of the hands-on, practical approach
of First Quantum.
The strong and unique culture of the business has been forged over the past twenty-five years. An entrepreneurial and collaborative approach by the founding Directors of the Company has enabled substantial growth and established a diverse mining business with strong capabilities in project execution and operational excellence. The Company has grown alongside the communities at each of our mines, where First Quantum provides a significant contribution in corporate social responsibility.
I am proud of First Quantum's culture and it is a legacy that I intend to continue. However, I take cognisance that the Company must also learn and adapt, not only to continue to motivate and enthuse our people, but also to overcome the challenges of each new project and each new geography we work
in. The strength of First Quantum lies with its people and their capacity to dream boldly, innovate, and be impactful.
Attracting young and diverse talent into mining is one of the greatest challenges facing the long-term health of the mining industry. At First Quantum, we understand that much work needs to be done to raise awareness of the positive impacts of mining to society, plus the quality of work experiences, and the broad scope and engagement of working in the mining industry today. We are focused on improving our communication with young people from diverse backgrounds so they become more aware of the opportunities a career in mining is able to provide.
Copper and nickel are critical metals for
the future. I believe First Quantum is the right company to deliver the energy metals needed for the 21st Century as the world transitions to a greener economy and towards more renewable energy. A focus on safe, efficient achievement of production and financial results provides the basis for further opportunity for our investors and also our surrounding stakeholders. At the same time, we understand the impact mining has on the environment and the climate and it is important that we extract resources in a highly environmentally responsible manner, which supports the
8
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2024 18:16:01 UTC.