RESPONSIBLE
GROWTH
2022
ANNUAL REPORT
COBREPANAMÁ | Colón Province, PANAMÁ
Ownership
90%
Primary
Copper
Secondary
Gold, Molybdenum, Silver
2022 Production
Copper 350kt, Gold 140koz
PYHÄSALMI | Pyhäjärvi, FINLAND
Ownership 100%
Primary Copper
Secondary Pyrite, Zinc
2022 Production Copper 2kt, Pyrite 341kt
GUELB MOGHREIN | Akjoujt, MAURITANIA
Ownership 100%
Primary Copper
Secondary Gold
2022 Production Copper 13kt, Gold 31koz
HAQUIRA | Copper| Apurimac Region, PERU
ENTERPRISE | Nickel | North-Western Province, ZAMBIA
TACA TACA | SALTA PROVINCE, ARGENTINA
Primary
Copper
Secondary
Gold, Molybdenum
LEGEND
Operations
Development Project
Exploration Project
2022 Production
775,859
tonnes Cu
LAS CRUCES | Sevilla Province, SPAIN
Ownership
100%
Primary
Copper
2022 Production
Copper 10kt
ÇAYELI | Rize Province, TURKEY
Ownership
100%
Primary
Copper
Secondary
Zinc
2022 Production
Copper 11kt, Zinc 3kt
KANSANSHI | North-Western Province, ZAMBIA
Ownership
80%
Primary
Copper
Secondary
Gold
2022 Production
Copper 146kt, Gold 110koz
SENTINEL | North-Western Province, ZAMBIA
Ownership
100%
Primary
Copper
2022 Production
Copper 242kt
RAVENSTHORPE | Western Australia, AUSTRALIA
Ownership
70%
Primary
Nickel
Secondary
Cobalt
2022 Production
Nickel 22kt
First Quantum is a global mining company primarily producing copper, with secondary production in nickel, gold and silver.
Our unique approach is to apply our in-house technical, engineering, construction and operational skills to every project, which has allowed the Company to successfully develop and operate complex mines and processing plants around the world.
After 25 years of operation, we are now the world's 6th largest copper producer. We are focused on providing a tangible benefit from everything we dofor investors, employees and the many communities thatsurround ouroperations.
CONTENTS
Our Properties
IFC
CEO Message to Shareholders
4
Climate Change Report
8
Message from the CEO
10
Climate Change Strategy
11
Governance
20
Innovation in Mining is Integral to
First Quantum's Philosophy
23
Risk Management
27
Opportunities for Copper
34
GHG, Energy and Water Reuse
35
Financial Report
38
Management's Discussion and Analysis
38
Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting
111
Independent Auditor's Report
112
Consolidated Financial Statements
118
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
123
Board of Directors
162
Shareholder Information
166
Corporate Directory
IBC
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
CEO MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS
As I look ahead, the future of First Quantum remains bright. This is an exciting time for us with our portfolio of copper and nickel assets, two metals that are critical for the future.
First Quantum is uniquely positioned as a copper-focused producer with exceptional operating teams and optionality in our pipeline with an in-house projects team to execute these projects.
TRISTAN PASCALL
Chief Executive Officer
2022 was a volatile year with several events that impacted the global economy and our business. While the restrictions from the global pandemic largely eased early in 2022, the wider global economic mood shifted from recovery to concerns of inflation resulting from the Ukraine crisis, quickly followed by concerns of a global economic slowdown brought about by China's zero-COVID policy and rising interest rates. This series of events saw large fluctuations in commodity prices, input costs and interest rates in 2022 which had knock-on impacts for our customers, supply chains and, indeed, the cost of capital.
Notwithstanding these challenging macroeconomic conditions, First Quantum was focused on delivering from operations, improving our balance sheet
and sanctioning disciplined growth opportunities. Consistent performance and continuous improvement across each of our operations successfully allowed us to navigate the volatile market conditions. Our in- house projects team continued to execute our series
of brownfield growth projects successfully. I am very proud of the entire team at First Quantum for their swift adaption and for their pragmatic approach to delivering results across the year.
