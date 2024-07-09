CP100 Expansion, which is expected to be renewable power, specifically hydroelectricity, sourced from the Panamanian grid. We have provided more detail in our Climate Change Report that is aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. Our targets are based on tangible solutions as

we position ourselves to deliver the copper that is essential to meet the global transition to cleaner and more renewable energy sources.

It is with great sadness that I am to report that during 2021, the life of one our security contractors was lost in a road traffic accident. The safety of our workforce is paramount and we have investigated the circumstances surrounding the accident and taken steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

At the end of 2020, Clive Newall, Executive Director and President as well as co-founder of the Company stepped back from his Executive duties but continued to serve as a Director on the Board. Clive has decided to retire from the Board and will not be putting himself forward for re-election at this year's Annual General Meeting. Clive has been with First Quantum longer than anyone and has made a unique and significant contribution to its development and growth into the company that it is today. I would personally like to thank Clive for his support and counsel over many years and his continued guidance as non-executive Director over the past year.

We are excited about the

nickel growth within First Quantum. The Enterprise project is a low-cost,high-grade nickel sulphide project with annual nickel production of 30 thousand tonnes over an eleven-year mine life.

The Board of Directors announced the appointment of Tristan Pascall, currently the Company's Chief Operating Officer, to the role of Chief Executive Officer, which will take effect at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The appointment of Tristan Pascall represents the culmination of a succession planning process led by independent directors on the Board's Nominating and Governance Committee. Tristan has over 22 years of experience in the global resources and mining sectors in a variety of roles from permitting and pre-development of a project to construction,