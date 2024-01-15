First Quantum Minerals Ltd. announced preliminary production results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. For the quarter, the company reported copper production of 160,000 tonnes against 206,000 tonnes a year ago. Gold production was 53,000 ounces against 70,000 ounces a year ago. Nickel production was 7,000 tonnes against 6,000 ounces a year ago.

For the year, the company reported copper production of 708,000 tonnes against 776,000 tonnes a year ago. Gold production was 227,000 ounces against 283,000 ounces a year ago. Nickel production was 26,000 tonnes against 22,000 ounces a year ago.