Over the 2022 year, First Quantum produced approximately 776 thousand tonnes of copper, delivered on its interim commitment to reduce net debt by $2 billion, and announced a target of further reducing net debt by $1 billion in the medium term.
Along with our stronger balance sheet, we are also confident in our business and its outlook. For our shareholders, at the start of 2022, we implemented a new dividend framework whereby the Company would pay the greater of an annual base dividend of CDN$0.10 per share or a performance dividend of 15 percent of available cash flows generated after our planned capital spending and distributions to non- controlling interests. Under this new policy, it was pleasing to announce a total dividend of CDN$0.29 per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2022.
2022 ANNUAL REPORT
During the year, we also announced several projects which will support our ongoing development towards 1 million tonnes of annual copper production at First Quantum.
In May 2022, the Board approved the Kansanshi
S3 Expansion and the Enterprise nickel project at Trident. These approvals mark the reinvigoration of our investment into Zambia following constructive engagement with the Government of Zambia as part of its efforts to reform the mining sector and improve the investment climate in the country.
Also in 2022, the first stage of our CP100 Expansion at Cobre Panamá achieved completion, that being the process water upgrades for enhanced recoveries at higher throughput volumes. The remaining stages achieved ore commissioning early in 2023 as first ore was introduced to both Ball Mill 6 and the primary screening facility. The expansion project remains on schedule for Cobre Panamá to achieve a throughput rate of 100 million tonnes per annum by the end of 2023.
In 2022, Cobre Panamá set a new annual production record of 350 thousand tonnes of copper, highlighting the excellent operating performance of the mine. The result was driven by continuous improvement projects across the operation, from improved blasting fragmentation to improvements in SAG milling rates. These performances were achieved whilst negotiations to reset the taxation and royalty arrangements for the mine with the Government of Panamá were ongoing. The agreement of a final draft contract in early 2023, whilst subject to final approval by the National Assembly, provides a pathway to continuing our ongoing substantial investments in the country.
Kansanshi produced 146 thousand tonnes of copper in 2022. The mine faced challenges of lower grades due to narrow-veined regions and depleting oxide and mixed ores, which was exacerbated by limited flexibility in the operation's selective mining methodology as the pit continues to deepen. In the last several months, the team has been enhancing the reconciliation of these mining areas, which has led to more consistent feed grades. Ultimately the challenge of grade and dilution will be resolved
Responsible growth remains a core value of the Company. We recognize the need to extract metals in ways that continue to be cleaner, more environmentally responsible and in a manner that allows the local communities to benefit and thrive.
in the S3 Expansion, through a large volume mine fleet and a switch to bulk mining methodologies.
The S3 Expansion, when completed in 2025, will be comprised of a 25 million tonne per annum processing plant with a new larger mining fleet that will increase Kansanshi's total annual throughput to 53 million tonnes per annum and return Kansanshi to an approximate 200 thousand tonnes per annum copper producing mine for its remaining life to 2044.
Sentinel produced of 242 thousand tonnes of copper for the full year 2022. With the fourth in-pit crusher fully commissioned, Sentinel achieved its design capacity of 62 million tonnes per annum ahead of schedule and exited 2022 setting records in mill throughput.
During 2022, the Board also approved an expansion of the Kansanshi smelter to 1.6 million tonnes per annum from the current capacity level of 1.38 million tonnes. The smelter expansion is expected to create
CEO MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS CONT'D
In 2022, we made the first important step in our pathway to decarbonise power in Panamá. This is central to our greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets of 30% by 2025 and 50% by 2030. We were pleased to receive approval from the National Dispatch Centre (CND) in September to source 64 megawatts of renewable power from AES Panamá
for 20 years for the CP100 Expansion.
greater flexibility should smelter capacity constraints in the Zambian Copperbelt arise, as well as reduce downstream Scope 3 GHG emissions from the transport and refining of copper concentrate at third party smelters.
Nickel production from the Ravensthorpe mine in Australia continued to improve in 2022 with production of 22 thousand tonnes of contained nickel. HPAL rates improved through the second half of the year, with improved ore handling and processing from the new Shoemaker Levy mine as well as improved beneficiation plant availability and stability.
