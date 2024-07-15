At Las Cruces, work on the underground project continues, including technical and study work. The project is now fully permitted after receiving the water permit in early 2023. The Las Cruces Underground Project is awaiting Board approval, which is not

30 thousand tonnes of nickel in high-grade concentrate over an eleven-year mine life. This project, along with Ravensthorpe, will place First Quantum as a top 10 global nickel producer.

We are excited about the nickel growth within First Quantum. We achieved first production at Enterprise in 2023 and at full production, Enterprise is expected to produce an annual average of

Nickel production from the Ravensthorpe mine in Australia continued to improve in 2022 with production of 22 thousand tonnes of contained nickel. HPAL rates improved through the second half of the year, with improved ore handling and processing from the new Shoemaker Levy mine as well as improved beneficiation plant availability and stability.

greater flexibility should smelter capacity constraints in the Zambian Copperbelt arise, as well as reduce downstream Scope 3 GHG emissions from the transport and refining of copper concentrate at third party smelters.

In 2022, we made the first important step in our pathway to decarbonise power in Panamá. This is central to our greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets of 30% by 2025 and 50% by 2030. We were pleased to receive approval from the National Dispatch Centre (CND) in September to source 64 megawatts of renewable power from AES Panamá

expected before the end of 2023, and will take into consideration prevailing economic conditions.

Global copper supply growth is constrained with a lack of new discoveries, limited shovel-ready projects and more stringent environmental, social and regulatory hurdles. The recent macro weakness and higher cost of capital will likely further defer approvals of new projects and will contribute to an even tighter copper market. Against this backdrop, we are fortunate to have a pipeline of greenfield opportunities, albeit long dated. We continue to advance our development projects at Taca Taca in Salta Province, Argentina, and Haquira in Apurimac, southern Peru. In 2022, the work plans for these projects were focused in country and on the ground at each site, and we are excited about these projects' long-term optionality.

Responsible growth remains a core value of the Company. We understand the impact of mining on the environment and the importance of mining in a responsible manner which fits with the communities around our operations. We recognize the need to extract metals in ways that continue to be cleaner, more environmentally responsible and in a manner that allows the local communities to benefit and thrive.

In early 2023, we jointly announced with Hitachi Construction Machinery an exciting initiative for supplying the first full battery, rigid frame dump trucks for technological feasibility trials at Kansanshi. These will integrate with the Company's existing trolley assist network and are due to be delivered by the end of 2023. This initiative follows the early stage 430 megawatts wind and solar development project in Zambia that we announced in 2022.

Working with our local communities continues to be a core value at First Quantum and we embrace the responsibility to invest in the communities that host our projects. I am very proud of our operations' commitment to these important programs. Our team in Mauritania continues to support our annual female empowerment program, which targets improving