We are excited about the nickel growth within First Quantum. We achieved first production at Enterprise in 2023 and at full production, Enterprise is expected to produce an annual average of
30 thousand tonnes of nickel in high-grade concentrate over an eleven-year mine life. This project, along with Ravensthorpe, will place First Quantum as a top 10 global nickel producer.
At Las Cruces, work on the underground project continues, including technical and study work. The project is now fully permitted after receiving the water permit in early 2023. The Las Cruces Underground Project is awaiting Board approval, which is not
expected before the end of 2023, and will take into consideration prevailing economic conditions.
Global copper supply growth is constrained with a lack of new discoveries, limited shovel-ready projects and more stringent environmental, social and regulatory hurdles. The recent macro weakness and higher cost of capital will likely further defer approvals of new projects and will contribute to an even tighter copper market. Against this backdrop, we are fortunate to have a pipeline of greenfield opportunities, albeit long dated. We continue to advance our development projects at Taca Taca in Salta Province, Argentina, and Haquira in Apurimac, southern Peru. In 2022, the work plans for these projects were focused in country and on the ground at each site, and we are excited about these projects' long-term optionality.
Responsible growth remains a core value of the Company. We understand the impact of mining on the environment and the importance of mining in a responsible manner which fits with the communities around our operations. We recognize the need to extract metals in ways that continue to be cleaner, more environmentally responsible and in a manner that allows the local communities to benefit and thrive.
In 2022, we made the first important step in our pathway to decarbonise power in Panamá. This is central to our greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets of 30% by 2025 and 50% by 2030. We were pleased to receive approval from the National Dispatch Centre (CND) in September to source
64 megawatts of renewable power from AES Panamá for 20 years for the CP100 Expansion.
In early 2023, we jointly announced with Hitachi Construction Machinery an exciting initiative for supplying the first full battery, rigid frame dump trucks for technological feasibility trials at Kansanshi. These will integrate with the Company's existing trolley assist network and are due to be delivered by the end of 2023. This initiative follows the early stage 430 megawatts wind and solar development project in Zambia that we announced in 2022.
Working with our local communities continues to be a core value at First Quantum and we embrace the responsibility to invest in the communities that host our projects. I am very proud of our operations' commitment to these important programs. Our team in Mauritania continues to support our annual female empowerment program, which targets improving
2022 ANNUAL REPORT
literacy, numeracy and livelihoods in Akjoujt. At Trident, the team successfully launched the EDGE program with a goal to enhance each girl's access to education and training opportunities by helping them to stay in school. At the launch of this program, we donated thousands of essential feminine hygiene products at Jiundu. In Panamá, our national school support program provides food and nourishment for over 5,300 children every day.
At the Company's Annual General Meeting in 2022, Peter St. George, an independent Director on the Board, announced that he will be retiring and will not be putting himself forward for re-election at this year's Annual General Meeting. Peter has been on the Board since 2003 and has been a vital member with his broad business experience and extensive knowledge of the financial markets. I would personally like to thank Peter for his invaluable contributions to the Board.
2022 was a challenging year on many fronts and while it may not be a year of record profits, it was a year of record efforts from the team at First Quantum. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to every individual at First Quantum for persevering through a difficult
year. I am also deeply appreciative to our investors, many of whom have followed the Company for a long time, for their patience and expressions of support.
As I look ahead, the future of First Quantum remains bright. This is an exciting time for First Quantum with our portfolio of copper and nickel assets, two metals that are critical for the future. First Quantum is uniquely positioned as a copper-focused producer with exceptional operating teams, and optionality in our pipeline with an in-house projects team to execute these projects. I believe First Quantum is the right company to deliver the energy metals needed for the 21st Century as the world transitions to the greener economy and where responsible mining will be the only acceptable way to produce these metals.
TRISTAN PASCALL
Chief Executive Officer
TASK FORCE ON CLIMATE-RELATED
FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES (TCFD) ALIGNED
CLIMATE CHANGE REPORT
FEBRUARY 2023
